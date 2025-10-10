Joe Harper: Why Nicky Devlin has to start for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Why Nicky Devlin has to start for Aberdeen

Defender is a vital cog in Dons boss Jimmy Thelin's red machine.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin after Shakhtar Donetsk's Pedro Henrique scored to make it 3-1 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Nicky Devlin has shown why he must be an integral part of Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen team.

It has been a welcome sight watching the Dons score six goals in the last two games but the huge improvement in the team is not just down to the goals starting to flow again at Pittodrie.

The change in shape to three at the back, and Devlin’s return to the line-up, have been two huge factors for me.

The performance against Shakhtar Donetsk in the 3-2 defeat in the Conference League last week was a huge step in the right direction for the Dons and I was delighted to see them follow it up by thrashing Dundee 4-0 to pick up their first league win of the season on Sunday.

Jesper Karlsson’s three goals have taken the headlines, and justifiably so, especially after his fabulous individual effort for the fourth goal against the Dark Blues.

But Devlin has been at the heart of both performances for me.

Defender Devlin has led the recovery

Devlin started at right back against the Ukrainian club in the absence of Alexander Jensen, who was suspended, and captained the team as skipper Graeme Shinnie started on the bench.

Devlin led by example by producing the wholehearted, all-action display which we saw so often last season which led to him playing for Scotland.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin heads home to pull a goal back against Shakhtar Donetsk. Aberdeen v Shakhtar Donetsk, Uefa Conference League, Pittodrie, October 2 2025. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin heads home to pull a goal back against Shakhtar Donetsk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Getting a goal to bring it back to 3-2 and set up a thrilling finale no doubt did his confidence the world of good too.

His display was so good that even though Jensen returned to team to face Dundee on Sunday the manager couldn’t drop his vice-captain.

Instead, Devlin moved into the back three alongside Jack Milne and Mats Knoester, and the trio were outstanding at the back in snuffing out the Dundee threat completely.

I still believe Shinnie provides the drive to this Dons team, but Devlin runs him a very close second.

New-look defensive shape has to stay

I hope the three-man defence is going to continue after the international break too as it has been key to the team’s recent improvement.

For 90 minutes it worked well at Motherwell until a mistake, and a late penalty left the Dons with nothing from Fir Park.

But I’m glad Dons boss Thelin decided to stick with it as the team looks to be growing in confidence with each passing game now.

Thelin’s team has more control of games in this system, and their attacking players seem to have more freedom to go and hurt teams.

That was certainly the case against Dundee on Sunday. Steven Pressley’s side were swept aside with ease by the rampant Reds and were fortunate to leave the Granite City having only conceded four.

There is part of me, which is disappointed we’re into another international break, though.

I am sure the manager and his players would have been chomping at the bit to get back out on the pitch and play again as quickly as possible.

But a chance to regroup, work on a few things, and come back stronger is no bad thing ahead of next weekend’s trip to St Mirren.

Paisley has not been a happy hunting ground for Aberdeen in recent years, and they’ll need to produce another good performance to build on their last two Pittodrie displays.

Peter Ambrose on the outside looking in

There was a rare sighting of Aberdeen’s forgotten man Peter Ambrose last week as he scored in the Dons’ Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final win against Formartine United at Inverurie.

The 23-year-old Nigerian has been so far out of the picture at the club this season that he has yet to play a single minute of first-team competitive football.

Peter Ambrose during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

I can’t be the only one who is surprised to see him still at the club and seemingly kicking his heels from the stands and making the odd appearance with the academy players.

He is at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing games, but I really think he’s going to struggle to get that at Aberdeen just now.

A loan move would have helped him get some game time, match sharpness and confidence, but it hasn’t materialised, and it must be tough for the lad in the situation he finds himself in.

It must be a frustrating situation for the club too, and something is going to have to give somewhere soon, as paying someone who is not playing is not helping anyone.

