Willie Miller: Marko Lazetic has given Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin a selection headache

Marko Lazetic has given Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin a selection headache after his match-winning cameo off the bench for the Dons at St Mirren on Saturday.

I make no apologies for getting carried away while on commentary duties for RedTV following the terrific piece of individual brilliance from the young striker which won his side the game.

If ever there was a moment which merited a yell of excitement, Lazetic’s fabulous goal was it. It was one those moments which reminds you why we all enjoy this game.

What it has done though, is give his manager a real selection headache for Thursday’s Uefa Conference League tie at AEK Athens.

It’s a difficult choice facing the Dons boss. Does he go with the experienced campaigner in Kevin Nisbet or does he opt for the youthful exuberance of the maverick Lazetic?

They are two very different players but I expect Nisbet will be feeling the pressure building to hold onto that number nine slot from his younger team-mate.

Whenever Lazetic has featured for the Dons he has shown something different. He likes to make his presence known, is happy to run in behind and harry defenders, and he has a trick or two up his sleeve too.

Nisbet, in contrast, has looked a little detached from the action since returning. He has been starved of service to be fair, but he’s also had little influence on games as well.

It would be a big call not to start your most experienced striker in a big European game, but it’s a nice dilemma for Thelin to have going into this game.

Put it this way – I won’t be surprised whoever gets the nod to lead the line in Athens on Thursday.

Dons have nothing to lose in Greece

It will be interesting to see how the Aberdeen manager approaches the game on Thursday.

His team has picked up form and confidence is growing following back-to-back league wins.

There will be a big Dons travelling support in Athens for the game too for what will be a difficult game.

What I hope to see is another good performance which keeps the momentum going at Pittodrie.

A club like Aberdeen should want to be tested at the highest level and that remains European football.

But the downside to being in Europe is a congested calendar, the travel involved, and the short recovery times for domestic games.

That’s what you have a big squad for though, and Thelin has good options to choose from in his squad.

As much as we all want to see Aberdeen do well in Europe I don’t know if it is the top priority at this moment, but certainly it’s a serious competition and one you have to play well in to compete.

AEK Athens are a top club and any game over there is going to present challenges for an away team.

But this game is also an occasion you should want to embrace if you want to be a successful club.

The players and manager should be relishing the chance to test themselves at this level and if they can produce a performance then great.

If it brings a positive result which gets points on the board for the club in the league phase, even better.

Tactical tweak is getting the best out of Aberdeen

I think it is fair to say at this point the change the formation has worked wonders for the Dons.

It has been as simple as a system change correcting the issues which dogged the club at the start of the season.

Three at the back is not a regressive move at all. I know people look at it that way at times but it hasn’t been the case for Aberdeen.

They look more solid of course but their wing backs are getting forward and affecting games positively while their attacking players Jesper Karlsson and Adil Aouchiche are getting more freedom to influence games too.

With Graeme Shinnie Stuart Armstrong patrolling the midfield too there’s a good, solid, look to the team at the moment.

That has been shown in the improved performances and results, and the last two results have gone a long way to lifting the mood at Pittodrie.

The poor start has brought pressure on the manager, players and the club, but to Thelin’s credit he has restored some positivity about the place and some hope among the fans again.

It’s remarkable to think the Dons are only four points behind Hibernian, who are in third place, and can close the gap on the Hibees to a point if they beat them at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen gave Hibs a launching pad to go on a remarkable run following a 3-3 draw at Easter Road last season.

The Dons don’t need Hibs to give them that on Sunday, but clearly a home win would inject even more belief in everyone at Pittodrie.