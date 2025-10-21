Aberdeen’s Jack Milne expects AEK Athens crowd to be as ‘toxic’ as PAOK was – but has ‘we can win’ belief

Aberdeen centre-back Jack Milne knows his team are likely to face another “toxic” Greek crowd on Thursday – but says the underdog Reds believe they can take their first Uefa Conference League points at AEK Athens.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons will face AEK on Thursday evening, looking to get their Euro league phase campaign up and running, following their creditable 3-2 defeat to Ukrainians Shakhtar Donestsk three weeks ago.

Milne, 22, got a taste of Greek footballing hospitality two years ago, when Barry Robson’s Aberdeen visited PAOK’s intimidating Toumba Stadium.

Despite a ferocious home crowd, Jamie McGrath’s free-kick earned the Dons a 2-2 draw in Thessaloniki, before the aftermath of a fractious game was marred by accusations Reds attacker Pape Habib Gueye had been the target of racial abuse.

Though Milne was only an unused substitute against PAOK, the Greek atmosphere still left a lasting impression on him and, likely to start in defence this time around in Athens, he expects Aberdeen to meet another “hostile” home support at the OPAP Arena.

Milne said: “I remember it being quite toxic. It was quite hostile.

“It was good for us, in a way.

“Again, the pressure and the big games is what you want to play in.

“I think it will probably be similar on Thursday night.

“It’s just going to be about relishing it and enjoying the game.”

Big-game player Milne

Following his break-out performance in May’s Scottish Cup final win over Celtic, Milne has been a regular under Thelin this term.

After the side’s dismal start to the season, the youth academy graduate has served as the central anchor in the back-three the manager has implemented in the past four matches, and which, on Saturday, saw the Dons make it back-to-back Premiership victories.

As well as recording a second straight domestic clean sheet at the weekend, Milne was lauded in the wake of the Shakhtar game for the maturity of his showing against seasoned, expensively-assembled European campaigners.

It was another eye-catching individual showing from Milne in a high-profile match in the wake of the cup final at the end of last term.

Is Milne – who revealed he used to struggle with pre-match nerves in the Reds youth ranks – a big-game player?

“I like to think so,” the stopper said.

“I think a lot of it is about mindset and dealing with the pressure.

“To be honest, I think there’s pressure every game at this football club and it’s about how you deal with that.

“There’s always going to be a wee bit of nerves but you turn it into something positive – I’ve learnt that at a young age.

“My mum and dad will tell you I used to be nervous kid when I was playing for Aberdeen.

“I think as I’ve got older, I’ve almost enjoyed the pressure a wee bit – just playing your normal game and performing the way you can.”

Frankfurt Euro shock memories

Milne did feature for Aberdeen in the 2023 Conference League matches, playing right-back away in the 2-2 draw at HJK Helsinki, and then at Pittodrie when the Dons shocked German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0.

He recalls: “We felt like from the whole group stage, we deserved a result like that.

“We put in some good performances – I remember us feeling a wee bit hard done-by going out.

“That Frankfurt game where we beat them at Pittodrie was a great night.”

Jack Milne: Aberdeen can win at AEK Athens

Those Frankfurt memories have bolstered Milne’s belief, despite the clear gulf in resources with AEK – who lost to PAOK at the weekend to drop to third in the Greek top-flight, but made nine millions euros-worth of signings in the summer – Aberdeen can win in Athens on Thursday.

He said: “I think we need to go in every game looking to pick something up.

“Even the Shakhtar game, we fully believed that we could go and win the game.

“We know the difference between the budgets and the quality they’ve got.

“But we’ve seen it plenty of times in football before where the underdog wins.

“We’ve just got to approach every one like we can win it.”