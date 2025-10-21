WATCH: Early Dons fan arrivals at Athens’ James Joyce pub chat to P&J – including AEK v Aberdeen match predictions

Aberdeen fans have started to descend on the Greek capital ahead of the Conference League fixture against AEK Athens – and The Press and Journal have been speaking to those early arrivals, including getting their big match predictions.

Jimmy Thelin’s men are set to take on third-place Greek Super League side AEK at the OPAP Arena at 7.45pm local time (5.45pm GMT) on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the advance party of the Red Army, who will continue to arrive into Wednesday and even match-day, gathered in the James Joyce Irish Pub in decent numbers.

The bar is located near Monastiraki Square, in the shadow of Athens’ Acropolis, Parthenon and Temple of Zeus among other iconic sites of Ancient Greece, and looks likely to be one of the main bases for Dons fans over the next couple of days.

Where have the early-arrival Aberdeen fans come from, what are their plans for their time in Athens (booting it up aside, of course), and – most importantly of all – how do they think Thelin’s Dons will fare as they look to secure their first Conference League campaign points later this week?

We asked them!

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans.