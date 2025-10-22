AEK Athens v Aberdeen: James Penrice tries to provide ‘best insight’ on Dons, as coach gives in-depth Reds rating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

AEK Athens v Aberdeen: James Penrice tries to provide ‘best insight’ on Dons, as coach gives in-depth Reds rating

AEK Athens head coach Marko Nikolic and ex-Hearts left-back James Penrice met the media ahead of Thursday's Conference League fixture v Aberdeen.

By Ryan Cryle
James Penrice training on the OPAP Arena pitch with AEK Athens ahead of their game against Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Livingston and Hearts left-back James Penrice has served as AEK Athens’ expert on Aberdeen ahead of Thursday’s Uefa Conference League meeting at the OPAP Arena.

The 26-year-old, who joined AEK in the summer for £2million, last played for the Jambos against Aberdeen in the Dons’ 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final victory – en route to the Reds’ trophy glory in May.

Ahead of the clash in the Greek capital, Penrice told the press on Wednesday: “I’ve tried to give them (his AEK team-mates and coaches) the best insight possible.

“Obviously they’ve signed a lot of players this summer, there’s a big turnaround.

“I know a couple of the boys that are there, but look, it’s not as like a league game in Scotland – it’s Europe, there’s one game and it’ll be very different.

“But I’ve tried to give them the best insight as possible so hopefully – well, I know – we will be well prepared for the game and we can go and put three points on the board.”

Nikolic: Aberdeen have structure, clear game, are unpleasant and have a good game style

AEK Athens’ Marko Nikolic and James Penrice address the media ahead of meeting Aberdeen in the Conference League. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Like Aberdeen, AEK lost their Conference League opener, to Slovenian side Celje (3-1).

AEK’s recently-appointed head coach, Serbian Marko Nikolic – whose team dropped from first to third in the Greek Super League on Sunday when they were defeated 2-0 at home by Dons 2023 Conference League foes PAOK – is determined they will get their first points on the Euro board on Thursday.

However, he was complimentary of Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen, and has clearly studied what was a slow start to the Dons campaign before they Reds won the last two Premiership matches.

Nikolic said: “Aberdeen didn’t start the season well, but because I watch a lot of games, the performance and the result were not in the same level – the performance was good all the time, with 3-4-3 especially, with a lot of fast players and dynamic game, aggressive game.

“They had some pressure, especially I think at home with fans and they have psychological problems to have a result, but again level of the game was good.

“Now in the last two games they had some luck.”

He added: “I’m trying to make a culture in our team regarding every opponent that we need to be respectful, to prepare every game in the best professional manner and scouting and everything else regarding the opponent, because, like I said, Aberdeen is not like many people think.

“(They’re not) a Scottish club who play long ball, short ball and fight.

“Of course they fight – everybody fights these days – but they have a structure, they have a clear game, they are a very unpleasant team and they have a good game style.

“Results were not with them in the beginning of the season, now they have been in the last two games.”

OPAP Arena is SHOCKINGLY loud – Scottish AEK player James Penrice

AEK Athens during the Conference League, play-offs second leg match with Anderlecht at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, on August 28, 2025. Image: Shutterstock.
The Red Army have travelled to Greece for Thursday’s game in typically impressive numbers, selling out their allocation of more than 1,500 tickets.

However, Penrice reckons both the Dons and their fans could be shocked by the atmosphere in the AEK’s 32,000-plus-capacity ground (even though the club’s Original 21 ultras section has been closed by Uefa for this match).

Penrice said: “It was one that kind of shocked me when I first came out. How loud the ground was.”

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans. 

