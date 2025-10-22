LIVE: Key press conference news from Aberdeen and AEK Athens ahead of Greek capital Conference League clash

Wednesday is Conference League pre-match press conference day for Aberdeen and Thursday night European hosts AEK Athens, and you can follow key updates from Greece here.

The Dons touch down in Greece on Wednesday evening, with boss Jimmy Thelin and a first-team player set to meet the Greek and Scottish media at AEK’s OPAP Arena at 7pm local time (5pm GMT) after the customary light training on the stadium pitch.

Thelin’s team are gearing up for their second fixture of the Conference League campaign after a spirited 3-2 defeat at home to Ukrainian big-hitters Shakhtar Donetsk three Thursdays’ ago.

Back on form, with back-to-back wins domestically, the 1,500-or-so members of the Red Army who are arriving in Athens for the game with AEK, will be hoping their side can get up and running tomorrow night in the 7.45pm kick-off (5.45pm GMT).

Before Aberdeen’s press conference on Wednesday, at 4pm Greek time (2pm in Scotland),we’ll be hearing from the AEK Athens camp – their Serbian boss Marko Nikolic and a player.

Thelin’s Dons on upward trajectory

1.10pm: Aberdeen, meanwhile, arrive in Greece now in a far better mood than during their early-season funk – boss Thelin’s switch to three-at-the-back precipitating much-improved showings in their past four matches.

Although they lost 2-0 at Motherwell, they have since pushed Shakhtar in Europe, and beaten Dundee (4-0) and St Mirren in the Premiership (1-0).

All of the focus since Sunday has been of summer signing Lazetic, who the Dons spent months and months pursuing from AC Milan, and his aforementioned classy and dramatic Paisley winner.

From speaking to Dons supporters in Athens, they have been unanimous in their view Lazetic, having opened his Aberdeen scoring account, should start on Thursday.

Old Aberdeen rivals PAOK strike blow against AEK Athens

1pm: AEK Athens go into Thursday’s fixture against Aberdeen having suffered a 2-0 Greek Super League defeat at home to PAOK on Sunday, which saw them slide from first to third in the Greek Super League.

I was recently told by an AEK expert the Dons’ hosts are very much still “a work in progress” under recently-installed pragmatic Serbian head coach Marko Nikolic.

It will be interesting to hear at AEK’s 4pm presser whether Nikolic has had any dealings with/has knowledge of his compatriot Marko Lazetic – who opened his Aberdeen scoring account with a wonder-goal in Paisley on Saturday.

Early buses for Red Army

12.54pm: One of the big talking points so far in Athens is confirmation the travelling Dons fans will be bussed from a meeting point at Panathenaic Stadium to the OPAP Arena three hours before kick-off on Thursday.

The Red Army, who could end up twiddling their thumbs at the ground itself for two hours before the match, have been told “individual arrival at the stadium is not approved by the local authorities”.

Away fan access to the OPAP Arena is via a tunnel accessible to the shuttles.

Before the buses, Aberdeen supporters have also been told they are likely to face police searches, with alcohol forbidden on both the coaches and at the stadium, as well as photo ID checks.

The set up for Aberdeen fans is similar to the Red Army’s trip to watch their side play another Greek side, PAOK, in Thessaloniki, in the Conference League two years ago – although, in 2023, some Dons supporters did make their own way to the game.

Though there was no trouble reported on the PAOK away trip, the atmosphere inside Toumba Stadium was certainly boisterous – with Dons defender Jack Milne telling me in an interview published yesterday he is expecting a similarly “hostile” reception against AEK.

12.26pm: If you had your picture taken by our photographer Darrell around Athens’ Monastiraki Square or in the James Joyce Irish Pub on Tuesday, you’ll feature in our first fans’ gallery here.

Busy first day in Athens with Aberdeen fans

12.22pm (Greek time) – Good afternoon/good morning…

Thanks for jumping into this Aberdeen (and AEK Athens) press conference live blog.

Myself and our staff photographer Darrell arrived in Athens fine and early on Tuesday (2am local time to be exact), and spent Tuesday speaking to and getting pictures of the Dons fans who had already started to descend on the Greek capital.

Stay tuned.

-Ryan