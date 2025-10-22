AEK Athens v Aberdeen: James Penrice tries to provide ‘best insight’ on Dons, as coach gives in-depth Reds rating

Former Livingston and Hearts left-back James Penrice has served as AEK Athens’ expert on Aberdeen ahead of Thursday’s Uefa Conference League meeting at the OPAP Arena.

The 26-year-old, who joined AEK in the summer for £2million, last played for the Jambos against Aberdeen in the Dons’ 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final victory – en route to the Reds’ trophy glory in May.

Ahead of the clash in the Greek capital, Penrice told the press on Wednesday: “I’ve tried to give them (his AEK team-mates and coaches) the best insight possible.

“Obviously they’ve signed a lot of players this summer, there’s a big turnaround.

“I know a couple of the boys that are there, but look, it’s not as like a league game in Scotland – it’s Europe, there’s one game and it’ll be very different.

“But I’ve tried to give them the best insight as possible so hopefully – well, I know – we will be well prepared for the game and we can go and put three points on the board.”

Nikolic: Aberdeen have structure, clear game, are unpleasant and have a good game style

Like Aberdeen, AEK lost their Conference League opener, to Slovenian side Celje (3-1).

AEK’s recently-appointed head coach, Serbian Marko Nikolic – whose team dropped from first to third in the Greek Super League on Sunday when they were defeated 2-0 at home by Dons 2023 Conference League foes PAOK – is determined they will get their first points on the Euro board on Thursday.

However, he was complimentary of Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen, and has clearly studied what was a slow start to the Dons campaign before they Reds won the last two Premiership matches.

Nikolic said: “Aberdeen didn’t start the season well, but because I watch a lot of games, the performance and the result were not in the same level – the performance was good all the time, with 3-4-3 especially, with a lot of fast players and dynamic game, aggressive game.

“They had some pressure, especially I think at home with fans and they have psychological problems to have a result, but again level of the game was good.

“Now in the last two games they had some luck.”

He added: “I’m trying to make a culture in our team regarding every opponent that we need to be respectful, to prepare every game in the best professional manner and scouting and everything else regarding the opponent, because, like I said, Aberdeen is not like many people think.

“(They’re not) a Scottish club who play long ball, short ball and fight.

“Of course they fight – everybody fights these days – but they have a structure, they have a clear game, they are a very unpleasant team and they have a good game style.

“Results were not with them in the beginning of the season, now they have been in the last two games.”

OPAP Arena is SHOCKINGLY loud – Scottish AEK player James Penrice

The Red Army have travelled to Greece for Thursday’s game in typically impressive numbers, selling out their allocation of more than 1,500 tickets.

However, Penrice reckons both the Dons and their fans could be shocked by the atmosphere in the AEK’s 32,000-plus-capacity ground (even though the club’s Original 21 ultras section has been closed by Uefa for this match).

Penrice said: “It was one that kind of shocked me when I first came out. How loud the ground was.”

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans.