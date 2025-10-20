Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin hails fans for sticking with their team

Jimmy Thelin has praised Aberdeen’s long-suffering supporters for sticking with his players through thick and thin.

The 1,500 travelling Reds fans were over the moon on Saturday as Marko Lazetic stuck a superb stoppage-time goal for a 1-0 win at St Mirren, lifting the Dons off the foot of the Premiership table.

The Reds moved up to 10th position on Saturday, one point above Livingston and Dundee, although the latter’s shock 2-0 victory over champions Celtic on Sunday pushed them down one spot as the Dark Blues moved into ninth, two points ahead of Aberdeen.

The win over the Buddies ended an 11-game wait for a league win in Paisley stretching back to December 2018.

It was also Aberdeen’s first away Premiership win since beating Ross County in April and came on the back of their 4-0 thumping of Dundee, which was the first league win for Aberdeen this season – as well as their first Premiership goals of the 2025-2026 term.

Aberdeen had also not won back-to-back league matches for more than six months, so numbers are starting to turn favourably due to improved results and performances.

The Dons manager is now preparing for Thursday’s Uefa Conference League trip to Greek Super League side AEK Athens, who dropped to third following their first defeat of the season on Sunday to PAOK.

Earlier this month, Aberdeen lost their opening group game 3-2 at home to Ukrainian Premier League front-runners Shakhtar Donetsk.

‘Focus on what we can control’ – boss

Thelin, who delivered Scottish Cup glory against Celtic for the club in May, was thrilled to see the Dons fans witness a rare away victory at the SMiSA Stadium.

He said: “Our fans have been here every game, even in the start we went games without scoring goals or winning points.

“And also (after) the dramatic end in Motherwell (losing two late goals in a 2-0 defeat), they were still there every game and supported us.

“It’s still early in the season. We have a lot of new players (13 summer signings).

“We try to focus on the things we can control. The way we train, the way we grow as a team and grow as individuals. We can improve the team.

“We create what we want to do, but we also have really good teams in the league, so you can’t just say, win this game.

“And we have to make a performance that we deserve to win. In some of the other games we have been ok, and sometimes some parts of the games have been ok.

“But then we do some things that we don’t deserve and then we lose. So I think in the end, if you keep doing it and do better, in the end you get what you deserve.”

Dons players eyeing European points

And Thelin, who said he’s happy at Aberdeen despite being linked to the vacant Swedish national manager’s job back home, is now desperate to get points on the board in the Conference League.

Like Aberdeen, AEK also began their campaign with a defeat as they lost 3-1 away to NK Celje, of Slovenia.

Thelin explained there’s more to be learned from continental competition than simply being able to compete on the park.

He said: “Every manager or player wants to be in Europe.

“I think it’s important to be in this competition because you need to play a lot of games.

“And also you know how to travel, how to recover, how to perform again. And all these players want to achieve something and be better in the future.

“I like this challenge and we need to recover now and focus and use this energy we’re creating of course. But still we need to go out with a good performance again.”

Two injury concerns for Athens trip

Left-wing back Emmanuel Gyamfi and midfielder Sivert Heltne Nislen were not in the squad at St Mirren due to injuries.

Thelin said he will “see in the next couple of days” how they are progressing.

Defender Gavin Molloy, who was the sole change in the team on Saturday for Gyamfi, should be fine.

Although he came off in the second half, Thelin said it was a case of cramp for the player, whose last start was in the 2-2 Uefa Europa League draw with FCSB on August 21.

Aberdeen continue their Premiership campaign on Sunday when they welcome third-placed Hibernian to Pittodrie.

David Gray’s side pushed up the table thanks to an impressive 4-0 win over Livingston, who are now bottom of the pack.