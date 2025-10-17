Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says it is ‘time to break’ winless league record at St Mirren, and why he’s ‘happy’ for Jayden Richardson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says it is ‘time to break’ winless league record at St Mirren, and why he’s ‘happy’ for Jayden Richardson

December 2018 was the last Aberdeen top-flight win in Paisley, and after 10 failed attempts, Jimmy Thelin feels the Dons are 'ready' to end their hoodoo on Saturday.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
“With all these records, it is always time to break them” is Jimmy Thelin’s message as his Aberdeen side get set for a Premiership visit to St Mirren – where the Dons have failed to win in the league since December 2018.

Sam Cosgrove scored to secure a 2-1 success seven years ago, and the Reds haven’t tasted top-flight victory in Paisley in 10 attempts between then and Saturday’s latest chance to end the dismal run.

Thelin’s side return from the international break still buoyed by kick-starting their Premiership campaign at the seventh time of asking with a 4-0 win at home to Dundee two weekends ago – their first win and goals of the league season.

And Swede Thelin – who at his pre-match media conference also distanced himself from speculation this week linking him to his country’s vacant manager’s job – thinks Aberdeen are “ready” to end their Paisley top-flight hoodoo against St Mirren, managed by Irishman Stephen Robinson.

Thelin – who suffered two Premiership losses at the SMISA Stadium in his first campaign as gaffer last term – said: “The manager has been there for a while and has done a really good job. They are a solid team, clear in what they are doing and are consistent.

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
“But I also feel that Aberdeen Football Club and the team right now are bringing more and different attributes, and my feeling is that we are ready to make a really good game tomorrow.”

He added: “I think all with all these records, it is always time to break them. We are going to do everything we can to break it tomorrow.”

Dons need to ‘keep building’ after Dundee win

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson celebrates in front of the Red Shed after scoring to make it 4-0 against Dundee at Pittodrie.
Last term’s Scottish Cup-winning boss Thelin is confident Aberdeen, still bottom of the Premiership, can continue to move in the “right direction” in the next part of the campaign.

As well as beating Dundee, they produced better showings against Motherwell, in the Premiership, and Conference League heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk in their previous three outings.

He said: “We need to keep building on this now and we are going to play a tough away game tomorrow.

“But I also feel the team is going in the right direction.

“The Dundee game was small steps in the right direction and you always want things to go faster.

Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee at Pittodrie.
“We have worked hard after some setbacks and disappointments, but the spirit has always been high and when it is high you can always turn things around. We have to keep working with this now and take the challenge tomorrow.

“It’s always good to go in (to the international break) with a smile on your face, but I have to say again that even in the tough times, we kept the focus on the right things and did not panic.”

Aberdeen’s ‘principles and identity’ are the same despite back-three switch

Key, on the surface, to Aberdeen’s upturn in form has been Thelin switch to a back-three in the last three fixtures (and away from his long-favoured 4-2-3-1 formation).

The manager says there has been no specific focus on honing the new shape with his players amid the breathing space of the international window, because the team’s desired “identity and principles” within it are no different.

Manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and assistant coach Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “If you keep the identity and the principles of the game, it’s more or less the same.

“Sometimes you can shift the balance of the team and, for us, it was a different reason why we did it, because we felt we needed to strengthen some areas of the pitch and how we build up or defend some areas.

“But, in general, the principles and identity are the same, so it’s not so difficult to change it.

“Some positions need to play a bit more inside or outside, and for some players, it will take some more time because maybe they are used to playing more outside than inside a structure.

“But I think with the quality (we have), some players will adjust and get better and better.”

Thelin ‘happy’ for Jayden Richardson after St Mirren re-emergence

Thelin’s only confirmed absentee for the trip to St Mirren is centre-back Kristers Tobers – out long-term with a knee injury – and he insists there is no temptation to rest players for a “super important” game in Paisley ahead of Thursday’s Conference League away fixture against Greek Super League leaders AEK Athens.

One player who looks likely to feature on Saturday, but for St Mirren, is former Aberdeen right-back Jayden Richardson.

Richardson, 25, joined the Dons from Nottingham Forest under ex-boss Jim Goodwin in 2022, however, became a forgotten man at Pittodrie, making just 24 appearances before his departure for English non-league Boreham Wood last summer.

Hearts’ Stephen Kingsley and Aberdeen’s Jayden Richardson during a 2-0 win in 2022. Image: SNS.

Having signed for the Buddies ahead of this season, Richardson has had a strong opening few months back in Scotland, starting all-but-one of St Mirren’s games, with three goals and one assist, so far.

Thelin, who sanctioned Richardson’s Pittodrie exit soon after arriving in the north-east last year, is “happy” for the ex-Don, saying: “I didn’t have him for a long time, but he’s a really good guy and has some talents.

“I have seen he has done really well and I am happy for him.

“That’s football and life sometimes – sometimes it can be the coach, of course, how the team plays or how your skills work with the role you have in that team, but sometimes it’s just timing and how they get out of difficult times.

“It’s better if you ask him, but I know how hard every football player in the world is working to succeed in their dreams.

“I am just happy for him that he’s found a good place and is making a journey right now.”

Conversation