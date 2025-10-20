Ref watch: Did Lloyd Wilson get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s game at St Mirren?

Aberdeen broke their Paisley hoodoo as they collected all three points against St Mirren.

A superb solo goal from Marko Lazetic made the difference in a game clouded in VAR controversy.

The referee on this occasion was Lloyd Wilson, being supported on VAR by the experienced Kevin Clancy.

How did the referee and his officiating team get on?

We will start with the first major flashpoint of the game.

St Mirren thought they had taken the lead through an Alex Gogic header.

However, after a very long VAR delay the referee would be sent to the monitor.

Being on the other side of the pitch I didn’t initially know what was being checked.

Once I saw a replay there was a clear offside which impacted the ability of Mitov to claim the ball.

This is from the first phase of the attack as the short corner was played into the box.

Normally offsides are deemed as a factual decision, meaning the referee doesn’t need to go across to the monitor.

On this occasion I can see why VAR sent him to the monitor, there is an element of opinion on whether or not Mitov was obstructed.

For me, it was clear, VAR was correct to intervene and disallow the goal.

Richardson red card was a turning point

A further turning point for the Dons came after the 80th minute.

Former red Jayden Richardson was involved in a tussle with Jensen, with Aberdeen feeling a foul should have been awarded.

Ante Palaversa had his teammates back with a fairly cynical foul, pulling Richardson down.

It was a clear yellow card.

After the foul as both players were falling over, Richardson clearly extended his leg out in Palaversa.

Straight away I thought of a red card, it reminded me of the Alfredo Morelos kick out on Scott McKenna at Pittodrie all those years ago.

Just a silly petulant thing to do, especially as Richardson had won the foul.

I thought the referee and his assistant handled it very poorly.

Richardson was originally cautioned for his kick out, which means they have seen the incident in real time.

I don’t see how any referee can see that and not know straight away it is a clear red card.

Fortunately VAR was on hand to bail the referee out.

I don’t think St Mirren can have any complaints over both decisions.

The only complaints should be that the officiating team really should’ve spotted both incidents without the need of VAR.

Inconsistent display from the referee

Overall, I thought the referee had a really poor game.

His decision to book Jensen was ridiculous, it was pretty clear that Jensen was the player being fouled.

He also failed to book Gavin Molloy, who had accumulated a lot of fouls even after he was warned by the referee.

He lost control of the game and relied on VAR to get the big decisions right for him.

Not a good day at the office for Lloyd Wilson.