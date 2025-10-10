Explained: How Aberdeen came to field ineligible player in Evolution Trophy clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Explained: How Aberdeen came to field ineligible player in Evolution Trophy clash

Aberdeen quickly realised their mistake, with a source describing it as a "total accident" on the club's part.

Aberdeen fielded an ineligible player in the KDM Evolution Trophy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen fielded an ineligible player in the KDM Evolution Trophy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

An accidental administrative oversight led to Aberdeen’s punishment for fielding an ineligible player in the KDM Evolution Trophy.

The Dons were hit with a fine of £1,000, of which £500 was suspended until June 30, 2026 pending any further breaches, after the player featured in the Aberdeen B team’s 2-1 defeat to Forfar Athletic at Station Park on September 23. 

Summer transfer window signing Frame was the player in question.

Promising left-back Frame, 19, signed for Aberdeen in a switch from Premiership rivals Celtic on August 30, penning a four-year Pittodrie contract.

However, he had already played for the Hoops’ B team in the Challenge Cup – starting and teeing up Sean McArdle for the Celts youngsters’ second goal in a 3-1 win at Clyde on August 12 – and was therefore cup-tied.

It is understood, due to Frame arriving late in the window, the Dons failed to check on the defender’s status for the Evolution Trophy, and quickly realised their mistake, with a source describing it as a “total accident” on the club’s part.

Mitchel Frame of Aberdeen during the Aberdeenshire Shield match between Buckie Thistle and Aberdeen at Victoria Park last month. Image: Jasperimage.
Mitchel Frame of Aberdeen during the Aberdeenshire Shield match between Buckie Thistle and Aberdeen at Victoria Park last month. Image: Jasperimage.

The Challenge Cup format was switched to a “Champions League-style” opening league phase format for the new campaign, which meant an earlier kick-off to the matches within the season.

In previous seasons, Aberdeen previously carried out their player eligibility check for the tournament ahead of the start in late August, but the check had to be brought forward this term and no follow-up on new additions was carried out.

Despite a sprinkling of senior stars in the their ranks for the games, Aberdeen’s youngsters have lost four out of four fixtures in the Evolution Trophy ahead of their weekend’s away clash with Elgin City.

Frame, meanwhile, has yet to feature for Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen first-team following the player’s arrival at the club.

Conversation