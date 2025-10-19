Aberdeen fan view: Marko Lazetic’s magical moment worth the wait

Has a football top ever been thrown so high?

If the apex of the jersey launch is proportional to the quality of the goal that inspired it, then very possibly not.

Marko Lazetic had done something extraordinarily special, and he knew it.

It was hardly ideal that the Dons would be into their seventh match before scoring a league goal, but their last two have been almost worth the wait.

Lazetic’s goal in the 1-0 win at St Mirren and Jesper Karlsson’s against Dundee are the two best Aberdeen goals in many years, showing the benefits of recruiting players of such profile.

The number of Scottish League strikers this century who could have pulled off that sequence of skills could be counted on the fingers of both hands, probably with plenty to spare.

Scott Tanser was certainly banking on the percentages as he trotted diligently off towards the corner flag to jockey an opponent who had already vanished into thin air.

Not that he was the first Buddies full-back to help the Dons on their way to victory.

Former Don Richardson handed the initiative to Aberdeen

Jayden Richardson’s eventual dismissal may not have been so controversial had he received the booking which should have been administered earlier for slamming Mats Knoester into the boards, but his departure, at a time when one point seemed to be the afternoon’s ceiling, was the biggest contribution he ever made to Aberdeen’s cause.

It still need not have been decisive, for the first 15 minutes Aberdeen played with a numerical advantage were characterised by a series of poor and timid decisions in dangerous areas.

A shortage of confidence after recent struggles, coupled with desperation to exploit the golden opportunity, resulted in them oscillating between too safe and too ambitious.

Such moments call for the intervention of genius. Lazetic may have just fired Aberdeen’s season, like his shirt, into orbit.