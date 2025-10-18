St Mirren 0-1 Aberdeen: Three things we learned as Dons beat bogey team with last-gasp Marko Lazetic clincher

Aberdeen posted their first Premiership win at St Mirren in almost seven years as a 1-0 victory moved Jimmy Thelin’s side off the bottom of the table.

And it was a moment of brilliance as ex-AC Milan forward Marko Lazetic scored his first goal for the club since his summer arrival.

The Dons had not won a league game at the SMiSA Stadium since December 2018, with only a Scottish Cup victory here in 2020 amid a catalogue of winless visits.

Seven Buddies wins and three draws made for an unwanted Dons record throughout this time, with two narrow losses for Thelin in his debut season in Scottish football last term.

Thelin’s men travelled with hope on the back of their sweeping 4-0 rout over Dundee on October 5, which was their first league win (and league goals) of the season.

The Scottish Cup holders had toiled through 636 minutes without finding the net in the Premiership.

The Buddies, sitting in fifth spot pre-kick-off, were looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock two weeks ago.

With Thursday’s Uefa Conference trip to AEK Athens next up, there was fresh hope amid the Dons fans in Paisley that their team might do enough to win and get off the foot of the division.

And they did so… in dramatic style so late on.

Molloy replaces Gyamfi, but shape stays the same for Aberdeen

One of the main points of interest for Dons supporters was whether Thelin would for for the fourth time running, stick with the 3-4-2-1 which has yielded improvement including the dazzling victory over Dundee.

The manager’s 4-2-3-1 had been his favored formation until the Scottish Cup final triumph over Celtic in May when they went with 5-3-2.

After having just one point from their first five games, they would have left Motherwell recently with a goalless draw but for a late two-goal collapse in a 2-0 defeat when 3-4-2-1 was introduced in a change by Thelin.

Three at the back remained as they performed well in a narrow loss against Shaktar, and it came to fruition in style against Dundee.

What about going up against bogey side St Mirren in Paisley?

Well, there was just one change as injured Emmanuel Gyamfi making way for Gavin Molloy, making his first Premiership start this season.

Gyamfi, who scored his first Aberdeen goal against Dundee, had to recovery from an injury he picked up at his former club Schalke before arriving in the north east this summer.

The German left wing back had started all five games in which he had been available.

Molloy escaped a potential booking for a foul on ex-Don Jayden Richardson, but he can be happy with his efforts, getting forward when he could, but always alert to the hosts’ advances.

He went off having picked up an injury with 13 minutes left, replaced by Alfie Dorrington.

Winning on road delights Dons fans

Only 19 of Aberdeen’s 53 Premiership points which took them to a fifth-placed finish last term were earned away from Pittodrie.

Only Ross County (16) and St Johnstone and Kilmarnock (12) earned fewer points on their travels.

Before their Hampden heroics, they lost at St Mirren, Rangers and Dundee United, with their last away league win being on April 5 when Shayden Morris netted the only goal at Ross County.

So far this season, Aberdeen have now been to to Hearts, Dundee United, Motherwell and St Mirren.

Backed by a brilliant away support as ever, the vibrant 1500 Reds fans stuck with their team until the very end and were praised by the boss at full-time for always keeping the faith.

If Aberdeen are to get back into the mix this season, it’s clearly an area to look at.

There’s an energy at Pittodrie and their results are strong on home form. Add more wins on their travels and this rise will continue.

Saints came close before late winner sealed ecstatic celebrations for Reds

A frantic start to the contest saw Keanu Baccus have a shot cleared off the line by Kevin Nisbet after the concession of a corner from Jack Milne then Adil Aouchiche fired over the top as he latched on to a Jesper Karlsson through ball.

Aberdeen were knocking the ball around well, with no signs of a team occupying their current lowly position. It was an indication of moving forward.

Saints were always a threat, but the Aberdeen backline were dealing with the crosses, with Milne swiping one in particular away from the in-rushing Mikael Mandron.

The power and impressive control of ex-Cambridge United forward Dan Nlundulu was a test for Aberdeen as he probed for a way through on several occasions, but thankfully for the visitors it didn’t result in anything in the box.

Home gaffer Stephen Robinson was growing frustrated that several free-kicks were being awarded cheaply by referee Lloyd Wilson, with Graeme Shinnie mainly at the heart of the action as the first half progressed.

Aberdeen were just needing to find a way to threaten Saints and they came close 10 minutes into the second half when Karlsson curled a shot over the crossbar at the end of a fine passing move which cut St Mirren open.

St Mirren thought they’d taken the lead on 58 minutes when defender Alex Gogic, in his 150th appearance, headed into the net from Baccus’ cross. A VAR check, however, confirmed an offside decision and it remained 0-0.

A breakaway from Aouchiche left Saints trailing and Jensen sent a left-footed shot over the top right in front of the away fans.

Substitute Dante Polvara almost made a difference moments after replacing Shinnie, but he headed wide from an Armstrong assist.

Richardson was sent off for St Mirren with seven minutes to go. His yellow card, following a VAR check, was changed to a red after he fouled sub Ante Palaversa, who was also booked for a foul seconds beforehand.

Deep into the seven minutes of stoppage time, substitute Lazetic picked up a pass from Ante Palaversa cut inside from the byline and angled a drive past Shamal into net.

He was booked for his celebrations after whipping his shirt off. He wouldn’t have cared.

Robinson was red carded at full-time, apparently for disputing decisions.

St Mirren v Aberdeen ratings

ST MIRREN (3-5-2): George 6, Fraser 6, Gogic, 6, Freckleton 7, Richardson 6, Phillips 6, Baccus 7, O’Hara 6 (Ayunga 68), John 6 (Tanser 90), Nlundulu 7 (Idowu 67), Mandron 6 (McMenamin 88).

Subs not used: Mullen (GK), King, Donnelly, Idowu, Dijksteel, Calvin.

ABERDEEN (3-4-2-1): Mitov 6, Devlin 6, Milne 7, Knoester 6, Jensen 6, Shinnie 6 (Polvara 69), Armstrong 7, Molloy 6 (Dorrington 77), Aouchiche 6 (Palaversa 69), Karlsson 6 (Keskinen 69), Nisbet 6 (Lazetic 62).

Subs not used: Suman (GK), Clarkson, Milanovic, Kjartansson.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson.

Attendance: 7333.

Man of the match: Jack Milne.