Aberdeen’s last trip to Athens and Derek Young drug test stress which saw him abandoned at stadium – ‘I just couldn’t pee’

Derek Young has revealed his drug test stress during Aberdeen’s last trip to Athens.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons will be in the historic Greek capital this week for the second fixture in their Uefa Conference League odyssey, taking on AEK at the Agia Sophia Stadium/OPAP Arena on Thursday night.

It will be just two days’ shy of 18 years since the club’s last Athens visit.

While Barry Robson’s Reds went to Greece’s second city, Thessaloniki, and drew 2-2 with PAOK in the 2023 Conference League, Aberdeen’s only previous outing in Athens was in 2007 – when they took on Panathinaikos at Nea Smyrni Stadium in a Uefa Cup group stage campaign.

Panathinaikos – studded with stars from the Greece national team’s Euro 2004 glory – gave the Dons, while competitive, a lesson in the fine margins of European football in running out 3-0 winners.

But it was Young, randomly selected by Uefa testers at full-time, whose time was running out to deliver a urine sample before the beaten Reds’ charter flight back to Aberdeen left the tarmac.

Young said “I got drug-tested after the game, but it took forever.

“I think there was two Aberdeen and two opposition (players) and I just couldn’t pee.

“The plane was nearly going without us because we had chartered a flight so there were supporters and all sorts on our flight waiting – waiting for myself and whoever else it was coming back from this drugs test.

“They just left us at the ground.

“There was myself and it might have even been (football administrator) Steven Gunn at the time.

“It was a case of: ‘Everybody else just needs to go. They can’t wait any longer.’ And they went to the airport.

“We ended up in a taxi and that got us there, in the end.

“I think that was probably the biggest cheer of the night was when I came running through the gates and they finally got me on the plane.”

‘You then start peeing non-stop for five hours’

Having not been able to pass water at the stadium, and gone to extreme measures to try to overcome the issue, Young laughed as he recalled a five-hour flight home where he then couldn’t STOP going to the toilet.

He added: “The only problem you’ve got then is you’ve been drinking everything and anything – juice, water, beers – anything – and you’ve finally peed.

“But you’ve had too much and then start peeing non-stop for the next five hours on a flight. So that was a bit of a nightmare.

“That was a wee bit of fun at the end (of the trip).”

‘Absolutely ridiculous’ Athens October heat

The Eastern Mediterranean heat on the October night they met Panathinaikos had been a struggle for Aberdeen’s players.

It was especially suffocating after early chances were spurned – including Chris Clark blasting over Young’s fourth-minute cross – and Giannis Goumas beat Andy Considine in the air to head the hosts in front.

A further five second half minutes of poor defending saw Panathinaikos stretch away, with two more goals from Dmitrios Papadopoulos and Dimitris Salpingidis.

Having qualified for the 2007/08 Uefa Cup groups via a famous first-round win over Ukraine’s Dnipro, Young thinks it was “pressure off” for the Dons in a group which also included Lokomotiv Moscow, Atletico Madrid and FC Copenhagen.

“Nobody actually expects you to do too much,” he said.

However, Young insists Calderwood’s Aberdeen believed they were a good team who could “cause upsets and go and compete at that level”.

He remember it felt “just a bit gutting” when they started their group stage with a 3-0 defeat.

Young said: “We’d been playing quite well. I think we were looking forward to going across, but I think one of the main things is obviously – as you usually do get in these European games – the heat on the night was absolutely ridiculous. That’s the first thing you notice.

“We actually started the game quite well. The first 5-10 minutes we’d done well and created a few chances and we were keeping the ball well.

“The thing that we kind of knew as well was they were going through a bit of a tricky time across there and their fans weren’t very happy – although the stadium was full enough.

“We’d managed to keep them at bay for about 5-10 minutes and we’d played some decent football and created a couple of half chances that we should have done better with.

“I think it was then they scored a header – it was maybe big Andy’s man.

“They scored and that just changed everything – the heat got 10 times hotter and their fans then started coming into it a bit more.

“It was a tough night.

“They had a team that had internationalists in it as well. They were a well-known team right through Europe, so I wasn’t kidding myself too much.

“We ended up getting beat 3-0, but I think that score flattered them a wee bit.”

Derek Young hoping for positive Aberdeen result v AEK Athens

Calderwood’s Aberdeen would go on to secure results against Lokomotiv (1-1 draw) and Copenhagen (4-0 victory) to set up up a two-legged last-32 tie with German behemoths Bayern Munich. The knock-out produced a 2-2 home draw and another famous Pittodrie night.

For Young, the Continental adventure of 2007/08 was a “massive jump” in levels. Before the late gaffer brought him back to Aberdeen, he had been at Partick Thistle in the second-tier.

Now an Aberdeen youth academy coach, Young hopes Thelin’s 2025 Dons – who lost 3-2 to Shakhtar Donestsk in their Conference League home opener – and Red Army can enjoy the atmosphere among the fanatical Greek football fans in Athens, but also take their first Conference League points back to the north-east.

He said: “They’re absolutely crazy over there for it as well. And I think everybody knows that.

“You hear most teams that go and play abroad to Greek teams, they always talk about the fanatic fans and how they absolutely love their football.

“It’ll be exactly the same when Aberdeen go back. It’ll be a big part of the occasion.

“I’ve got no doubt the Aberdeen fans will go across and absolutely love it – there’ll be enough who told the story from when we were in Athens.

“They’ll know where to go and where to find the best pubs and the best places to go to.

“So I just hope they have a good time, and hopefully get a positive result at the end of it.”