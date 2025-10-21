WATCH: What Aberdeen fans can expect in Athens – including price of a pint

Many Aberdeen fans are en route to Athens for the Dons’ Uefa Conference League clash with AEK on Thursday, but The Press and Journal are already in Greece – and here’s what the Red Army can expect, including the price of a pint.

Sports writer Ryan Cryle and staff photographer Darrell Benns landed in Athens in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Of course, they’ll be bringing you full press conference and match coverage on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, before then, they’ve been out and about in the ancient city – and finding out a little bit of what Aberdeen supporters will experience in this week.

In the video above, Ryan sets the scene for Aberdeen and the Red Army’s week in Athens, both on and off the park.

Included are initial impressions of the Greek capital, footage of some of the sights around Monastiraki Square, and confirmation of how much a pint of Mythos lager will cost supporters in the James Joyce Irish Pub, as well as the price and images of the chicken gyros reckoned to be Athens’ best.

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans.