Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues international call-up challenge as he targets resurgence

Boss Jimmy Thelin has urged Aberdeen to deliver winning form that pushes more players into international squads as that will help the Euro campaign.

The Dons have four players on international duty this week competing in World Cup qualifiers, friendlies and Euro-U21 qualifiers.

Thelin wants that number to surge in the future but accepts that will only come by a consistently delivering winning form.

The Dons went into the current international break bottom of the Premiership.

However, an emphatic 4-0 win against Dundee ended a league winless slump and delivered optimism that the Dons are back on track.

On top of Premiership demands, Aberdeen are competing in the Uefa Conference League this season and were edged out 3-2 by Shakhtar Donetsk in the opening fixture.

They next face AEK Athens in Greece in the Conference League on Thursday, October 23.

Pushing for international call-ups

Aberdeen also face Strasbourg (France), FC Noah (Armenia), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) and Sparta Prague (Czechia).

Thelin’s target is to secure European league action for the Dons every season.

He reckons having a squad packed with international regulars will help them prosper in Europe.

He said: “I want the players to be in their national teams to get the capacity to perform at that level.

“So they can see they can play at that level by getting chosen for the national team which is a real positive.

“We want to play in Europe regularly and also go far in the domestic cup and perform well in the league.

“We have to be in competitions like Europe and have players at international level otherwise you never get used to it.

“Competing at that level allows you to grow as a player or as a structure around the team with the staff and everyone.

“International football can also help the players perform with the journeys, recovery and preparation which comes in Europe.”

Winger Topi Keskinen is currently with the Finnish national squad for World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and the Netherlands.

Keskinen broke into the Finnish senior team following his £860,000 transfer to the Dons from HJK Helsinki last summer and has been capped four times.

Fighting for World Cup qualification

Keeper Dimitar Mitov is with the Bulgarian squad for World Cup qualifiers against Turkey and Spain.

Summer signing Kjartan Mar Kjarntansson was called into the Iceland U-21 squad for Euro qualifiers against Switzerland and Luxembourg this week.

The 19-year-old has yet to feature for Aberdeen since signing from Icelandic top flight Stjarnan in the summer.

Striker Marko Lazetic, who signed from Italian giants AC Milan in the summer, is with the Serbian U21 squad for a friendly against Romania.

Summer signings Stuart Armstrong and Kevin Nisbet are both established Scotland internationals.

However they were not named in Steve Clarke’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Belarus this week.

Armstrong has 53 caps and last featured in a 2-1 Uefa Nations League win against Poland in November last year.

Targeting a return to national squad

Nisbet has played 11 times for Scotland with his previous cap a 2-0 Euro 24 qualifier against Georgia in June 2023.

However Nisbet was in the Scotland squad for Uefa Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal in October last year.

Full-back Nicky Devlin has been capped twice, last appearing for the Scots in a Uefa Nations win against Poland in November 2024.

Summer signing Nicolas Milanovic has made a senior international breakthrough for Australia since arriving at the Dons.

Milanovic secured his debut cap in a friendly against New Zealand last month.

However he was not selected for away friendlies against World Cup hosts Canada on Friday and United States on Tuesday.

Australia have already qualified for the World Cup and landing a spot in the squad is a target for Milanovic and fellow summer signing Kusini Yengi.

Striker Yengi has been capped 11 times for Australia, with six goals, but has fallen out of the Aberdeen starting line-up.

Experienced international players

On-loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson has been capped 14 times for Sweden.

Karlsson’s previous appearance was in a 3-1 friendly win against Moldova in October 2023.

Winger Karlsson has scored three goals in Aberdeen’s last two games.

Centre-back Kristers Tobers is captain of the Latvian national team.

However Tobers is set for an extended spell out with a knee injury suffered in 2-0 loss to Motherwell.

Tobers was replaced in the 25-man Uefa Conference League squad by on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender Alfie Dorrington.

The international break will also offer Thelin an extended period on the training pitch to build on the positive momentum of the win against Dundee.

Thelin has switched from his previously preferred 4-2-3-1 formation to three at the back in the last three games.

Engineering a form resurgence

After securing 13 signings during the summer transfer window he says there was always a risk the rebuilt side could take time to gel.

Now there are definite signs of Thelin’s new look side clicking.

He said: “Everything needs time when you move a lot of things.

“We moved many things in the summer and winter windows with the players in and out, how we play and how we work with youth.

“There has been a lot of changes in one year.

“Now we try to get stability but it always helps if you win.

“The European campaign will be a great experience because when you are trying to get better you always have to compete against the best.

“That is very important to see where you are as we will come up against strong teams.

“However, you also have to believe you can get to that level.”