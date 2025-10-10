Joe Harper: Why Nicky Devlin has to start for Aberdeen

Nicky Devlin has shown why he must be an integral part of Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen team.

It has been a welcome sight watching the Dons score six goals in the last two games but the huge improvement in the team is not just down to the goals starting to flow again at Pittodrie.

The change in shape to three at the back, and Devlin’s return to the line-up, have been two huge factors for me.

The performance against Shakhtar Donetsk in the 3-2 defeat in the Conference League last week was a huge step in the right direction for the Dons and I was delighted to see them follow it up by thrashing Dundee 4-0 to pick up their first league win of the season on Sunday.

Jesper Karlsson’s three goals have taken the headlines, and justifiably so, especially after his fabulous individual effort for the fourth goal against the Dark Blues.

But Devlin has been at the heart of both performances for me.

Defender Devlin has led the recovery

Devlin started at right back against the Ukrainian club in the absence of Alexander Jensen, who was suspended, and captained the team as skipper Graeme Shinnie started on the bench.

Devlin led by example by producing the wholehearted, all-action display which we saw so often last season which led to him playing for Scotland.

Getting a goal to bring it back to 3-2 and set up a thrilling finale no doubt did his confidence the world of good too.

His display was so good that even though Jensen returned to team to face Dundee on Sunday the manager couldn’t drop his vice-captain.

Instead, Devlin moved into the back three alongside Jack Milne and Mats Knoester, and the trio were outstanding at the back in snuffing out the Dundee threat completely.

I still believe Shinnie provides the drive to this Dons team, but Devlin runs him a very close second.

New-look defensive shape has to stay

I hope the three-man defence is going to continue after the international break too as it has been key to the team’s recent improvement.

For 90 minutes it worked well at Motherwell until a mistake, and a late penalty left the Dons with nothing from Fir Park.

But I’m glad Dons boss Thelin decided to stick with it as the team looks to be growing in confidence with each passing game now.

Thelin’s team has more control of games in this system, and their attacking players seem to have more freedom to go and hurt teams.

That was certainly the case against Dundee on Sunday. Steven Pressley’s side were swept aside with ease by the rampant Reds and were fortunate to leave the Granite City having only conceded four.

There is part of me, which is disappointed we’re into another international break, though.

I am sure the manager and his players would have been chomping at the bit to get back out on the pitch and play again as quickly as possible.

But a chance to regroup, work on a few things, and come back stronger is no bad thing ahead of next weekend’s trip to St Mirren.

Paisley has not been a happy hunting ground for Aberdeen in recent years, and they’ll need to produce another good performance to build on their last two Pittodrie displays.

Peter Ambrose on the outside looking in

There was a rare sighting of Aberdeen’s forgotten man Peter Ambrose last week as he scored in the Dons’ Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final win against Formartine United at Inverurie.

The 23-year-old Nigerian has been so far out of the picture at the club this season that he has yet to play a single minute of first-team competitive football.

I can’t be the only one who is surprised to see him still at the club and seemingly kicking his heels from the stands and making the odd appearance with the academy players.

He is at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing games, but I really think he’s going to struggle to get that at Aberdeen just now.

A loan move would have helped him get some game time, match sharpness and confidence, but it hasn’t materialised, and it must be tough for the lad in the situation he finds himself in.

It must be a frustrating situation for the club too, and something is going to have to give somewhere soon, as paying someone who is not playing is not helping anyone.