Why Aberdeen defender Jack Milne can rise to the highest level, according to Dimitar Mitov

Aberdeen centre-back Jack Milne has the quality and mentality to reach football’s very top, says Dons keeper Dimitar Mitov.

The Bulgarian international reckons Pittodrie’s experienced campaigners, including himself, must help the 22-year-old reach his potential.

Milne was at the heart of a three-centre-back line-up as Aberdeen registered an emphatic 4-0 win against Dundee to end a Premiership winless slump.

Aberdeen Youth Academy product Milne is also in boss Jimmy Thelin’s 25-man squad for the Uefa Conference League and started the 3-2 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Milne was a break-out success in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic last season.

‘I always try to help Jack as much as I can and be very positive’

The defender had earlier signed a new long-term contract in April tying him to the club until summer 2029.

Mitov hailed Milne as an “amazing” talent and reckons the centre-back is on an upwards trajectory – and the sky is the limit.

The keeper said: “Jack has been amazing and is growing in both his personality and performances.

“He has all the attributes a centre-back needs to play at the very top level.

“For Jack, the challenge is to produce those level of performances every week.

“For myself and older players like (Graeme) Shinnie, Sivert (Heltne Nilsen) and Nicky (Devlin), it is about us helping him.

“I always try to help Jack as much as I can and be very positive.

“If he does something good, I big him up and tell him. That is hugely important.

“However, Jack helps us as well as he is a big personality and talks on the pitch.

“He helps with information such as: ‘man on’ – things like that.”

Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine recently said Milne has the potential to emulate the same career path as Scott McKenna .

Scotland international McKenna came through the Aberdeen youth ranks before sealing a then-club record £3million transfer to Nottingham Forest in September 2020.

Aberdeen received an additional £1.75m in add-ons to bump the fee up to £4.75m due to McKenna’s success in England.

The Dons landed an additional £1m in 2022 when the centre-back earned promotion to the Premier League with Forest.

A further £750,000 boost was secured when Forest secured their survival in the top-flight in 2023.

Milne’s own ‘dialogue’ on the pitch

Mitov insists Milne is growing in maturity and has embraced the challenge of being a regular first-team starter this term under Thelin.

He pinpointed the communication of Milne at the back as a key component in his upwards trajectory.

Mitov said: “Jack helps so much with his dialogue on the pitch.

“That’s something we have developed this season that we can talk to each other more and help on the pitch.

“You can see it is happening in training and hopefully it will happen in future games.”

Mitov was the Scottish Cup final hero when he saved two spot-kicks in the dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic.

It was the first time Aberdeen won the trophy since 1990 and also guaranteed European league action this season.

Celebrating tackles like they are goals

Aberdeen began heir Conference League campaign with a narrow loss to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

Thelin’s side also face AEK Athens (Greece), Strasbourg (France), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus), Noah (Armenia) and Sparta Prague (Czechia).

Goal-scorers get all the glory but Mitov – who has spent the international break away with Bulgaria, and played in his country’s 6-1 defeat to Turkey – understands the need to keep it defensively granite-solid, particularly in Europe.

Which is why he wants Aberdeen, and the Red Army, to celebrate tackles and clean-sheets like goals and wins.

He reckons that can fire up the Reds, and plant a seed of doubt in opponents.

He said: “If someone makes a tackle or a block, celebrate it.

“What’s the difference between scoring a goal or making a last gasp tackle?

“It is exactly the same thing.

“Celebrating a tackle or block creates a real togetherness.

“When you create that togetherness the other team look at it, and think: ‘Wow – they are together and play for one another’.”