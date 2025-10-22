EXCLUSIVE: Inside AEK Athens’ impressive newly-built OPAP Arena and HUGE Aberdeen dressing room

Before AEK Athens v Aberdeen, watch our exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Greek side’s OPAP Arena – including a Dons dressing room complete with racing seats, sauna, steam room and ice plunge.

Press and Journal sports writer Ryan Cryle has been at AEK’s ground – which only opened in the club’s spiritual home of Athens’ Nea Filadelfia neighbourhood in September 2022 – for Wednesday’s pre-match press conferences building up to Thursday’s Conference League game.

Working around AEK’s 4pm presser and Aberdeen’s media conference at 7pm, we managed to get ourselves into a few areas of the OPAP Arena (also known as the Agia Sophia Stadium) which the public would normally not see – and which will be off-limits to the 1,500-or-so members of the Red Army attending the Euro clash.

Come with us on a look-around a new-build stadium which will give Dons chiefs and supporters a sense of what could be built should Aberdeen ever get their own new stadium built to replace Pittodrie off the ground.

The video above includes the OPAP Arena’s tunnel and various media areas.

It shows the very impressive dressing room which will be used by visiting Aberdeen – and where Jimmy Thelin’s men will have access to a sauna, steam room and ice plunge.

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans.