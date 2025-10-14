Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals Graeme Shinnie and Dante Polvara contract talks timeline

Boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed contract talks with Graeme Shinnie and Dante Polvara will only open when Aberdeen are firmly back on track.

Influential skipper Shinnie and midfielder Polvara are both out of contract at the end of the season.

They will be able to talk with other clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement when the January transfer window opens.

Shinnie captained Aberdeen to Scottish Cup glory at Hampden in May as the club secured the trophy for the first time since 1990.

The 34-year-old midfielder/left-back has made 291 appearances for Aberdeen, with only 15 of those as a substitute.

American midfielder Polvara, meanwhile, has been a talisman in European competition for the Dons.

He netted the Dons first goal to spark a fight back from two goals down to draw 2-2 Europa League play-off with Romanians FCSB at Pittodrie.

Polvara shines on European stage

Aberdeen would lose 3-0 in Romania to lose the play-off 5-2 on aggregate.

Polvara also scored against German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1) and Greek side PAOK (3-2 loss) in the Conference League in 2023.

Aberdeen have endured a dismal start to the season and languish rock bottom of the Premiership table.

The Reds ended a winless and goalless start to the Premiership campaign stretching six games when they overcame Dundee 4-0 at Pittodrie last weekend.

Thelin will concentrate on hauling the Dons up the league table before pushing forward discussions on players’ futures.

Asked about talks with Shinnie and Polvara on their futures, Thelin said: “We have only recently closed a big (transfer) window.

“Now we have to focus on winning some games.

“And then we’re going to sit down with everyone who has contracts going out in a calmer way when we have the performance in the right place.

“We have to focus on the right things right now.”

Aberdeen players out of contract next summer

Aberdeen also have a number of players out on loan with contracts set to expire at the end of the season.

Striker Ester Sokler has scored three goals in his last five games since being sent on loan to Serbian top flight FK Rad 1923.

Winger Ryan Duncan is on loan at Championship Ross County and spent last season at Queen’s Park.

Winger Vicente Besuijen is on loan at Finnish top-flight HJK Helsinki, with their season set to end early next month.

Besuijen recently wont the Finnish Cup with HJK Helsinki and provided an assist for the winning goal in the 1-0 final win against KuPS.

Striker Alfie Bavidge, 19, is out of contract next summer and is currently on loan at League One Inverness Caley Thistle.

Bavidge has scored six times in 12 games this season for the Highlanders.

Also on loan at Inverness Caley Thistle is midfielder Alfie Stewart, 19, who is out of contract with the Dons at the end of the season.

Aberdeen also have an option to buy on-loan Sunderland attacker Adil Aouchiche, understood to be for a club record £1.5million.

Focus on climbing the Premiership

Before Thelin addresses the futures of players with contracts expiring next summer all on his focus will be on reviving the Dons’ season.

The Swede is confident the rebuilt Reds, after 13 signings in the summer window, are beginning to click.

He said: “I believe our team has been growing every week.

“We are getting stronger and the players more connected.

“As we were not happy with the intensity of our play, we had been working on pushing harder to excite our fans.

“It was a really busy (transfer) window with 13 players in – and around the same out.

“Some players arrived to the club late (in the window) and with every training session they are getting to understand each other better.

“When the timing comes then the intensity goes up and you make better and quicker decisions as a team.

“Football is a team sport where the players have to be connected and it is my job to help them to do that.

“Our focus has been on how we can grow as a team to get the best of everybody as an individual as well.

“It is still early in the league (campaign) and the position for us is to turn it around.”