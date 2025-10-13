Why HJK Helsinki expert will be ‘very surprised’ if club sign Aberdeen loanee Vicente Besuijen permanently

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why HJK Helsinki expert will be ‘very surprised’ if club sign Aberdeen loanee Vicente Besuijen permanently

Attacker Vicente Besuijen is scheduled to return to Aberdeen from his loan at HJK Helsinki when the Finnish season ends next month.

Vicente Besuijen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

An HJK Helsinki expert reckons Vicente Besuijen will be on his way back to Aberdeen in early November – and would be “very surprised” if the Finnish capital club took their option to sign him permanently.

The bumper four-and-a-half-year Reds deal attacker Besuijen signed in a 500,000 euro switch from ADO Den Haag in January 2022 is set to expire next summer, and the Colombia-born, Dutch-raised player has never nailed down a place at Pittodrie.

The 24-year-old, has been at HJK since July in an attempt to find more game-time away from Jimmy Thelin’s squad.

However, while Besuijen teed up HJK striker Teemu Pukki for the only goal in last month’s Finnish Cup final victory over KuPS, only four of 12 loan appearances have been in the HJK starting line-up.

None of those starts have come in the Veikkauliiga’s championship phase of fixtures – which will reach the halfway stage this weekend – as currently fifth-placed HJK face a struggle to claw back the league title after two tricky seasons.

Deployed as a replacement on the right-flank by HJK’s temporary boss Miika Nuutinen, Besuijen has found himself behind American wideman Benji Michel in the pecking order at the Bolt Arena.

HJK coach Miika Nuutinen (C) gestures during the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, second leg match between HJK and Arda in Helsinki, Finland, July 31, 2025. Vicente Besuijen is behind him. Image: Shutterstock.
Markus Kitunen, of the HJK-focused Nappulakengät-podcast, thinks the limited impression being made by Besuijen and his club’s uncertain managerial situation should rule out a lasting HJK stay after Finnish football’s 2025 season ends next month.

Two reasons Besuijen to HJK looks unlikely

“I’d be very surprised if they signed him permanently,” Markus said.

“He hasn’t really provided that much of an impact that you would see him as a definite ‘we need to sign this guy for next season’.

“I think even if you could get him for free, it would still be really surprising.

“The one player that has featured most on the right wing is Michel.

“He’s scored a good amount of goals, and he’s a hard worker.

Benji Stanley Michel (L) of HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock.
“In a way he has similar abilities as Besuijen – he’s really best when he can attack space and when HJK can counter-attack.

“I think as a sort of a personality, the fans have really warmed to Michel.

“Most likely HJK will have a new head coach next season – that’s another reason that I think that it would be surprising (for Besuijen to stay).”

‘Flashes of promise’ – but ‘gone missing’ in HJK starting line-up

Vicente Besuijen in the colours of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
HJK supporters “really welcomed” Besuijen’s arrival from Aberdeen in the summer and had “high hopes” for him, but it “hasn’t really gone as we’d hoped”, Markus says.

In a comparable story to his Dons career, Markus insists Besuijen has “shown he has abilities”, without proving he can consistently influence matches as a starter.

He said: “He’s shown flashes of promise, provided some moments of spark coming on the field during the games with his ability to take on opponents and quickness with the ball.

“But I think, overall, he hasn’t really found a role.

“He’s been playing on the right side of the midfield or as a right winger. He hasn’t featured anywhere else.

“It’s a sort of a position that HJK really needs options, and he’s been an option.

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 3-1 against St Mirren in the Premiership. Image: SNS.
“He hasn’t really featured in the starting line-up much. A few times – but hasn’t really in those times particularly made an impression. He’s maybe sort of gone missing during those games.

“But when he’s come on during the match from the bench, I think he’s been better.

“When he arrived, he immediately started playing and I think he started well enough.

“But, since then, I think he’s fallen out of form a bit and perhaps a bit out of favour with the coaching staff.”

One goal, one assist

Besuijen’s only HJK goal came in a 8-2 thrashing of bottom-half IFK Mariehamm, while his only assist thus far was the Suomen Cup showpiece winner.

Markus said: “I think we would have expected him to provide more. If not goals, then assists.

“But yeah, he’s not the only one – he definitely hasn’t been the problem.

“He just hasn’t really given anything new to the team,  and I think that shows in his playing time.

“In the cup final, he started the game, but in addition to the assist, didn’t really do that much.

“HJK mostly attacked down the other side.

“And, to be frank, the assist was a perfectly-botched shot. But still, he got the assist and HJK won because of that.

“He seemed really happy after the game and seems like a good lad.”

Besuijen has made 57 appearances for Aberdeen, scoring 11 goals, with previous loan spells at Excelsior Rotterdam and Emmen back in the Netherlands.

He missed last term with an early-season knee injury.

