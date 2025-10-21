Aberdeen fans in Athens for AEK Conference League clash set for police searches and bus to ground THREE hours before kick-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans in Athens for AEK Conference League clash set for police searches and bus to ground THREE hours before kick-off

Aberdeen chiefs have advised fans against making their own way to AEK's OPAP Arena on Thursday, and asked for 'some cooperation and tolerance' over the early shuttle buses.

By Ryan Cryle
AEK Athens during the Conference League, play-offs second leg match with Anderlecht at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, on August 28, 2025. Image: Shutterstock.
AEK Athens during the Conference League, play-offs second leg match with Anderlecht at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, on August 28, 2025. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen fans face police searches and being bussed to AEK Athens’ OPAP Arena three hours before kick-off for Thursday’s Uefa Conference League clash.

Dons officials have instructed the 1,500-or-so Reds supporters set to descend on the Greek capital for the European fixture “individual arrival at the stadium is not approved by the local authorities”.

Instead, Aberdeen have put on buses to shuttle away section fans between a meeting point in the large open area of Athens’ Panathenaic Stadium and the ground.

Panathenaic Stadium is 25 minutes’ walk from the Monastiraki Square area, which is nearest to the city’s most famous sites, including the Acropolis.

Monastiraki Square, Athens.

Dons fans – who are “forbidden” to “take containers/drinks on to the buses” – will be subject to police “body searches”, as well as photo ID and ticket checks, before boarding.

The Red Army have been instructed the coaches will leave “around 4.30pm/4.45pm” – at least three hours before the 7.45pm kick-off local time, and despite the OPAP Arena only being around 30-40 minutes away by road in heavy traffic.

They will be dropped off in an underground area at the stadium for entry.

Aberdeen fans already Athens have spoken to The Press and Journal, and questioned the need for both the early departure and potential very early arrival at the AEK stadium.

Club chiefs pleaded with Dons fans for cooperation, saying: “It’s earlier than we are all used to but necessary in such a large city. We would be grateful for some cooperation and tolerance around the timings. It will mean you shouldn’t miss any of the match.”

The set up for Aberdeen fans is reminiscent of the Red Army’s trip to watch their side play another Greek side, PAOK, in Thessaloniki, in the Conference League two years ago.

In 2023, many Dons fans did make their own way to Toumba Stadium, with no fan trouble reported.

Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen are attempting to land their first points of the Conference League campaign in Athens on Thursday, having pushed Ukrainian big-hitters Shakhtar Donetsk hard at Pittodrie in a 3-2 defeat three weeks ago.

It is the club’s first trip to historic centre of Greek culture since a 2007 Uefa Cup loss to Panathinaikos. 

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans. 

Conversation