Aberdeen fans in Athens for AEK Conference League clash set for police searches and bus to ground THREE hours before kick-off

Aberdeen fans face police searches and being bussed to AEK Athens’ OPAP Arena three hours before kick-off for Thursday’s Uefa Conference League clash.

Dons officials have instructed the 1,500-or-so Reds supporters set to descend on the Greek capital for the European fixture “individual arrival at the stadium is not approved by the local authorities”.

Instead, Aberdeen have put on buses to shuttle away section fans between a meeting point in the large open area of Athens’ Panathenaic Stadium and the ground.

Panathenaic Stadium is 25 minutes’ walk from the Monastiraki Square area, which is nearest to the city’s most famous sites, including the Acropolis.

Dons fans – who are “forbidden” to “take containers/drinks on to the buses” – will be subject to police “body searches”, as well as photo ID and ticket checks, before boarding.

The Red Army have been instructed the coaches will leave “around 4.30pm/4.45pm” – at least three hours before the 7.45pm kick-off local time, and despite the OPAP Arena only being around 30-40 minutes away by road in heavy traffic.

They will be dropped off in an underground area at the stadium for entry.

Aberdeen fans already Athens have spoken to The Press and Journal, and questioned the need for both the early departure and potential very early arrival at the AEK stadium.

Club chiefs pleaded with Dons fans for cooperation, saying: “It’s earlier than we are all used to but necessary in such a large city. We would be grateful for some cooperation and tolerance around the timings. It will mean you shouldn’t miss any of the match.”

The set up for Aberdeen fans is reminiscent of the Red Army’s trip to watch their side play another Greek side, PAOK, in Thessaloniki, in the Conference League two years ago.

In 2023, many Dons fans did make their own way to Toumba Stadium, with no fan trouble reported.

Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen are attempting to land their first points of the Conference League campaign in Athens on Thursday, having pushed Ukrainian big-hitters Shakhtar Donetsk hard at Pittodrie in a 3-2 defeat three weeks ago.

It is the club’s first trip to historic centre of Greek culture since a 2007 Uefa Cup loss to Panathinaikos.

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans.