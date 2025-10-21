Referee who awarded FOUR penalties in one game to take charge of Aberdeen’s trip to Athens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Referee who awarded FOUR penalties in one game to take charge of Aberdeen’s trip to Athens

Belgian official Jasper Vergoote has been named as the man in the middle for the Dons’ Uefa Conference League game on Thursday.

By Paul Third
Referee Jasper Vergoote will ltake charge of Aberdeen's Conference League tie at AEK Athens on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock
A referee who has awarded four penalties in one game this season has been appointed the match official for Aberdeen’s Uefa Conference League tie at AEK Athens on Thursday.

Belgian Jasper Vergoote will be the man in the middle in Greece on Thursday for the Dons’ second league phase game of the competition.

Vergoote, 33, has been the referee for 10 games so far this season, brandishing 47 yellow cards, five reds and awarding a remarkable nine penalties so far.

Four of the nine spot kicks given by the official came in a Champions League second qualifying round tie on July 22, Lech Poznan’s 7-1 victory against Breidablik.

Following the first penalty, which the visitors converted to level the game at 1-1. Breidablik defender Viktor Orn Margeirsson was sent-off following a VAR review.

Poznan went on to score four goals before half-time, two of them coming from Mikael Ishak from the spot.

Swedish striker Ishak went on to complete his hat-trick with his third penalty, the fourth spot kick of the game, five minutes from time to round off an emphatic win for the home side.

The referee has taken charge of one other European tie so far this season, brandishing seven yellow cards in Santa Clara’s 2-0 win against NK Varazdin in the second qualifying round of the Conference League on July 31.

The other five penalties awarded by the official have come in seven Jupiler League matches in Belgium.

Vergoote will be assisted by an all-Belgian team of assistants Michele Seeldraeyers and Martijn Tiesters, fourth official Kevin Van Damme with Jan Boterberg and Ella De Vries on VAR duty.

