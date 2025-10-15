Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is in frame for Sweden national team job, Swedish media say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is in frame for Sweden national team job, Swedish media say

Aberdeen boss Thelin, 47, has been linked to the Sweden national team gaffer job.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has been linked to the now-vacant Sweden national team job by media in his homeland.

Outlet SVT claim last season’s Scottish Cup-winning Dons boss is on the Swedish FA’s shortlist to replace Jon Dahl Tomasson, with the former Denmark striker sacked in the wake of Monday’s World Cup qualifying defeat to Kosovo.

After a disastrous four matches in their bid to reach next year’s football party in North America, major tournament regulars Sweden are without a victory and bottom of Group B behind Switzerland, the Kosovans and Slovenia.

Following Tomasson’s dismissal, Swedish FA chairman Simon Astrom said chiefs were working from a long list of candidates to replace him.

Big-ticket ex-Premier League gaffers Graham Potter and Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer, have also been linked to the job – with Englishman Potter, who made his name as a manager with Swedish club Ostersund, quoted as being interested.

Reds gaffer Thelin, 47, has been touted for the Sweden job before – during his successful period at Allsvenskan side Elfsborg, who he twice led to league runners-up finishes.

He is under contract at Aberdeen until summer 2027, and while the Dons only just began emerging from a dreadful start to the new campaign in the days before the international break with a creditable European loss to Shakhtar Donetsk and comprehensive league win over Dundee,  he has often framed his Pittodrie tenure – which began in summer 2024 – as being a three-year project.

Thelin is next due to meet the media on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Premiership trip to St Mirren, and before next Thursday’s Uefa Conference League visit to AEK Athens.

Swedish FA technical chief, ex-Sweden midfielder Kim Kallstrom, says they intend to appoint a new boss before the next international break in mid-November.

