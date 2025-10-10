Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin lifts lid on plan for £550,000 summer signing Kenan Bilalovic who has played only 36 minutes

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists £550,000 summer signing Kenan Bilalovic is closing in on a first team breakthrough after limited game time.

The 20-year-old winger rejected a number of offers from clubs across Europe to sign with the Dons during the summer transfer window.

On signing from Swedish top flight club Varnamo, the winger penned a five-year contract tying him to the Dons until summer 2030.

Bilalovic arrived at Pittodrie with considerable first team experience having played 33 times in the Swedish Allsvenskan with Varnamo and Skovde AIK.

The winger played through the summer during the Swedish top flight campaign and made 18 appearances on loan at Skovde AIK up until early August.

However, Bilalovic’s game time at Aberdeen has been restricted to two substitute appearances in the Premiership, totalling 36 minutes.

He was not in the match-day squad for the 4-0 win against Dundee at Pittodrie prior to the current international break.

‘We know Kenan’s quality and potential’

Bilalovic was in the squad for the Europa League play-off against Romanians FCSB, which the Dons lost 5-2 on aggregate.

However, the winger was subsequently left out of Thelin’s 25-man squad for the Uefa Conference League.

Thelin insists he signed Bilalovic because the winger has huge potential and can beat opponents with his one-on-one skills and pace.

He is determined to help the winger maximise that potential at Aberdeen and confirmed Bilalovic is progressing rapidly in training.

Thelin said: “We know Kenan’s qualities and his potential and that is why we signed him.

“We also know what Kenan can become.

“He has pace and that ability in the on-against-one situations.

“Now he is adapting to this league to get that space.

“Kenan has shown progress on the pitch since he arrived and with how he competes in the training sessions.

“He has been making more of an impact in training.

“When you’re making this progress in training and you answer on the things we want to improve, then you also deserve your chance.

“Players have to deserve the chances, because otherwise you can’t grow as a person.

“Kenan is pushing himself into the team and we are coming up to a time when we will have many different opponents and many games.”

Bilalovic was one of 13 signings secured in the summer transfer window as part of a squad overhaul by Thelin.

Summer signings with no game time

Two summer signings secured for six-figure transfer fees have yet to receive any game time in Thelin’s first team, Mitchel Frame and Kjartan Mar Kjartansson.

Aberdeen splashed out £250,000 to secure Scotland under-21 international left-back Frame from Premiership champions Celtic.

Frame, 19, made his senior debut for Celtic in a 2-1 Champions League win against Dutch club Feyenoord in December 2023.

Midfielder Kjartansson was signed from Icelandic top flight club Stjarnan for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

The 19-year-old is currently on international duty with the Iceland under-21 squad for Euro U-21 qualifiers against Switzerland and Luxembourg.

Kjartansson made almost 60 appearances for Stjarnan and played in the Uefa Conference League qualifiers with the Icelandic club last season.

Both Kjartansson and Frame started for Aberdeen B in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final win against Formartine United last week.

Thelin building for long term future

Kjartansson scored in the final against the Highland League club which finished 2-2 before the Dons triumphed in a penalty shoot-out.

Like Bilalovic, summer signings Kjartansson and Frame are not in Thelin’s squad for the Conference League.

Thelin insists they will be given the opportunity to make a major impact at Aberdeen.

He said: “Whilst you have to look at the here and now there also has to be a long-term project.

“Because we are trying to build so we have to bring in a lot of young players now.

“We invest in these young players and it’s probably not going to be a direct impact.

“They will be given time to adapt and grow because they’re going to be a good asset in the future.

“Hopefully some will take the steps in some months.”