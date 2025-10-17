Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives reaction to Sweden national team job links

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin appears to have closed the door on the prospect of taking over as Sweden national team boss.

Thelin, 47, was linked with the now-vacant position this week in the wake of Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson’s sacking and his country’s dreadful run in World Cup qualifying.

Reports in the Sweden put Thelin on the Swedish FA’s shortlist, along with former Premier League managers Graham Potter and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, as chiefs attempt to make a new appointment before the next international break in November.

Thelin met the press at Cormack Park on Friday, as the Dons get set to return from the international break with a Premiership away day at bogey venue, St Mirren’s SMISA Stadium, on Saturday.

They then visit Greek side AEK Athens in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday.

Boss Thelin – whose team got their league campaign up and running with their first victory (and top-flight goals) at home to Dundee two weekends ago – said he is flattered to be linked to the Sweden national team post, but, with his Dons contract set to run until summer 2027, he is “really happy” at Aberdeen.

Thelin said: “It’s always an honour to be mentioned in these circumstances, but I have a long contract here, I’m really happy at Aberdeen Football Club and we have so many things – good things hopefully – to look forward to.

“My focus is 100% here.”

Asked if he was definitively ruling himself out of the running for the Sweden role, Thelin, who ended Aberdeen’s three-and-a-half-decade wait to lift the Scottish Cup back in May, added: “Yeah. As I said, I’m really happy here, I have a contract here and I really enjoy being at Aberdeen, the spirit and the surroundings here.

“We’ve had a tough time now, but we have a strong belief in this three-year plan we have.

“We’re working in the same process all the time and it’s a journey I like to be involved in.”