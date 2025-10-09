Aberdeen reprimanded and fined after fielding ineligible player

Aberdeen have been reprimanded and fined by the SPFL for fielding an ineligible player in a Challenge Cup match against Forfar Athletic.

Forfar won the match against Aberdeen B 2-1 at Station Park on September 23.

An SPFL statement said the club “was reprimanded and warned as to its future conduct.”

The match will be recorded as a 3-0 victory for Forfar Athletic with the league phase table updated accordingly.

The Dons were handed a fine of £1,000, of which £500 is suspended until June 30, 2026 pending any further breaches of SPFL Player Regulations.

The Aberdeen B team have lost all four of their matches in the league phase of the Challenge Cup, now called the KDM Evolution Trophy.

First team players Nicky Devlin, Kristers Tobers, Mitchel Frame and Marko Lazetic all started for the Dons against Forfar.