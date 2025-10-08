WATCH: Was Jesper Karlsson v Dundee really the best individual Aberdeen performance in decades? Here are our other contenders…

With his two goals, including a stunning solo second, and sparkling all-round display, there have been claims “Swedish Neymar” Jesper Karlsson’s showing for Aberdeen against Dundee was the best individual Dons performance for DECADES.

Bologna loanee Karlsson is undoubtedly now showing the class which earned him a £10million move to Italy from AZ Alkmaar, after a couple of games to get up to speed in the red of Aberdeen.

And his strike to complete the scoring in Sunday’s 4-0 victory at Pittodrie against Dundee – the first win Jimmy Thelin’s men have managed in the Premiership this season – was undeniably fantastic.

Karlsson, having been played in by team-mate Marko Lazetic, wriggled away from three or four visiting players before blasting high into the far corner in an early-contender for goal of the season.

With the Swede also having topped most attacking stats for Aberdeen at the weekend, fans have already been weighing up where he ranks among the most talented players in club history.

They have also been debating when was the last time the quality of Karlsson’s 73-minute personal contribution at the weekend was matched by another Dons player.

Sports writers Ryan Cryle and Paul Third tackle this second topic – discussing Karlsson’s Reds impact against Dundee, but also putting forward EIGHT other candidates for the best individual Aberdeen performance since the Millennium.

Are there any other individual displays from the last 25 years which you think should be discussed along side those mentioned?