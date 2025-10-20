Ref watch: Did Lloyd Wilson get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s game at St Mirren?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref watch: Did Lloyd Wilson get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s game at St Mirren?

Our refereeing expert Finlay Elder assesses Lloyd Wilson's handling of Aberdeen's 1-0 win at St Mirren on Saturday.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (R) and St Mirren's Jayden Richardson in action in Paisley. Image: SNS
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen broke their Paisley hoodoo as they collected all three points against St Mirren.

A superb solo goal from Marko Lazetic made the difference in a game clouded in VAR controversy.

The referee on this occasion was Lloyd Wilson, being supported on VAR by the experienced Kevin Clancy.

How did the referee and his officiating team get on?

We will start with the first major flashpoint of the game.

St Mirren thought they had taken the lead through an Alex Gogic header.

However, after a very long VAR delay the referee would be sent to the monitor.

Referee Lloyd Wilson consults the VAR monitor before disallowing a goal by St Mirren’s Alex Gogic. Image: SNS

Being on the other side of the pitch I didn’t initially know what was being checked.

Once I saw a replay there was a clear offside which impacted the ability of Mitov to claim the ball.

This is from the first phase of the attack as the short corner was played into the box.

Normally offsides are deemed as a factual decision, meaning the referee doesn’t need to go across to the monitor.

On this occasion I can see why VAR sent him to the monitor, there is an element of opinion on whether or not Mitov was obstructed.

For me, it was clear, VAR was correct to intervene and disallow the goal.

Richardson red card was a turning point

A further turning point for the Dons came after the 80th minute.

Former red Jayden Richardson was involved in a tussle with Jensen, with Aberdeen feeling a foul should have been awarded.

Ante Palaversa had his teammates back with a fairly cynical foul, pulling Richardson down.

It was a clear yellow card.

After the foul as both players were falling over, Richardson clearly extended his leg out in Palaversa.

Straight away I thought of a red card, it reminded me of the Alfredo Morelos kick out on Scott McKenna at Pittodrie all those years ago.

Just a silly petulant thing to do, especially as Richardson had won the foul.

St Mirren’s Jayden Richardson (R) is sent off by referee Lloyd Wilson. Image: SNS

I thought the referee and his assistant handled it very poorly.

Richardson was originally cautioned for his kick out, which means they have seen the incident in real time.

I don’t see how any referee can see that and not know straight away it is a clear red card.

Fortunately VAR was on hand to bail the referee out.

I don’t think St Mirren can have any complaints over both decisions.

The only complaints should be that the officiating team really should’ve spotted both incidents without the need of VAR.

Inconsistent display from the referee

Overall, I thought the referee had a really poor game.

His decision to book Jensen was ridiculous, it was pretty clear that Jensen was the player being fouled.

He also failed to book Gavin Molloy, who had accumulated a lot of fouls even after he was warned by the referee.

He lost control of the game and relied on VAR to get the big decisions right for him.

Not a good day at the office for Lloyd Wilson.

  • Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Conversation