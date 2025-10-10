Explained: How Aberdeen came to field ineligible player in Evolution Trophy clash

An accidental administrative oversight led to Aberdeen’s punishment for fielding an ineligible player in the KDM Evolution Trophy.

The Dons were hit with a fine of £1,000, of which £500 was suspended until June 30, 2026 pending any further breaches, after the player featured in the Aberdeen B team’s 2-1 defeat to Forfar Athletic at Station Park on September 23.

Summer transfer window signing Frame was the player in question.

Promising left-back Frame, 19, signed for Aberdeen in a switch from Premiership rivals Celtic on August 30, penning a four-year Pittodrie contract.

However, he had already played for the Hoops’ B team in the Challenge Cup – starting and teeing up Sean McArdle for the Celts youngsters’ second goal in a 3-1 win at Clyde on August 12 – and was therefore cup-tied.

It is understood, due to Frame arriving late in the window, the Dons failed to check on the defender’s status for the Evolution Trophy, and quickly realised their mistake, with a source describing it as a “total accident” on the club’s part.

The Challenge Cup format was switched to a “Champions League-style” opening league phase format for the new campaign, which meant an earlier kick-off to the matches within the season.

In previous seasons, Aberdeen previously carried out their player eligibility check for the tournament ahead of the start in late August, but the check had to be brought forward this term and no follow-up on new additions was carried out.

Despite a sprinkling of senior stars in the their ranks for the games, Aberdeen’s youngsters have lost four out of four fixtures in the Evolution Trophy ahead of their weekend’s away clash with Elgin City.

Frame, meanwhile, has yet to feature for Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen first-team following the player’s arrival at the club.