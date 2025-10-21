Aberdeen’s Jack Milne expects AEK Athens crowd to be as ‘toxic’ as PAOK was – but has ‘we can win’ belief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Jack Milne expects AEK Athens crowd to be as ‘toxic’ as PAOK was – but has ‘we can win’ belief

Milne has experience of Greek supporters ahead of Thursday's AEK Athens trip, having been on the bench in Aberdeen's fractious encounter at PAOK's Toumba Stadium in 2023.

Aberdeen defender Jack Milne. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Jack Milne. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen centre-back Jack Milne knows his team are likely to face another “toxic” Greek crowd on Thursday – but says the underdog Reds believe they can take their first Uefa Conference League points at AEK Athens.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons will face AEK on Thursday evening, looking to get their Euro league phase campaign up and running, following their creditable 3-2 defeat to Ukrainians Shakhtar Donestsk three weeks ago.

Milne, 22, got a taste of Greek footballing hospitality two years ago, when Barry Robson’s Aberdeen visited PAOK’s intimidating Toumba Stadium.

Despite a ferocious home crowd, Jamie McGrath’s free-kick earned the Dons a 2-2 draw in Thessaloniki, before the aftermath of a fractious game was marred by accusations Reds attacker Pape Habib Gueye had been the target of racial abuse.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 at PAOK. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 at PAOK. Image: SNS.

Though Milne was only an unused substitute against PAOK, the Greek atmosphere still left a lasting impression on him and, likely to start in defence this time around in Athens, he expects Aberdeen to meet another “hostile” home support at the OPAP Arena.

Milne said: “I remember it being quite toxic. It was quite hostile.

“It was good for us, in a way.

“Again, the pressure and the big games is what you want to play in.

PAOK fans during a Uefa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 2023, in Thessaloniki, Greece. Image: SNS.
PAOK fans during a Uefa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 2023, in Thessaloniki, Greece. Image: SNS.

“I think it will probably be similar on Thursday night.

“It’s just going to be about relishing it and enjoying the game.”

Big-game player Milne

Following his break-out performance in May’s Scottish Cup final win over Celtic, Milne has been a regular under Thelin this term.

After the side’s dismal start to the season, the youth academy graduate has served as the central anchor in the back-three the manager has implemented in the past four matches, and which, on Saturday, saw the Dons make it back-to-back Premiership victories.

As well as recording a second straight domestic clean sheet at the weekend, Milne was lauded in the wake of the Shakhtar game for the maturity of his showing against seasoned, expensively-assembled European campaigners.

It was another eye-catching individual showing from Milne in a high-profile match in the wake of the cup final at the end of last term.

Is Milne – who revealed he used to struggle with pre-match nerves in the Reds youth ranks – a big-game player?

“I like to think so,” the stopper said.

“I think a lot of it is about mindset and dealing with the pressure.

Aberdeen's Jack Milne (L) and Shakhtar Donetsk's Marlon Gomes (R) in action during a Uefa Conference League match.
Aberdeen’s Jack Milne (L) and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Marlon Gomes (R) in action during a Uefa Conference League match. Image: SNS.

“To be honest, I think there’s pressure every game at this football club and it’s about how you deal with that.

“There’s always going to be a wee bit of nerves but you turn it into something positive – I’ve learnt that at a young age.

“My mum and dad will tell you I used to be nervous kid when I was playing for Aberdeen.

“I think as I’ve got older, I’ve almost enjoyed the pressure a wee bit – just playing your normal game and performing the way you can.”

Frankfurt Euro shock memories

Milne did feature for Aberdeen in the 2023 Conference League matches, playing right-back away in the 2-2 draw at HJK Helsinki, and then at Pittodrie when the Dons shocked German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0.

He recalls: “We felt like from the whole group stage, we deserved a result like that.

“We put in some good performances – I remember us feeling a wee bit hard done-by going out.

“That Frankfurt game where we beat them at Pittodrie was a great night.”

Jack Milne: Aberdeen can win at AEK Athens

Aberdeen’s Jack Milne applauds the fans at full-time after Shakhtar Donetsk Conference League clash at Pittodrie Stadium, on October 2, 2025. Image: SNS.

Those Frankfurt memories have bolstered Milne’s belief, despite the clear gulf in resources with AEK – who lost to PAOK at the weekend to drop to third in the Greek top-flight, but made nine millions euros-worth of signings in the summer – Aberdeen can win in Athens on Thursday.

He said: “I think we need to go in every game looking to pick something up.

“Even the Shakhtar game, we fully believed that we could go and win the game.

“We know the difference between the budgets and the quality they’ve got.

“But we’ve seen it plenty of times in football before where the underdog wins.

“We’ve just got to approach every one like we can win it.”

