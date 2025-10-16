Aberdeen-based AEK Athens fan on ‘work in progress’ Marko Nikolic side, but how Greeks expect ‘easy night’ – plus, safety advice for Red Army

Aberdeen’s Uefa Conference League opponents AEK Athens are in a state of flux under new head coach Marko Nikolic, but Greek fans will still expect an “easy night” against Jimmy Thelin’s Dons – says a north-east-based AEK expert.

After a Premiership trip to take on St Mirren on Saturday, Thelin’s Reds will be in Athens a week today for their second European league phase clash, following a 3-2 home defeat to Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie two Thursdays ago.

Athens’ Dr Ilia Xypolia works at the University of Aberdeen’s political science department.

Before moving to the Granite City to study a decade ago, however, she was an AEK season ticket-holder, and has family connections to the sports club dating back to their post-Greco-Turkish War founding by refugees from Constantinople, now Istanbul.

(AEK stands for “Athlitiki Enosis Konstantinoupoleos”, or “Athletic Club of Constantinople” in English.)

Six games into the Greek Super League season, AEK have five wins and lead Aberdeen’s 2023 Conference League opponents PAOK, of Thessaloniki, at the summit.

Under Nikolic, AEK also came through three stages of Conference League qualifying, dispatching Belgian giants Anderlecht in a two-legged play-off round tie.

AEK’s only defeat this term – from 15 outings across all competitions so far – came in their Euro league phase-opening trip to Slovenia’s NK Celje, which they lost 3-1.

From the outside it has been a pretty decent start to Nikolic’s AEK tenure.

But lifelong supporter Ilia explained how the results-focused new manager’s bid to improve Aberdeen’s rivals’ ailing fortunes is still in its infancy.

AEK’s pragmatist new coach Nikolic has moved on superstar signings

She said: “In the 2022-2023 season, we also had our best year in recent decades by winning the (league and cup) double.

“Last season (after a second-placed finish to PAOK in 2023-24), however, was the complete opposite.

“We have had a change in the ownership with the new owner allegedly meddling a lot with the transfers.

“While he invested a lot of money, several of the new players (including some big names) didn’t fit with the needs of a comprehensive squad. The assembly of talented individual players without a clear strategy, led to a collapse.

“Especially the second part of the year was catastrophic – from having won the double, the Greek championship and the Greek Cup, to a situation where the team was really the worst that I can remember for decades.

“It was just embarrassing. We lost all the big matches, even losing 6-0 and 4-1 against our arch-rivals. It was painful and depressing.

“Unsurprisingly, the manager got sacked in the summer – the manager, the Argentinian Matias Almeida, moved to Sevilla, who only few weeks ago beat Barcelona 4-1.

“At the moment, AEK is still a work in progress trying new formations and tactics.

“The team seems now to follow a completely different coaching approach.

“The current head coach, Marko Nikolic, is a very pragmatic coach that is results-oriented and doesn’t seem to care about the performance. All that matters is winning.

“It’s completely the opposite of the approach of the previous coach, Almeida, who was focusing more on playing aggressive and attacking football, but not always getting the results that AEK needed.

“This summer AEK made a lot of changes in the squad, and managed to get rid of some big contracts – including the former Manchester United player Anthony Martial’s contract, which was the most expensive contract in AEK’s history – which allowed the team to invest in other players.

“Martial was not even registered to play in Europe for AEK.

“At the same time, AEK invested in more low-profile players in order to build up the team.

“So, the team is still a work in progress.

“In general, the fans’ morale is hopeful.

“The head coach continues to experiment with the starting line-up and even with the formation.”

‘I think it’s going to be very difficult for Aberdeen’

While superstar Martial was recently moved on, Nikolic has signed far less globally-recognised players like former Hearts full-back James Penrice (though, he has also brought in ex-Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, and AEK still have former Premier League attacker Roberto Pereyra on their books).

Ilia insists AEK fans – given the different budgets at play (the club still made about nine million euros-worth of signings in the summer window) – would be “very disappointed” if they dropped more Conference League points at home to the Dons.

She is confident they won’t, though, and said: “Unfortunately I think it’s going to be a very difficult day for Aberdeen.

“I would be very, very surprised if it’s even a close one, so I think it could be an easy night for AEK.”

The Greek club will also be keen to preserve an impressive European record against Scottish sides.

AEK have faced two-legged ties against the Dons’ domestic opponents Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Dundee United and Celtic down the decades… and won all five.

Ilia added: “I don’t think we have a better record against any other nation’s teams!”

Aberdeen fans will be drowned out during Conference League clash

AEK were relegated to Greece’s third division, following bankruptcy, little more than a decade ago – and Ilia describes the opening of the Agia Sophia Stadium (or OPAP Arena) in 2022, returning the club to the site of their original ground in the Athens’ Nea Filadelfia district, as a touchstone moment in AEK becoming a consistent domestic force and competing in Europe again.

Around 1,500 Aberdeen fans have tickets for next Thursday’s clash in the 32,500-capacity stadium… but they should not expect to hear themselves, Ilia says – even with Uefa ordering the closure of the section which houses AEK’s main Original 21 ultras group.

She said: “I wouldn’t say that they would be hostile, but the AEK fans – the whole stadium – will be singing along for 90 minutes.

“So unless something terrible happens and AEK will be losing and there will be silence, probably the Aberdonians will not hear their songs.”

Warning for Dons fans: Don’t wear football colours alone

Greek football fans have a formidable reputation – and Dons fans who were at PAOK in 2023 and in Athens for the Panathinaikos Uefa Cup tie in 2007 will know the dos and don’ts for next week’s latest Continental trip.

Ilia thinks, provided members of the Red Army don’t go wandering around alone in team colours, they will be able to enjoy Athens in the usual away adventure fashion – including “a lot of bars and cafes in the neighbourhood” around AEK’s stadium.

The lecturer, whose work commitments will prevent her travelling back to Greece for the game, said: “Unfortunately there are crazy people around football and hooligans, I wouldn’t be wearing any obvious football shirts anywhere and especially if they are alone and walking through Athens.

“I would say that they have to take this precaution, because unfortunately hooliganism is widespread in Greece across teams and we had a terrible accident a few years ago with a Greek fan being murdered by other hooligans around the stadium.

“So be a little careful in terms of wearing obviously the football shirts.

“But enjoy, because I think it is not a high-stakes game – at least how it will be perceived by the Greek fans – so if they travel all together I would say that it is a very good opportunity to go around the stadium.

“They have a lot of bars, a lot of cafes in the neighbourhood to make the most of. Enjoy, and stay away from crazy people, of course.”