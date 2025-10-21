Nicky Devlin wants to prove Aberdeen can compete in Europe

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin is determined to prove his club can compete in Europe this season.

The Dons suffered a 3-2 defeat in their opening league game of the Conference League against Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month.

Jimmy Thelin’s side return to European action when they face AEK Athens on Thursday, and Devlin wants to use the positives from the performance against the Ukrainian club when they visit Greece.

Devlin said: “Listen, every game is going to be difficult. I saw Larnaca opened up with a good win (against AZ).

“But I think we showed the last time when we were in this competition (in 2023) we went to difficult places and performed really well.

“We were unlucky not to get something in Frankfurt.

“Obviously, we took something from PAOK and got points in Helsinki as well.

“It gives you confidence as does our performance against Shakhtar, as they’re a top side.

“I’m pretty sure they’ll probably be one of the ones that fancy themselves to go the full way and win the competition.

“To run them close was good, but we have to build now for our own European campaign.”

Devlin insists Aberdeen can juggle Europe and domestic commitments

Aberdeen’s best performance of the season so far was against Shakhtar earlier this month and they followed that display by winning their first league game of the campaign with a 4-0 victory against Dundee.

The challenge of juggling Thursday night European football and domestic competition on Sundays is a delicate balancing act, but Devlin believes lessons have been learned from the previous campaign two years ago.

He said: “A lot of teams have struggled with it.

“I think we definitely struggled with it the last time we were in the competition, but I think we’re probably now in a better place.

“We’ve obviously got a lot more numbers in terms of the manager being able to change it more than we probably did the last time we were in the competition.

“But whoever goes out and plays just has to be full throttle.

“We have to give everything and the kind of effort and the fight we showed against Shakhtar and then just have that wee bit more quality when we get into the final third.”

Devlin backs Lazetic to be a success

One man who helped get the Dons stuttering start up and running was Serbian striker Marko Lazetic.

The former AC Milan striker tested Shakhtar at Pittodrie and it was his shot which rebounded off the crossbar for Devlin to head home Aberdeen’s second.

Devlin believes there is much more to come from the 21 year-old, who opened his account for the club by scoring a spectacular injury-time winner at St Mirren on Saturday.

He said: “Listen, he’s still a young guy as well.

“I’m pretty sure a big part of him coming to the club would have been for nights like the Shakhtar game.

“European football, especially as I said, for somebody so young to be playing in Europe, it’s good for him.

“I think he showed his qualities, he gave them a hard time, to be fair, and their two centre-halves will probably be quite happy not to come up against him because he made it difficult for them.

“I think you can see they were 3-1 up and they were getting rattled by him.

“He got booked and someone else got booked at the same time.

“But you’re 3-1 up and you’re getting booked because he was causing them problems.

“He struck it well for my goal. The goalie made a very good save but hopefully Marko can keep bringing that.

“That’s the pressure now for him to replicate that every time we play now.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re playing a European game against a big club like Shakhtar. You have to produce that all the time.”