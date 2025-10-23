Joe Harper: Athens trip is an acid test for Aberdeen

Tonight’s game at AEK Athens will be the acid test of Aberdeen’s recovery.

The Dons are in Greece for their tea-time kick-off in the Uefa Conference League and they should have a spring in their step after finding some form in the last couple of weeks.

The performance in the opening league phase game against Shakhtar Donetsk was really encouraging, and you could see how much the weight seemed to lift from the players’ shoulders when Jesper Karlsson ended the goal drought by scoring the opening goal.

The team has carried that positivity into their last two Premiership games, scoring four goals against Dundee then grinding out a 1-0 win at St Mirren on Saturday.

All of a sudden, the Dons are off the foot of the table, are scoring goals again, and keeping clean sheets.

It’s remarkable how much the mood has shifted for everyone at Pittodrie this month but tonight’s game in Athens will be a serious test for the manager and his players.

Dons have players who can hurt AEK

I’d be lying if I said I expected Aberdeen to get a result out in Greece but I expect to see another positive performance from the team.

AEK suffered their first league defeat of the season at the weekend but they’re a strong outfit and will be big favourites at home.

Don’t get me wrong, if the Dons can get a positive result in Athens I’ll be absolutely delighted but it’s all about the performance for me.

Fans can accept a defeat if their team has had a go and taken the game to the opposition, and I’d much rather see Aberdeen go down fighting rather than with a whimper by adopting a safety-first approach.

I’d be surprised if Thelin was overly cautious in this game though. He has quality players who can hurt AEK if they get the chance and he’ll have his side primed to get their key men on the ball as much as possible.

Lazetic must start

The big talking point all week has been whether Marko Lazetic will get the nod to start the game.

It’s an overwhelming yes from me.

He came off the bench at St Mirren to score a fabulous winner in injury-time on Saturday and the young man’s confidence must be sky-high right now.

I know Kevin Nisbet is more experienced but if Lazetic doesn’t start then Thelin runs the risk of being left with a very disappointed player sitting on the bench.

The Serbian striker has terrific work rate, can hold the ball up and is willing to run in behind defences too.

On top of that he scored the type of goal which few of his team-mates could pull off in Paisley.

No wonder the guy threw his shirt in the air and was booked. Goals like that don’t come around every weekend in Scottish football.

Lazetic is off the mark, looks hungry to be involved, and has made major contributions off the bench in his last two games.

He also led the line well against Shakhtar on his only start for the club in the first game of the competition.

The big man is ready.

Huge week ahead for Aberdeen

Tonight’s European tie is the start of a huge three-game week for the Dons with two vital league games to follow.

Jimmy Thelin’s side can move to within a point of third-placed Hibernian with a win at Pittodrie on Sunday and then face another test on the road when they travel to Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

It’s important the team returns from Athens still feeling positive as the league remains the bread and butter for the club.

European nights are terrific but it’s doing well in the league which brings those rewards every season and Aberdeen have work to do to get back in the hunt for a top three place after a poor start.

The fans have stuck with the club through thick and thin in what has been a rollercoaster season so far, but you can feel the buzz about the city again after the last two wins.

With a break coming up next weekend due to the League Cup semi-finals the next two league games are important in terms of keeping the momentum going heading into November.