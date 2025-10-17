St Mirren v Aberdeen: Lowdown on the Saints side – featuring Jayden Richardson – looking to maintain their strong home record against the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

St Mirren v Aberdeen: Lowdown on the Saints side – featuring Jayden Richardson – looking to maintain their strong home record against the Dons

Aberdeen face some familiar faces as they go in search of their first league win in Paisley in seven years this weekend.

Former Don Killian Phillips has scored five goals for St Mirren this season. Image: SNS
Former Don Killian Phillips has scored five goals for St Mirren this season. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Aberdeen return to Premiership duty hoping to carry on where they left off when they make the trip to St Mirren.

Jimmy Thelin’s side scored their first league goals and recorded their first league win of the campaign with a 4-0 rout of Dundee before the international break.

But SMISA Stadium has been a far from happy hunting ground for the Dons, who have lost on their last three visits to the home of the Buddies.

We assess the threat the Dons face, and the poor record they must end, if they want to record consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Form guide

You have to go back to February 29, 2020 for the last Dons victory in Paisley, a 2-0 win in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

In the league, the run is even longer with Aberdeen having failed to win any of their previous 11 visits.

The last league win for the Dons was seven years ago when goals from Sam Cosgrove and Stevie May gave Derek McInnes’ side a 2-1 victory in December 2018.

It is not exactly encouraging for an Aberdeen side who won a first league game of the season at the seventh attempt before the international break.

But there is some cause for optimism for Thelin’s side as they bid to move off the bottom of the table this weekend.

Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren side have won only two of their opening seven games in the league and suffered their second defeat of the campaign in a 2-0 reverse at Kilmarnock before the break.

However, it should be noted their only other defeat has been the opening day loss to champions Celtic – and the Buddies have a Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Aberdeen’s conquerors Motherwell to look forward to next month.

Tactics

Robinson’s approach has been pretty consistent throughout his tenure. He has used a 3-5-2 formation to great effect, with his team able to quickly move into a 5-4-1 set-up when out of possession.

There is a strong emphasis on utilising pace from his wide players – one of whom is former Don Jayden Richardson.

Jayden Richardson, left, will face his former club for the first time since he left the club this weekend. Image: SNS.

Declan John carries the threat from the left wing-back position, while the Saints are also a threat at set-pieces.

Their high-pressing, aggressive approach has been hugely successful, especially at home, but it is all built on a strong defence, which is marshalled to great effect by Alex Gogic.

With Aberdeen having also switched to three at the back for the last three games, it will be fascinating to see how the Dons match-up against their hosts this weekend.

Key men

Saints striker Mikael Mandron leads the way for his club so far this season with six goals and four assists in 13 appearances, but only one of his goals has come in the league.

However, the Frenchman does enjoy playing against Aberdeen and has scored three goals in his previous two appearances against Thelin’s side.

St Mirren’s Mikael Mandron, right, hopes to score against Aberdeen for the third game running when the Dons visit Paisley this weekend. Image: SNS.

Mandron has been supported well by midfield team-mate Killian Phillips.

The aggressive box-to-box Irishman, who spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Aberdeen from Crystal Palace, has five goals in 13 games so far this term.

Conversation