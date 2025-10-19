Aberdeen’s Marko Lazetic on how he and Ante Palaversa plotted to link up for goal – then it happened to sink St Mirren to rise off basement spot

Aberdeen’s match-winner Marko Lazetic revealed he and team-mate Ante Palaversa planned how they were going to link-up for the goal which sank St Mirren.

The Dons won their first Premiership fixture at the SMiSA Stadium since December 2018 – 11 meetings ago.

And it came in some style as Serbian under-21 striker Lazetic, a summer capture from Italian giants and seven-times Champions League winners AC Milan, shot home his first Dons goal from an acute angle in the 95th minute after being sent clear by Croatian midfielder Palaversa, who also came on as a second half substitute to give his side a 1-0 win.

The Paisley victory came on the back of a pre-international break 4-0 rout over Dundee, which was Jimmy Thelin’s team’s first league win of the season – as well as first Premiership goals of 2025-2026.

The result over Saints shifted the Reds off the foot of the division, one point ahead of Dundee and Livingston. They are now two points shy of sixth-placed Rangers.

Lazetic ‘thankful’ after late winner

Lazetic, whose only start has come in the recent 3-2 Uefa Conference League loss to Ukrainian Premier League side Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie, explained how the potential of linking up with Palaversa for a big moment was dreamed up before the 3pm kick-off.

He said: “I spoke to Ante before the game, when we knew both of us were not going to start, and we talked about how he was going to assist me for a goal when we came on – thankfully it happened!

“I’m just so thankful. The team has worked so hard to overcome the obstacles we had in the beginning of the season. It’s such a new team with a lot of new players.

“You need time to mould a team the way you want it. That’s what the boss (Jimmy Thelin) and the staff have done.

“We are so happy with the last two games, but we cannot go flying so high now, we need to keep 10 toes on the ground and go from there.”

Lazetic playing a game of patience

Lazetic was last season on loan from Milan at Serbian side FK TSC (Topolyai Sport Club), having had loan stints with Austrian Bundesliga club SC Rheindorf Altach and Fortuna Sittard in Netherlands’ Eredivisie over the past two years.

Aberdeen are off to Greece to tackle AEK Athens in their second group tie in the Conference League this Thursday.

And the 21-year-old, whose career kicked off as a youth at Red Star Belgrade, will have given Thelin food for thought, having replaced Kevin Nisbet in attack for that Shakhtar clash.

The attacker explained he’s just focused on always being ready when called upon, confident that good times are on the way.

He said: “In life, you always need to be patient. In the right time, things will come.

“I was just putting my head down and working hard, which is what I’ve done since I was young.

“Maybe I haven’t scored as much as I would like, but I know one day it’s going to pay off.”

Aberdeen striker’s battling vow for AEK Athens trip

Lazetic hopes to get the nod in Greece and he has a message for the fans.

He said: “We will do a thorough analysis of AEK and hopefully go out there and give the fans a game to enjoy.

“We will fight for every ball, fight for every inch of the pitch and hopefully get out of there with a good result.

“I always like playing in European competitions. The first time was when I was on the bench for Red Star Belgrade and I’ve always enjoyed the feeling of it. It’s not the same as the league, it’s just different.

“We will give it 120% out there and hopefully get the result we want.”

Entire team ‘deserves the headlines’

Lazetic knows his goal, and its consequences, is the main talking point, but he is keen to share that limelight with the rest of the squad.

He added: “It’s nice to make the headlines, but I would like the whole team to share them. Because it’s not just myself, it’s the guys who were fighting for 97 minutes or whatever it was.

“For us to celebrate that goal with the fans as well, I’m just so happy.

“Sometimes you work hard and it just doesn’t come at that moment. But I have a lot of faith and I know that at the right time, things will come.

When asked about being booked by referee Lloyd Wilson for whipping his jersey off to celebrate with the Reds fans, he said: “The booking was absolutely worth it, I don’t care.”

‘Fans go crazy about every tackle and every pass. That’s what I like’

The scenes of celebrations when his winner flew into the net were in contrast to the frustration for the gutted Saints, who had an Alex Gogic goal wiped out for a player infringement then ex-Dons man Jayden Richardson was sent off for a dangerous foul on Ante Palaversa after a VAR check upgraded his booking.

And the passion and dedication displayed by the Dons fans was a big reason, Lazetic stressed, for him moving to Scotland on a four-year deal.

He said: “I would say the fans here are a lot similar to the ones I played in front of at home in Serbia.

“The fans here are always involved. Whether we are playing a top team or the bottom one, they are always there giving us energy.

“They go crazy about every tackle and every pass. That’s what I like.

“To be honest, I probably haven’t had a moment like that in my professional career before. It was one of the top ones.

“I love the fans here. Even at the start of the season, when it wasn’t going so well for us, they were still with us and still supporting us.

“I’m just so thankful we can give something back to them now.”

On their return from Athens, Aberdeen will be gearing up to host Hibernian in the Premiership on Sunday at 2.30pm.

The Hibees moved into third spot at the weekend after a rousing 4-0 home victory against now rock-bottom Livingston.