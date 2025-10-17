Aberdeen’s Jack Milne on Jimmy Thelin’s back-three reasoning to players and how he was ‘gutted’ to miss out on Dons goal milestone

Aberdeen centre-back Jack Milne has praised boss Jimmy Thelin for recognising his formation “just wasn’t clicking” and finding a formula for the Dons to get their first Premiership win.

Before the international break, Thelin’s Reds finally got a league win (and scored) at the seventh time of asking, ending a rotten start to the top-flight season with a 4-0 Pittodrie victory against Dundee.

A recent upturn in performances, including a late Premiership defeat to Motherwell and then a creditable near-miss in losing 3-2 at home to Euro stalwarts Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League, has come on the back of Thelin ditching his long-favoured 4-2-3-1 system for a formation built on a back-three.

Milne says Thelin told his players he knew he needed to “help” his squad with more than “little changes”.

Asked how Thelin explained the change, stopper Milne, who has been playing in the centre of the Reds’ back-three, said: “It was more to help us.

“I think a few things in the way we were playing did need tweaked and he recognised that.

“We tried little changes, but keeping the same formation before – it just wasn’t clicking.

“I think he obviously wanted to try this and since we’ve changed, we’ve picked up with the performances – and the win last time against Dundee.”

‘Just please don’t put your flag up lino’

This season, youth academy product Milne has been a first-team regular for Aberdeen, having put in a break-out display – also in the middle of a centre-back trio – in May’s Scottish Cup final success against Celtic.

The 22-year-old, who signed a new deal in April and has made nine starts in all competitions this term, almost scored his first goal for his boyhood club in the win over Dundee… only for an offside flag to deny him another big Dons career milestone.

On what he was thinking when the ball hit the back of the net, Milne said: “‘Just please don’t put your flag up lino (linesman)!’

“I remember as soon as it went in, I turned and there was no flag.

“Then, I kept running, turned again, and the flag was up and… gutted.”

Milne: I’m getting better and better at centre-back

A box-to-box midfielder as a youngster, former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass made the initial move to convert physically-imposing Milne to defence.

This week, Aberdeen goalkeeper and Bulgaria international Dimitar Mitov told The Press and Journal he thinks his emerging team-mate can reach the top of the game at centre-back – praising, among other things, Milne’s communication abilities.

Milne has had to be patient for this term’s frequent centre-half opportunities.

He had also been used at right and left-back in his early first-team outings, notably playing at right-back under another ex-boss, Barry Robson, in the 2023 Conference League draw at HJK Helsinki and impressive home win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Having secured a centre-back place under Swedish gaffer Thelin, Milne is increasingly convinced he has found his first-team groove.

He said: “It was kind of tough (Milne) to get a bit of momentum and I knew my role at the time.

“I’ve just been keeping my head down, working hard and I knew what the gaffer wanted from me so just kept working on those things to try and force my way into the team.

“I’ve had a run of games and I feel like I’m getting up to speed.

“I do feel like personally I’ve got better as the games have gone on.

“I think the new formation does help me and I think it helps a lot of the team.

“A lot of things are similar, but a few changes here and there have helped us.”

After need to follow blueprint from Dundee win and ‘get right after’ St Mirren, Milne says

Currently bottom of the table, Aberdeen will try to pick up three more Premiership points away at top-flight St Mirren on Saturday, before a European trip to AEK Athens in midweek.

Milne says the Dons are only thinking about beating the Buddies, and are targeting the same early blitz – three goals by 33 minutes – which immediately saw them put Dundee on the back-foot.

“If you start well and you take confidence from early doors, you can kill the game off within the first half, within 45 minutes,” Milne said.

“I think just setting that tempo early and getting right after them is what we did. It set us up nicely.”

But Milne knows, given Aberdeen’s fortunes in Paisley in recent years, they will have to match the determined approach of Stephen Robinson’s top-half St Mirren side.

He added: “We’ve got to win the fight first and then show our quality after that.

“We know they’re a good team, have a good manager and they’ve got a great record at home – not just against us, but against a lot of teams.

“We just want to go there and hopefully get three points.

“We’ll back ourselves to go and beat them.”