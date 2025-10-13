Why HJK Helsinki expert will be ‘very surprised’ if club sign Aberdeen loanee Vicente Besuijen permanently

An HJK Helsinki expert reckons Vicente Besuijen will be on his way back to Aberdeen in early November – and would be “very surprised” if the Finnish capital club took their option to sign him permanently.

The bumper four-and-a-half-year Reds deal attacker Besuijen signed in a 500,000 euro switch from ADO Den Haag in January 2022 is set to expire next summer, and the Colombia-born, Dutch-raised player has never nailed down a place at Pittodrie.

The 24-year-old, has been at HJK since July in an attempt to find more game-time away from Jimmy Thelin’s squad.

However, while Besuijen teed up HJK striker Teemu Pukki for the only goal in last month’s Finnish Cup final victory over KuPS, only four of 12 loan appearances have been in the HJK starting line-up.

None of those starts have come in the Veikkauliiga’s championship phase of fixtures – which will reach the halfway stage this weekend – as currently fifth-placed HJK face a struggle to claw back the league title after two tricky seasons.

Deployed as a replacement on the right-flank by HJK’s temporary boss Miika Nuutinen, Besuijen has found himself behind American wideman Benji Michel in the pecking order at the Bolt Arena.

Markus Kitunen, of the HJK-focused Nappulakengät-podcast, thinks the limited impression being made by Besuijen and his club’s uncertain managerial situation should rule out a lasting HJK stay after Finnish football’s 2025 season ends next month.

Two reasons Besuijen to HJK looks unlikely

“I’d be very surprised if they signed him permanently,” Markus said.

“He hasn’t really provided that much of an impact that you would see him as a definite ‘we need to sign this guy for next season’.

“I think even if you could get him for free, it would still be really surprising.

“The one player that has featured most on the right wing is Michel.

“He’s scored a good amount of goals, and he’s a hard worker.

“In a way he has similar abilities as Besuijen – he’s really best when he can attack space and when HJK can counter-attack.

“I think as a sort of a personality, the fans have really warmed to Michel.

“Most likely HJK will have a new head coach next season – that’s another reason that I think that it would be surprising (for Besuijen to stay).”

‘Flashes of promise’ – but ‘gone missing’ in HJK starting line-up

HJK supporters “really welcomed” Besuijen’s arrival from Aberdeen in the summer and had “high hopes” for him, but it “hasn’t really gone as we’d hoped”, Markus says.

In a comparable story to his Dons career, Markus insists Besuijen has “shown he has abilities”, without proving he can consistently influence matches as a starter.

He said: “He’s shown flashes of promise, provided some moments of spark coming on the field during the games with his ability to take on opponents and quickness with the ball.

“But I think, overall, he hasn’t really found a role.

“He’s been playing on the right side of the midfield or as a right winger. He hasn’t featured anywhere else.

“It’s a sort of a position that HJK really needs options, and he’s been an option.

“He hasn’t really featured in the starting line-up much. A few times – but hasn’t really in those times particularly made an impression. He’s maybe sort of gone missing during those games.

“But when he’s come on during the match from the bench, I think he’s been better.

“When he arrived, he immediately started playing and I think he started well enough.

“But, since then, I think he’s fallen out of form a bit and perhaps a bit out of favour with the coaching staff.”

One goal, one assist

Besuijen’s only HJK goal came in a 8-2 thrashing of bottom-half IFK Mariehamm, while his only assist thus far was the Suomen Cup showpiece winner.

Markus said: “I think we would have expected him to provide more. If not goals, then assists.

“But yeah, he’s not the only one – he definitely hasn’t been the problem.

“He just hasn’t really given anything new to the team, and I think that shows in his playing time.

“In the cup final, he started the game, but in addition to the assist, didn’t really do that much.

“HJK mostly attacked down the other side.

“And, to be frank, the assist was a perfectly-botched shot. But still, he got the assist and HJK won because of that.

“He seemed really happy after the game and seems like a good lad.”

Besuijen has made 57 appearances for Aberdeen, scoring 11 goals, with previous loan spells at Excelsior Rotterdam and Emmen back in the Netherlands.

He missed last term with an early-season knee injury.