EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Aberdeen player Dom Ball behind bid for clubs to offer compulsory mental health help to released academy starlets

Former Aberdeen midfielder Dominic Ball is leading the call for more mental support to be given to young players whose dreams of making it as professional footballers are shattered.

Ball, who spent two seasons on loan at Pittodrie from 2017 to 2019, has teamed up with the British Psychological Society (BPS) to call for more funding for support and a mandated offer of aftercare for all academy footballers who are released.

The BPS has written to the PFA in Scotland and England, as well as the governing bodies, the SFA and FA, in the hopes of starting a national conversation and implementing a support system for youngsters.

Ball documented his release from Watford as a teenager and the plight of several team-mates in his memoir From Winning Teams to Broken Dreams in 2022.

The midfielder, who now plays for Cambridge United in League 2 in England, said: “We need to make some changes, in England with some help from the EFL, PFA and the Premier League, and of course in Scotland as well, to improve the whole process of care for players who are released.

“I believe that we need to do more in general, but we need to start somewhere and helping out younger players is where it needs to start.

“I say that because it’s one area every player has been in – whether it is being told they are being released or have watched as team-mates have received the news.

“We need a shift of mindset in football towards offering help once people don’t make it, but of course, that requires funding.

“Before that though we need awareness, which is what we’re trying to do at the moment.”

Former Don knows success rate is slim for aspiring footballers

There are currently more than 1.5 million children in Britain playing organised football, with 10,000 in football academies across the country.

However, fewer than 200 will become professional players – and coping with this rejection has become a major challenge.

With 98% seeing their dreams shattered, Ball believes more needs to be done to support them.

He said: “Every young kid wants to be a footballer.

“They want to play in the Premier League – yet the chances of a kid playing in the Premier League is 0.012%.

“If you are between 14 and 18 and that dream gets shattered, it feels like you’ve failed at life because nothing else is going to compare.

“I definitely think at a younger age, we’ve run into difficulties.

“As a young player, taking on board the realisation your dream is in tatters is one of the hardest things mentally to deal with.

“I know this through experience with my brother, with my friends, with players that I’ve met in the game – trying to adapt to life without the dream of football is very difficult.

“There is a duty of care already for clubs to help players find other clubs, help young players find their feet. This should be ongoing.

“But it can be two years down the line before young players realise ‘hold on a second, I’m really struggling here. I’m really struggling to adapt to this new lifestyle.’

“My friend lost four jobs in the space of two years because nothing compared to football. He couldn’t get his head around the fact that this was his life now.”

Ball believes access to sports psychologists could make the difference

One of the proposals being made is for the offer of three appointments with a Health and Care Professions Council(HCPC)-registered sports psychologist being paid for by the releasing club and free to the player.

Ball is not sure what the solution is – but he is adamant the issue needs to be addressed.

He said: “Football is one of the most rewarding industries out there if you make it, but the big question is: how can we improve it for the thousands who don’t? They are the majority after all.

“I don’t have the answers. I wish I did. I’ve thought about certain things that could help such as some form of mentoring system for players or having access to psychologists that are outside of football.

“Some would love to be able to speak with someone, even if it’s within a group environment, who understand what they are going through.

“The PFA are definitely getting better at providing help. They offer a lot of education and there are services there that players can dip into.

“But the actual one-to-one mental support, isn’t there yet.

“At the age of 16, 17, I’m not sure a player going to turn around, and say: ‘Do you know what? This has actually killed me. I’m not coping here’ – because it comes across as weak.

“That comes with the emotional maturity. Being a young teenager and asking for help can be the hardest thing. For some, the realisation they need that support may not hit home until a year, even two years, later.”

How Ball channelled his rejection from Watford

Ball experienced the same rejection when he was released by Watford ‘s academy, but he channelled that disappointment positively by winning a second chance with Tottenham Hotspur.

He knows from experience, others have not been so lucky – and they are the ones who need help.

Ball said: “I was lucky that I was fuelled up when I was released at Watford at 15 – I’ve never felt more determined in my life to prove to them wrong.

“It came as a total surprise to me. That’s just because of the character that I was.

“But my friends weren’t that same character. They didn’t have that positive anger that I had to go and fight and get offers at other clubs and do whatever it takes to make it.

“That was because a lot of people are broken by that news that they’re not going to make it.”

Former Don optimistic help can be put in place

Ball, who has been an avid campaigner for improved mental health support for academy footballers, is optimistic his plea can help improve the support which is made available to young players across the country.

But he has warned, if no action is taken, the problems he experienced and still sees today, will continue.

He said: “I’m hopeful. We’ve written to the PFA, EFL and Premier League in the hope of raising awareness of this.

“In Scotland, I’ve already heard back from my former Aberdeen colleague Mikey Devlin, who works with PFA Scotland.

“I really hope we’ll get to the point of discussing how we can fund this and then figure out what we can actually put in place.

“One of the biggest questions which is up for debate is, do the clubs provide this? If so, it opens up many other questions.

“Does the money go to the clubs and how is it used? It could be there is some form of psychological support within the club or access to a neutral person not associated with a club, but is there for the player.

“It could be some sort of grant system is put in place for those who need it, but I think the first fight is recognising something needs to change and we can only do that by having the conversation.

“But I can tell you this much – if you leave this for another five or 10 years, it’s still going to be happening.”