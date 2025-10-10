Richard Gordon: Aberdeen have the chance to lay down a marker in next three league games

It was a long time coming, but after encouraging signs in recent matches, it all finally clicked for the Dons last weekend, and they romped to an impressive victory, one which lifted at least part of the gloom hanging over the campaign.

As far back as the goalless draw against Livingston, Aberdeen were playing some attractive, attacking football, but missing chances, a trend that continued in the matches which followed.

In those, there were some awful defensive errors, and the first couple of goals conceded to Shakhtar Donetsk were eminently preventable, but the players looked more confident and self-assured that night, and at last scored a couple themselves.

I wrote last week that I hoped it would act as a much-needed boost, and it clearly did. Against Dundee, the first 45 minutes in particular were outstanding, probably the best we have seen from the Dons under Jimmy Thelin.

Getting the first goal was always going to be important, and they should have taken the lead before they did, but from the moment Jesper Karlsson smashed the ball home from the spot, there was only going to be one winner.

It might have been five or six by the break, and although the foot came off the gas a bit after the interval, they did conjure up another one, Karlsson – who looked unplayable at times – with a piece of magic to round off the scoring.

Jimmy had obviously selected his Shakhtar line-up with that game in mind, so had the freshness to go with the increased confidence, and overall, it was close to a complete performance.

The manager looked as much relieved as anything else in his post-match interviews, and anyone who has met the likeable Swede will have been delighted for him. Another defeat going into the international break might have brought intolerable pressure.

Now, he can relax just a little and work with those not on international duty to prepare for what will be a testing period.

To be honest, I am not that fussed about the trip to Athens – if nothing else, it will hopefully be a decent display, one which further galvanises the more positive mindset – but of much greater importance are the three Premiership games the side faces this month.

Next up is a trip to Paisley, and despite St Mirren’s uncharacteristically limp display at Rugby Park, that will be a tough one.

In fact, because of that, it might prove even more challenging. With Hibernian at home and Kilmarnock away to follow, that trio of matches will tell us plenty about where Aberdeen now are.

In some ways, the lay-off is one the Dons could have done without, but at least Cormack Park will have been a much more positive environment, and the players should still be buzzing with confidence when they take on the Saints.

They still have a long road ahead of them, but a revival had to start somewhere, and the Dundee win has given them the opportunity to launch it.

What we have to hope for is a reversal of 2024-25 with Aberdeen kicking-on and climbing up the table; Jimmy certainly has the talent at his disposal to do just that.

A shambolic start for Rangers

After what had seemed an interminably long drawn-out and painful prelude, the inevitable end to Russell Martin’s reign as Rangers manager finally arrived.

It is hard to believe he was only in charge for 123 days given the furore around his time at Ibrox, but from the 6-0 loss to Club Brugge, he was never going to turn it round, and the board – who had tried to support him, and their original decision to appoint Martin – finally put him out of his misery.

It was becoming more and more difficult listening to and watching his interviews as he attempted to find some sort of positive spin when none existed.

He left Rangers in eighth place after seven games and with a negative goal difference, nine points behind Celtic, 11 adrift of Hearts.

It had been a shambolic start to the campaign, and it was only likely to get worse; there were no signs to the contrary.

His successor, whoever that might be, has a lot to clear up.