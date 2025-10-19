Aberdeen’s Marko Lazetic on how he and Ante Palaversa plotted to link up for goal – then it happened to sink St Mirren to rise off basement spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Marko Lazetic on how he and Ante Palaversa plotted to link up for goal – then it happened to sink St Mirren to rise off basement spot

Serbian under-21 international crashed home a 96th-minute winner for a first Premiership win in Paisley since December 2018 to spark big celebrations with fans.

By Paul Chalk
Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during an SPFL Premiership match between St Mirren and Aberdeen at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley, on October 18, 2025.
Marko Lazetic celebrates after scoring his first Aberdeen goal in stoppage-time at St Mirren.

Aberdeen’s match-winner Marko Lazetic revealed he and team-mate Ante Palaversa planned how they were going to link-up for the goal which sank St Mirren.

The Dons won their first Premiership fixture at the SMiSA Stadium since December 2018 – 11 meetings ago.

And it came in some style as Serbian under-21 striker Lazetic, a summer capture from Italian giants and seven-times Champions League winners AC Milan, shot home his first Dons goal from an acute angle in the 95th minute after being sent clear by Croatian midfielder Palaversa, who also came on as a second half substitute to give his side a 1-0 win.

The Paisley victory came on the back of a pre-international break 4-0 rout over Dundee, which was Jimmy Thelin’s team’s first league win of the season – as well as first Premiership goals of 2025-2026.

The result over Saints shifted the Reds off the foot of the division, one point ahead of Dundee and Livingston. They are now two points shy of sixth-placed Rangers.

Lazetic ‘thankful’ after late winner

Lazetic, whose only start has come in the recent 3-2 Uefa Conference League loss to Ukrainian Premier League side Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie, explained how the potential of linking up with Palaversa for a big moment was dreamed up before the 3pm kick-off.

He said: “I spoke to Ante before the game, when we knew both of us were not going to start, and we talked about how he was going to assist me for a goal when we came on – thankfully it happened!

Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during an SPFL Premiership match between St Mirren and Aberdeen at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley, on October 18, 2025.
Celebration time for Aberdeen's goalscoring hero at St Mirren, Marko Lazetic.

“I’m just so thankful. The team has worked so hard to overcome the obstacles we had in the beginning of the season. It’s such a new team with a lot of new players.

“You need time to mould a team the way you want it. That’s what the boss (Jimmy Thelin) and the staff have done.

“We are so happy with the last two games, but we cannot go flying so high now, we need to keep 10 toes on the ground and go from there.”

Lazetic playing a game of patience

Lazetic was last season on loan from Milan at Serbian side FK TSC (Topolyai Sport Club), having had loan stints with Austrian Bundesliga club SC Rheindorf Altach and Fortuna Sittard in Netherlands’ Eredivisie over the past two years.

Aberdeen are off to Greece to tackle AEK Athens in their second group tie in the Conference League this Thursday.

And the 21-year-old, whose career kicked off as a youth at Red Star Belgrade, will have given Thelin food for thought, having replaced Kevin Nisbet in attack for that Shakhtar clash.

The attacker explained he’s just focused on always being ready when called upon, confident that good times are on the way.

He said: “In life, you always need to be patient. In the right time, things will come.

“I was just putting my head down and working hard, which is what I’ve done since I was young.

“Maybe I haven’t scored as much as I would like, but I know one day it’s going to pay off.”

Aberdeen striker’s battling vow for AEK Athens trip

Lazetic hopes to get the nod in Greece and he has a message for the fans.

He said: “We will do a thorough analysis of AEK and hopefully go out there and give the fans a game to enjoy.

“We will fight for every ball, fight for every inch of the pitch and hopefully get out of there with a good result.

“I always like playing in European competitions. The first time was when I was on the bench for Red Star Belgrade and I’ve always enjoyed the feeling of it. It’s not the same as the league, it’s just different.

“We will give it 120% out there and hopefully get the result we want.”

Entire team ‘deserves the headlines’

Lazetic knows his goal, and its consequences, is the main talking point, but he is keen to share that limelight with the rest of the squad.

He added: “It’s nice to make the headlines, but I would like the whole team to share them. Because it’s not just myself, it’s the guys who were fighting for 97 minutes or whatever it was.

“For us to celebrate that goal with the fans as well, I’m just so happy.

Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic with fans at full-time after scoring the only goal late on in the SPFL William Hill Premiership match between St Mirren and Aberdeen at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley, on October 18, 2025.
Marko Lazetic with the delighted Dons fans at full-time after his dramatic late winner against St Mirren. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.

“Sometimes you work hard and it just doesn’t come at that moment. But I have a lot of faith and I know that at the right time, things will come.

When asked about being booked by referee Lloyd Wilson for whipping his jersey off to celebrate with the Reds fans, he said: “The booking was absolutely worth it, I don’t care.”

‘Fans go crazy about every tackle and every pass. That’s what I like’

The scenes of celebrations when his winner flew into the net were in contrast to the frustration for the gutted Saints, who had an Alex Gogic goal wiped out for a player infringement then ex-Dons man Jayden Richardson was sent off for a dangerous foul on Ante Palaversa after a VAR check upgraded his booking.

And the passion and dedication displayed by the Dons fans was a big reason, Lazetic stressed, for him moving to Scotland on a four-year deal.

He said: “I would say the fans here are a lot similar to the ones I played in front of at home in Serbia.

“The fans here are always involved. Whether we are playing a top team or the bottom one, they are always there giving us energy.

“They go crazy about every tackle and every pass. That’s what I like.

“To be honest, I probably haven’t had a moment like that in my professional career before. It was one of the top ones.

“I love the fans here. Even at the start of the season, when it wasn’t going so well for us, they were still with us and still supporting us.

“I’m just so thankful we can give something back to them now.”

On their return from Athens, Aberdeen will be gearing up to host Hibernian in the Premiership on Sunday at 2.30pm.

The Hibees moved into third spot at the weekend after a rousing 4-0 home victory against now rock-bottom Livingston.

