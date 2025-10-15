Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is in frame for Sweden national team job, Swedish media say

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has been linked to the now-vacant Sweden national team job by media in his homeland.

Outlet SVT claim last season’s Scottish Cup-winning Dons boss is on the Swedish FA’s shortlist to replace Jon Dahl Tomasson, with the former Denmark striker sacked in the wake of Monday’s World Cup qualifying defeat to Kosovo.

After a disastrous four matches in their bid to reach next year’s football party in North America, major tournament regulars Sweden are without a victory and bottom of Group B behind Switzerland, the Kosovans and Slovenia.

Following Tomasson’s dismissal, Swedish FA chairman Simon Astrom said chiefs were working from a long list of candidates to replace him.

Big-ticket ex-Premier League gaffers Graham Potter and Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer, have also been linked to the job – with Englishman Potter, who made his name as a manager with Swedish club Ostersund, quoted as being interested.

Reds gaffer Thelin, 47, has been touted for the Sweden job before – during his successful period at Allsvenskan side Elfsborg, who he twice led to league runners-up finishes.

He is under contract at Aberdeen until summer 2027, and while the Dons only just began emerging from a dreadful start to the new campaign in the days before the international break with a creditable European loss to Shakhtar Donetsk and comprehensive league win over Dundee, he has often framed his Pittodrie tenure – which began in summer 2024 – as being a three-year project.

Thelin is next due to meet the media on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Premiership trip to St Mirren, and before next Thursday’s Uefa Conference League visit to AEK Athens.

Swedish FA technical chief, ex-Sweden midfielder Kim Kallstrom, says they intend to appoint a new boss before the next international break in mid-November.