Referee who awarded FOUR penalties in one game to take charge of Aberdeen’s trip to Athens

A referee who has awarded four penalties in one game this season has been appointed the match official for Aberdeen’s Uefa Conference League tie at AEK Athens on Thursday.

Belgian Jasper Vergoote will be the man in the middle in Greece on Thursday for the Dons’ second league phase game of the competition.

Vergoote, 33, has been the referee for 10 games so far this season, brandishing 47 yellow cards, five reds and awarding a remarkable nine penalties so far.

Four of the nine spot kicks given by the official came in a Champions League second qualifying round tie on July 22, Lech Poznan’s 7-1 victory against Breidablik.

Following the first penalty, which the visitors converted to level the game at 1-1. Breidablik defender Viktor Orn Margeirsson was sent-off following a VAR review.

Poznan went on to score four goals before half-time, two of them coming from Mikael Ishak from the spot.

Swedish striker Ishak went on to complete his hat-trick with his third penalty, the fourth spot kick of the game, five minutes from time to round off an emphatic win for the home side.

The referee has taken charge of one other European tie so far this season, brandishing seven yellow cards in Santa Clara’s 2-0 win against NK Varazdin in the second qualifying round of the Conference League on July 31.

The other five penalties awarded by the official have come in seven Jupiler League matches in Belgium.

Vergoote will be assisted by an all-Belgian team of assistants Michele Seeldraeyers and Martijn Tiesters, fourth official Kevin Van Damme with Jan Boterberg and Ella De Vries on VAR duty.