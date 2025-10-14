Willie Miller: Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen must battle to end 7-year St Mirren away winless league run; Give Dylan Lobban first-team shot

Aberdeen fans come out of the international window with some hope after the pre-break demolition of Dundee – but their team will need different, battling qualities to end their Paisley hoodoo against St Mirren and keep up the feelgood factor this weekend.

Having had a week-and-a-bit to take the temperature of Dons fans, it does feel any immediate pressure on boss Jimmy Thelin has been extinguished.

An admirable Uefa Conference League performance in defeat against big-hitters Shakhtar Donetsk was followed by a much-needed, but swashbuckling Premiership mauling of Dundee.

Dons fans got a week where there were clear signs the painful sticky patch under the Swede is coming to an end, with the manager altering his formation – switching to a back-three – and getting his rewards for it.

You’ve got to take care of your home games in the league if you’re Aberdeen – and, on reflection, the two most bitter disappointments in their winless (and goalless) start to the season, and the ones which really darkened the mood around the Reds, were the loss to Falkirk and the draw with Livingston at Pittodrie.

If Aberdeen had won both of those games, along with the big 4-0 victory over Dundee, it would have put a completely different complexion on the start of the campaign.

Thinking positively, as things stand, while they remain bottom of the top-flight, which is still not good enough, they have a chance to strike a blow against a current top-six side, St Mirren, this Saturday and move within a couple of points of the top-half themselves.

The more positive mood around the Dons is still fragile, and should they suffer a loss this weekend, depending on the quality of the performance, the negativity and unhappiness among supporters could quickly return.

Robinson’s charges have desire

Of course, there is an irony with this Saturday, as just a couple of weeks ago Buddies boss Stephen Robinson was being touted as one of the potential managerial options by Aberdeen fans who were most pessimistic about Thelin’s tenure.

Irishman Robinson has undoubtedly done a fine job at stabilising St Mirren, and they are well in the mix for a top-six finish again this term, despite the disparity in resources with clubs like Hearts, Hibs, Dundee United and Aberdeen.

Robinson has often spoken about his team not getting the credit they deserve, suggesting people don’t rate them highly enough for their football.

And listen, they can play.

But, with formations, transitions and all of the other facets of modern football, some people might think it is old-fashioned of me to throw in the word “desire” – however, it is a quality which will always be vital and is so important to St Mirren’s success.

Aberdeen have to match the home side in this aspect to earn the right to implement their own game on Saturday.

Aberdeen looking to end bad Paisley league run stretching back to 2018

The Dons know as well as anyone, having not won in the league in Paisley since December 2018, the SMISA Stadium is a tough place to go.

Having watched St Mirren’s games there, they are always disciplined, know their jobs and are full of energy. The don’t give teams a minute – they are on top of them – swarming all over them.

The home supporters also create an atmosphere and environment which makes it difficult for visiting sides.

It’s like Tynecastle – where Aberdeen have a similar record.

And I remember thinking, ahead of the season-opener, away at Hearts in August: ‘Are Thelin’s team ready for this battle?’

Aberdeen weren’t, and they must be ready for the battle, first and foremost, this weekend – and right from the first whistle.

Three points on Saturday would confirm, for me, things have turned for Thelin and the Dons.

Time for Dylan Lobban’s Aberdeen first-team chance?

I would like to see what young right-back Dylan Lobban can do for Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen first-team.

There has been a bit of a focus on Danish import Alexander Jensen’s struggles for the Dons this season, while the experienced Nicky Devlin put in a fantastic showing at right-back against Shakhtar.

But, it would be good to see another youth academy graduate, in Lobban, getting an opportunity for the club, having garnered some great reviews for his Aberdeen reserve team showings in the early part of the season, including for his composure and attacking output.

The 20-year-old recently signed a new deal with the Dons until 2028, which shows they think he has something to offer.

In the Scottish Cup final last season, Thelin included another homegrown talent, Jack Milne, in his starting line-up, with the centre-back’s performance in the historic trophy success proving to be his break-out moment for Aberdeen.

A bit-part player before, Milne is now a first-team regular.

I am also reminded of my last season as Aberdeen manager in 1994/95, when I sent Stephen Glass on for a debut off the bench in a 3-0 win against Dundee United… and he never looked back.