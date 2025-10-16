Why Aberdeen defender Jack Milne can rise to the highest level, according to Dimitar Mitov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Why Aberdeen defender Jack Milne can rise to the highest level, according to Dimitar Mitov

Aberdeen tied down Scottish Cup-winning centre-back Jack Milne to a long-term contract keeping him at the club until at least summer 2029.

Aberdeen's Jack Milne (L) and Shakhtar Donetsk's Marlon Gomes (R) in action during a Uefa Conference League match.
Aberdeen's Jack Milne (L) and Shakhtar Donetsk's Marlon Gomes (R) in action during a Uefa Conference League match. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen centre-back Jack Milne has the quality and mentality to reach football’s very top, says Dons keeper Dimitar Mitov.

The Bulgarian international reckons Pittodrie’s experienced campaigners, including himself, must help the 22-year-old reach his potential.

Milne was at the heart of a three-centre-back line-up as Aberdeen registered an emphatic 4-0 win against Dundee to end a Premiership winless slump.

Aberdeen Youth Academy product Milne is also in boss Jimmy Thelin’s 25-man squad for the Uefa Conference League and started the 3-2 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Milne was a break-out success in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic last season.

‘I always try to help Jack as much as I can and be very positive’

The defender had earlier signed a new long-term contract in April tying him to the club until summer 2029.

Mitov hailed Milne as an “amazing” talent and reckons the centre-back is on an upwards trajectory – and the sky is the limit.

The keeper said: “Jack has been amazing and is growing in both his personality and performances.

“He has all the attributes a centre-back needs to play at the very top level.

“For Jack, the challenge is to produce those level of performances every week.

“For myself and older players like (Graeme) Shinnie, Sivert (Heltne Nilsen) and Nicky (Devlin), it is about us helping him.

“I always try to help Jack as much as I can and be very positive.

“If he does something good, I big him up and tell him. That is hugely important.

“However, Jack helps us as well as he is a big personality and talks on the pitch.

“He helps with information such as: ‘man on’ – things like that.”

Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine recently said Milne has the potential to emulate the same career path as Scott McKenna .

Scotland international McKenna came through the Aberdeen youth ranks before sealing a then-club record £3million transfer to Nottingham Forest in September 2020.

Aberdeen received an additional £1.75m in add-ons to bump the fee up to £4.75m due to McKenna’s success in England.

The Dons landed an additional £1m in 2022 when the centre-back earned promotion to the Premier League with Forest.

A further £750,000 boost was secured when Forest secured their survival in the top-flight in 2023.

Milne’s own ‘dialogue’ on the pitch

Mitov insists Milne is growing in maturity and has embraced the challenge of being a regular first-team starter this term under Thelin.

He pinpointed the communication of Milne at the back as a key component in his upwards trajectory.

Mitov said: “Jack helps so much with his dialogue on the pitch.

“That’s something we have developed this season that we can talk to each other more and help on the pitch.

“You can see it is happening in training and hopefully it will happen in future games.”

Mitov was the Scottish Cup final hero when he saved two spot-kicks in the dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic.

It was the first time Aberdeen won the trophy since 1990 and also guaranteed European league action this season.

Celebrating tackles like they are goals

Aberdeen began heir Conference League campaign with a narrow loss to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

Thelin’s side also face AEK Athens (Greece), Strasbourg (France), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus), Noah (Armenia) and Sparta Prague (Czechia).

Goal-scorers get all the glory but Mitov – who has spent the international break away with Bulgaria, and played in his country’s 6-1 defeat to Turkey – understands the need to keep it defensively granite-solid, particularly in Europe.

Which is why he wants Aberdeen, and the Red Army, to celebrate tackles and clean-sheets like goals and wins.

He reckons that can fire up the Reds, and plant a seed of doubt in opponents.

He said: “If someone makes a tackle or a block, celebrate it.

“What’s the difference between scoring a goal or making a last gasp tackle?

“It is exactly the same thing.

“Celebrating a tackle or block creates a real togetherness.

“When you create that togetherness the other team look at it, and think: ‘Wow – they are together and play for one another’.”

Conversation