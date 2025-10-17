Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives reaction to Sweden national team job links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives reaction to Sweden national team job links

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin was speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's post-international break Premiership trip to St Mirren.

By Ryan Cryle
Head coach Jimmy Thelin during an Aberdeen press conference at Cormack Park, on September 12, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland. Image: SNS.
Head coach Jimmy Thelin during an Aberdeen press conference at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin appears to have closed the door on the prospect of taking over as Sweden national team boss.

Thelin, 47, was linked with the now-vacant position this week in the wake of Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson’s sacking and his country’s dreadful run in World Cup qualifying.

Reports in the Sweden put Thelin on the Swedish FA’s shortlist, along with former Premier League managers Graham Potter and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, as chiefs attempt to make a new appointment before the next international break in November.

Thelin met the press at Cormack Park on Friday, as the Dons get set to return from the international break with a Premiership away day at bogey venue, St Mirren’s SMISA Stadium, on Saturday.

They then visit Greek side AEK Athens in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday.

Boss Thelin – whose team got their league campaign up and running with their first victory (and top-flight goals) at home to Dundee two weekends ago – said he is flattered to be linked to the Sweden national team post, but, with his Dons contract set to run until summer 2027, he is “really happy” at Aberdeen.

Thelin said: “It’s always an honour to be mentioned in these circumstances, but I have a long contract here, I’m really happy at Aberdeen Football Club and we have so many things – good things hopefully – to look forward to.

“My focus is 100% here.”

Asked if he was definitively ruling himself out of the running for the Sweden role, Thelin, who ended Aberdeen’s three-and-a-half-decade wait to lift the Scottish Cup back in May, added: “Yeah. As I said, I’m really happy here, I have a contract here and I really enjoy being at Aberdeen, the spirit and the surroundings here.

“We’ve had a tough time now, but we have a strong belief in this three-year plan we have.

“We’re working in the same process all the time and it’s a journey I like to be involved in.”

