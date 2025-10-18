Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin heaps praise on Marko Lazetic as his late goal ends seven-year winless league run at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin heaps praise on Marko Lazetic as his late goal ends seven-year winless league run at St Mirren

The Dons are off to Athens on the back of successive Premiership victories after securing their first away league win since April in front of thrilled visiting fans.

By Paul Chalk
Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic celebrates his late winner. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.
Jimmy Thelin hailed Marko Lazetic as his late goal lifted Aberdeen off the foot of the Premiership in their first Paisley league win for almost seven years.

The Serbian under-21 ex-AC Milan ace’s dramatic stoppage-time clincher earned a 1-0 victory after cutting into the box and beating goalkeeper Shamal George to lift the Dons up to 10th place in the table, one point in front of Dundee and Livingston.

It was his first goal for his club since his summer arrival and happened in front of the ecstatic 1500 away fans after coming on for the final half an hour.

Aberdeen’s Marko Lazetic celebrates scoring. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.

Saints, who also had an Alex Gogic goal chalked off for offside, had just seen ex-Don Jayden Richardson sent off when his booking for a foul was changed by red after a VAR check.

The Dons scored their first league win, at the seventh attempt, with a 4-0 cruise against Dundee two weeks ago, which also saw them net their first league goals this season.

That was a result which brought Livingston, Falkirk and Dundee to within two points of them.

Their bid to win a league fixture in Paisley for the first time since December 2018, 11 matches ago, was always going to be a tall order against their fifth-placed hosts.

But they defended manfully, finished stronger and got the vital goal as they recorded their first back-to-back wins since beating Motherwell and Ross County in March into April this year.

Lazetic hailed for team-work first

Swede Thelin, who insists he’s happy as Dons boss despite been linked to the vacant national manager’s job back home after Jon Dahl Tomasson’s sacking, was thrilled his match-winner got his rewards.

He said: “Marko always has his talent, of course.

“We signed him for a reason, but he is also improving in working hard, taking responsibility and helping the team to achieve things.

Aberdeen’s Marko Lazetic scores past Shamal George to seal a late 1-0 win at St Mirren. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.

“And when you do that and you still have these individual skills, that’s what you need in a team.

“You need to be first a really, really good team player and then this can make the difference like it did today.”

Clean sheet boost thrills boss Thelin

Thelin was thrilled to have finally broken the long run of winless fixtures in Paisley, stressing it was down to overall team work as well as the magic from Lazetic.

He said: “I don’t know how many years it has been since the last time we won here.

“We were so focused on trying to break this now and just get out of this bad habit. But I have to say, they are a really strong team and it’s so difficult to come here. That’s why I’m so happy that we won this game today.”

“It’s a really good away game.

“The chances we created today, the amount of shots.

“Of course, with some of them, we have to improve a little bit when we get these opportunities to use them better, to score some other goals. That was a little bit stressful, of course, in the end.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (right) and St Mirren’s Jayden Richardson. Image Craig Williamson/SNS Group.

“But then finally sometimes this happens and you need a little bit of luck.

“Now today it was individual skill that made the difference. But also a clean sheet again, that’s what’s important for us, to have a clean sheet.

“”We still have to improve. But the way they work for each other, and the players don’t start the game and come into the game, that’s what we need.”

Aberdeen now set up for Athens trip

The Dons now turn their attention to Thursday’s Uefa Conference League trip to Greek Super League leaders AEK Athens, having lost their opening group game 3-2 at home to Ukrainian Premier League front-runners Shakhtar Donetsk.

In league terms, they return to Pittodrie next Sunday for the visit of Hibernian, who beat Livingston 4-0 to move third in the table.

