Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says it is ‘time to break’ winless league record at St Mirren, and why he’s ‘happy’ for Jayden Richardson

“With all these records, it is always time to break them” is Jimmy Thelin’s message as his Aberdeen side get set for a Premiership visit to St Mirren – where the Dons have failed to win in the league since December 2018.

Sam Cosgrove scored to secure a 2-1 success seven years ago, and the Reds haven’t tasted top-flight victory in Paisley in 10 attempts between then and Saturday’s latest chance to end the dismal run.

Thelin’s side return from the international break still buoyed by kick-starting their Premiership campaign at the seventh time of asking with a 4-0 win at home to Dundee two weekends ago – their first win and goals of the league season.

And Swede Thelin – who at his pre-match media conference also distanced himself from speculation this week linking him to his country’s vacant manager’s job – thinks Aberdeen are “ready” to end their Paisley top-flight hoodoo against St Mirren, managed by Irishman Stephen Robinson.

Thelin – who suffered two Premiership losses at the SMISA Stadium in his first campaign as gaffer last term – said: “The manager has been there for a while and has done a really good job. They are a solid team, clear in what they are doing and are consistent.

“But I also feel that Aberdeen Football Club and the team right now are bringing more and different attributes, and my feeling is that we are ready to make a really good game tomorrow.”

He added: “I think all with all these records, it is always time to break them. We are going to do everything we can to break it tomorrow.”

Dons need to ‘keep building’ after Dundee win

Last term’s Scottish Cup-winning boss Thelin is confident Aberdeen, still bottom of the Premiership, can continue to move in the “right direction” in the next part of the campaign.

As well as beating Dundee, they produced better showings against Motherwell, in the Premiership, and Conference League heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk in their previous three outings.

He said: “We need to keep building on this now and we are going to play a tough away game tomorrow.

“But I also feel the team is going in the right direction.

“The Dundee game was small steps in the right direction and you always want things to go faster.

“We have worked hard after some setbacks and disappointments, but the spirit has always been high and when it is high you can always turn things around. We have to keep working with this now and take the challenge tomorrow.

“It’s always good to go in (to the international break) with a smile on your face, but I have to say again that even in the tough times, we kept the focus on the right things and did not panic.”

Aberdeen’s ‘principles and identity’ are the same despite back-three switch

Key, on the surface, to Aberdeen’s upturn in form has been Thelin switch to a back-three in the last three fixtures (and away from his long-favoured 4-2-3-1 formation).

The manager says there has been no specific focus on honing the new shape with his players amid the breathing space of the international window, because the team’s desired “identity and principles” within it are no different.

Thelin said: “If you keep the identity and the principles of the game, it’s more or less the same.

“Sometimes you can shift the balance of the team and, for us, it was a different reason why we did it, because we felt we needed to strengthen some areas of the pitch and how we build up or defend some areas.

“But, in general, the principles and identity are the same, so it’s not so difficult to change it.

“Some positions need to play a bit more inside or outside, and for some players, it will take some more time because maybe they are used to playing more outside than inside a structure.

“But I think with the quality (we have), some players will adjust and get better and better.”

Thelin ‘happy’ for Jayden Richardson after St Mirren re-emergence

Thelin’s only confirmed absentee for the trip to St Mirren is centre-back Kristers Tobers – out long-term with a knee injury – and he insists there is no temptation to rest players for a “super important” game in Paisley ahead of Thursday’s Conference League away fixture against Greek Super League leaders AEK Athens.

One player who looks likely to feature on Saturday, but for St Mirren, is former Aberdeen right-back Jayden Richardson.

Richardson, 25, joined the Dons from Nottingham Forest under ex-boss Jim Goodwin in 2022, however, became a forgotten man at Pittodrie, making just 24 appearances before his departure for English non-league Boreham Wood last summer.

Having signed for the Buddies ahead of this season, Richardson has had a strong opening few months back in Scotland, starting all-but-one of St Mirren’s games, with three goals and one assist, so far.

Thelin, who sanctioned Richardson’s Pittodrie exit soon after arriving in the north-east last year, is “happy” for the ex-Don, saying: “I didn’t have him for a long time, but he’s a really good guy and has some talents.

“I have seen he has done really well and I am happy for him.

“That’s football and life sometimes – sometimes it can be the coach, of course, how the team plays or how your skills work with the role you have in that team, but sometimes it’s just timing and how they get out of difficult times.

“It’s better if you ask him, but I know how hard every football player in the world is working to succeed in their dreams.

“I am just happy for him that he’s found a good place and is making a journey right now.”