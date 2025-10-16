Joe Harper: Sweden job offer might leave tough-to-read Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin with career dilemma

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin would be at a huge career crossroads if there was a concrete offer for him to take the Sweden job.

Reports in Thelin’s homeland on Wednesday, in the wake of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s sacking, suggested the Dons boss – having previously been linked to the Sweden hotseat when he was Elfsborg gaffer – is under consideration for the role, alongside bigger names like Graham Potter and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

If I was in Jimmy’s position, and the Swedish FA, who clearly rate him, did make a genuine offer to manage the national team in the wake of their awful World Cup qualifying campaign, I would be looking for at least the security of a four-year contract – but I might be tempted to take it if it was a long-term deal.

Thelin under pressure at Aberdeen – with sustained improvement needed

Aberdeen’s start to the season has been really poor, and – despite becoming a legend in ending the club’s long wait for the Scottish Cup in May – Jimmy has certainly been under pressure.

While he was pretty unflappable in the face of six league matches without a win or even a goal, and the scrutiny has been eased by first the Conference League performance in losing to Shakhtar Donetsk, then the big 4-0 Premiership win against Dundee, he will have undoubtedly been reminded how precarious a manager’s position is.

Aberdeen are still in an unacceptable scenario, bottom of the top-flight, and the next two league matches – tough tests at St Mirren on Saturday and then at home to Hibs next Sunday – are games he cannot afford to lose. They maybe even need to win both.

Can they do it? It is definitely going to be difficult.

The Reds must also show they can be competitive in what is likely to be a more defensive approach away at Greek heavyweights AEK Athens on Thursday night.

I don’t think the timing of the international break was a good thing at all for the Dons, as, though it will have given Jimmy more time to work on his recent switch to a back-three, it might have stifled the momentum the team picked up from the Shakhtar and Dundee performances.

I was more impressed by the Shakhtar showing than the Dundee one, to be honest.

Aberdeen showed they could work harder and lift their levels to score a couple of goals and almost battle back to take something off of the Ukrainian big-hitters. This Reds squad, rebuilt by Jimmy in the summer, showed the potential they do have.

Against Dundee, I was a bit disappointed with the second half showing. I thought Aberdeen took their foot off the gas, and I would have preferred them to strive for five or six goals against the side currently nearest to them in the table, as Dundee are a poor team.

The Dons now need to prove the four goals they did score, and the clean sheet they kept, were not a flash in the pan.

Is Jimmy still confident within himself Aberdeen can show this sustained improvement in form in the next part of the season?

Too young? Back to family? Unfinished Dons business? – What Thelin might think about Sweden offer

On the other hand, if the Sweden offer did come in over the next few days, would Jimmy, who is 47, feel he is still too young for international management and would miss the day-to-day commitments of club management?

Only he will know.

He is a tough guy to read – even when he is at the side of park, it is hard to tell what he is thinking.

Maybe the opportunity of being back with his family in Sweden would be the crucial factor in swaying Jimmy’s decision, or perhaps he retains the quiet fire to see his three-year Aberdeen project, which began last summer, through to the end and further successes.