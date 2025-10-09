Aberdeen FC Prague fanzone: Inside bid to organise Czech capital party for Red Army after around 2,000 fans miss out on match tickets

Two Aberdeen fans are determined to organise a Prague fanzone party for the Red Army – with around 2,000 Dons supporters thought to have booked flights and hotels but failed to secure scarce match tickets for the away Conference League clash with Sparta Prague in December.

Neil Gordon, of the 1903 Express Aberdeen Supporters’ Club, and Chris Stark-Proctor of CK Travel Trade flew out to the Czech capital on Thursday for three nights in the hope of confirming a venue to host fans who have been unsuccessful in securing one of the 918 away briefs for the Euro game at Stadion Letna seven days before Christmas.

Neil has organised WhatsApp groups for the Conference League away trips to Athens, Cyprus and Prague this term, while Chris has arranged charter travel and other flights to Prague for 189 supporters via his firm.

The huge cohort of Reds fans who will be in Prague, but without game tickets for Sparta v Aberdeen, have been left scratching their heads about what to do on the evening of the fixture.

But duo Neil and Chris hope to have secured confirmation over the next few days of a fanzone to fill the match-day gap for those travelling supporters.

Confident they can arrange a bouncing Prague fanzone for hundreds of the Red Army at a modest cost to individual fans, Neil said: “Me and Chris got chatting, and thought: ‘What about a fanzone?’

“So we’ve enquired about a few places.

“One place got back to us. I guess it’s similar to something like the P&J Live – a big warehouse-type building with lots of TV screens and bars.

“I think they were quoting us €25,000 for 1,000 people – which in the grand scheme of things is 22 quid each.

“Is that a lot to pay for somewhere to go in a big group and be safe and have all those facilities at hand?

“We don’t know, but we need to see what’s available out there.

“Maybe 1,000 people is too big a bite of the chew. We may be looking at something maybe up to the 300-400 people mark, with the potential of maybe increasing it.

“A big bar ideally would be what we would want. Somewhere recognised. You know, somewhere close to the old town preferably, which is where everybody’s pretty much going to congregate.

Lot of bars, food and somewhere to watch Dons take on Sparta

“We just want a good facility, (and) a good price that’s going to give us what we want – lots of bars in the area, lots of easy access to people to get a drink and not have to wait for 25 minutes to get served.

“And ideally, we need something simple to eat, because it’s going to be a long day.

“We’re looking for something along the lines of 4pm till 11pm, so it incorporates a few hours before the game and an hour-or-so after the game.”

‘Phenomenal’ Aberdeen away numbers create Prague match-day conundrum

Neil revealed more than 500 supporters have already expressed an interest in their fanzone plan, and hailed the mass of Aberdeen fans who booked up for Prague before the club’s ticket allocation, which quickly sold out, was confirmed.

He said: “There’s going to be at least 2,000 people without tickets, which is phenomenal.

“To have 3,000, the way we’ve been playing, to an away game is pretty amazing.

“But to have it going abroad, regardless of whether it’s Prague before Christmas… our away support is just phenomenal. It’s just frightening for the size of our attendances.

“We sold out 1,550 tickets for Athens within a few hours. And I believe they’ve got a waiting list of about 600-700 for that as well.”

‘Let’s make it like we are in the stadium’

Neil insists he fanzone effort is “not about making money”, but trying to give ticketless Aberdeen fans “somewhere in a big environment, safe, secure.”

He added: “You know what it can be like at some of these away venues when you’ve got people milling around full of alcohol. It’s a safety thing more than anything.”

Chris – who unlike Neil has not managed to get a ticket for the game – concurred, saying their fanzone bid is about “trying to do as much as I can” for his fellow Dons fans, including son, Tommy.

“I’m an Aberdeen fan as well. I’ve booked myself on the charter, and my 16-year-old son Tommy,” Chris said.

“You don’t want him – you don’t want anybody – to have any confrontation.

“The Aberdeen Football Club fanzone at the beach ballroom… I thought it was a fantastic idea.

“That’s one of the things that’s been in my head and that’s why we’re going out.

“We’re not taking this lightly. We’ve spent out the money, we’ve invested and gone across for three days.

“It’s just a case of push, push, push, and we need to get as many people in one place just to get the atmosphere going as well.

“I unfortunately didn’t get a football ticket, so the next best thing is: ‘Let’s make it like we are in the stadium’.

“If we can get 500 people in one room, it’s half of what’s going to be in the stadium.”