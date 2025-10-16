Joe Harper: Sweden job offer might leave tough-to-read Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin with career dilemma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Sweden job offer might leave tough-to-read Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin with career dilemma

If there was concrete interest in Thelin for the Sweden national team role, would he show determination to see his three-year Aberdeen project through? Read Joe Harper's column.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is a hard man to read. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is a hard man to read. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin would be at a huge career crossroads if there was a concrete offer for him to take the Sweden job.

Reports in Thelin’s homeland on Wednesday, in the wake of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s sacking, suggested the Dons boss – having previously been linked to the Sweden hotseat when he was Elfsborg gaffer – is under consideration for the role, alongside bigger names like Graham Potter and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

If I was in Jimmy’s position, and the Swedish FA, who clearly rate him, did make a genuine offer to manage the national team in the wake of their awful World Cup qualifying campaign, I would be looking for at least the security of a four-year contract – but I might be tempted to take it if it was a long-term deal.

Thelin under pressure at Aberdeen – with sustained improvement needed

Aberdeen’s start to the season has been really poor, and – despite becoming a legend in ending the club’s long wait for the Scottish Cup in May – Jimmy has certainly been under pressure.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Shayden Morris are pictured leading the celebrations during the Aberdeen bus parade to celebrate winning the Scottish Cup.
The Dons, including manager Jimmy Thelin, celebrated their Scottish Cup victory through the city’s streets. Image: SNS.

While he was pretty unflappable in the face of six league matches without a win or even a goal, and the scrutiny has been eased by first the Conference League performance in losing to Shakhtar Donetsk, then the big 4-0 Premiership win against Dundee, he will have undoubtedly been reminded how precarious a manager’s position is.

Aberdeen are still in an unacceptable scenario, bottom of the top-flight, and the next two league matches – tough tests at St Mirren on Saturday and then at home to Hibs next Sunday – are games he cannot afford to lose. They maybe even need to win both.

Can they do it? It is definitely going to be difficult.

The Reds must also show they can be competitive in what is likely to be a more defensive approach away at Greek heavyweights AEK Athens on Thursday night.

I don’t think the timing of the international break was a good thing at all for the Dons, as, though it will have given Jimmy more time to work on his recent switch to a back-three, it might have stifled the momentum the team picked up from the Shakhtar and Dundee performances.

I was more impressed by the Shakhtar showing than the Dundee one, to be honest.

Aberdeen showed they could work harder and lift their levels to score a couple of goals and almost battle back to take something off of the Ukrainian big-hitters. This Reds squad, rebuilt by Jimmy in the summer, showed the potential they do have.

Aberdeen players on the pitch at full-time after beating Dundee 4-0. Image: SNS.

Against Dundee, I was a bit disappointed with the second half showing. I thought Aberdeen took their foot off the gas, and I would have preferred them to strive for five or six goals against the side currently nearest to them in the table, as Dundee are a poor team.

The Dons now need to prove the four goals they did score, and the clean sheet they kept, were not a flash in the pan.

Is Jimmy still confident within himself Aberdeen can show this sustained improvement in form in the next part of the season?

Too young? Back to family? Unfinished Dons business? – What Thelin might think about Sweden offer

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with manager Jimmy Thelin after the Scottish Cup win at Hampden. Image:
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with manager Jimmy Thelin after the Scottish Cup win at Hampden. Image: SNS.

On the other hand, if the Sweden offer did come in over the next few days, would Jimmy, who is 47, feel he is still too young for international management and would miss the day-to-day commitments of club management?

Only he will know.

He is a tough guy to read – even when he is at the side of park, it is hard to tell what he is thinking.

Maybe the opportunity of being back with his family in Sweden would be the crucial factor in swaying Jimmy’s decision, or perhaps he retains the quiet fire to see his three-year Aberdeen project, which began last summer, through to the end and further successes.

Conversation