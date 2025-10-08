WATCH: Was Jesper Karlsson v Dundee really the best individual Aberdeen performance in decades? Here are our other contenders…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: Was Jesper Karlsson v Dundee really the best individual Aberdeen performance in decades? Here are our other contenders…

After Aberdeen fans suggest Jesper Karlsson's two-goal salvo v Dundee might have been the best individual Dons showing in years and years, Ryan Cryle and Paul Third talk about the stand-out Reds player performances to rival it since 2000.

By Ryan Cryle

With his two goals, including a stunning solo second, and sparkling all-round display, there have been claims “Swedish Neymar” Jesper Karlsson’s showing for Aberdeen against Dundee was the best individual Dons performance for DECADES.

Bologna loanee Karlsson is undoubtedly now showing the class which earned him a £10million move to Italy from AZ Alkmaar, after a couple of games to get up to speed in the red of Aberdeen.

And his strike to complete the scoring in Sunday’s 4-0 victory at Pittodrie against Dundee – the first win Jimmy Thelin’s men have managed in the Premiership this season – was undeniably fantastic.

Karlsson, having been played in by team-mate Marko Lazetic, wriggled away from three or four visiting players before blasting high into the far corner in an early-contender for goal of the season.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson scores to make it 4-0 against Dundee at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Jesper Karlsson scores to make it 4-0 against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

With the Swede also having topped most attacking stats for Aberdeen at the weekend, fans have already been weighing up where he ranks among the most talented players in club history.

They have also been debating when was the last time the quality of Karlsson’s 73-minute personal contribution at the weekend was matched by another Dons player.

Sports writers Ryan Cryle and Paul Third tackle this second topic – discussing Karlsson’s Reds impact against Dundee, but also putting forward EIGHT other candidates for the best individual Aberdeen performance since the Millennium.

Are there any other individual displays from the last 25 years which you think should be discussed along side those mentioned?

