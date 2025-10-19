Aberdeen fan view: Marko Lazetic’s magical moment worth the wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Marko Lazetic’s magical moment worth the wait

Dons striker got off the mark in spectacular style with his late winner at St Mirren on Saturday.

Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during an SPFL Premiership match between St Mirren and Aberdeen at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley, on October 18, 2025.
Marko Lazetic celebrates after scoring his first Aberdeen goal in stoppage-time at St Mirren. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.
By Chris Crighton

Has a football top ever been thrown so high?

If the apex of the jersey launch is proportional to the quality of the goal that inspired it, then very possibly not.

Marko Lazetic had done something extraordinarily special, and he knew it.

It was hardly ideal that the Dons would be into their seventh match before scoring a league goal, but their last two have been almost worth the wait.

Lazetic’s goal in the 1-0 win at St Mirren and Jesper Karlsson’s against Dundee are the two best Aberdeen goals in many years, showing the benefits of recruiting players of such profile.

The number of Scottish League strikers this century who could have pulled off that sequence of skills could be counted on the fingers of both hands, probably with plenty to spare.

Scott Tanser was certainly banking on the percentages as he trotted diligently off towards the corner flag to jockey an opponent who had already vanished into thin air.

Not that he was the first Buddies full-back to help the Dons on their way to victory.

Former Don Richardson handed the initiative to Aberdeen

Jayden Richardson’s eventual dismissal may not have been so controversial had he received the booking which should have been administered earlier for slamming Mats Knoester into the boards, but his departure, at a time when one point seemed to be the afternoon’s ceiling, was the biggest contribution he ever made to Aberdeen’s cause.

St Mirren’s Jayden Richardson kicks out at Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa. The former Don was subsequently sent off. Image: SNS

It still need not have been decisive, for the first 15 minutes Aberdeen played with a numerical advantage were characterised by a series of poor and timid decisions in dangerous areas.

A shortage of confidence after recent struggles, coupled with desperation to exploit the golden opportunity, resulted in them oscillating between too safe and too ambitious.

Such moments call for the intervention of genius. Lazetic may have just fired Aberdeen’s season, like his shirt, into orbit.

