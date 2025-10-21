WATCH: What Aberdeen fans can expect in Athens – including price of a pint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: What Aberdeen fans can expect in Athens – including price of a pint

Our sports writer Ryan Cryle sets the scene from Athens ahead of Thursday's AEK v Aberdeen clash in the Conference League, which will see around 1,500 Dons fans arrive in the Greek capital.

By Ryan Cryle

Many Aberdeen fans are en route to Athens for the Dons’ Uefa Conference League clash with AEK on Thursday, but The Press and Journal are already in Greece – and here’s what the Red Army can expect, including the price of a pint.

Sports writer Ryan Cryle and staff photographer Darrell Benns landed in Athens in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Of course, they’ll be bringing you full press conference and match coverage on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, before then, they’ve been out and about in the ancient city – and finding out a little bit of what Aberdeen supporters will experience in this week.

In the video above, Ryan sets the scene for Aberdeen and the Red Army’s week in Athens, both on and off the park.

The Parthenon in Athens. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Included are initial impressions of the Greek capital, footage of some of the sights around Monastiraki Square, and confirmation of how much a pint of Mythos lager will cost supporters in the James Joyce Irish Pub, as well as the price and images of the chicken gyros reckoned to be Athens’ best.

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans. 

