EXCLUSIVE: Inside AEK Athens’ impressive newly-built OPAP Arena and HUGE Aberdeen dressing room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

EXCLUSIVE: Inside AEK Athens’ impressive newly-built OPAP Arena and HUGE Aberdeen dressing room

Come behind-the-scenes at AEK's 32,500-seater stadium, which only opened in September 2022, as we show you the stands, the tunnel, media facilities and away dressing room.

By Ryan Cryle

Before AEK Athens v Aberdeen, watch our exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Greek side’s OPAP Arena – including a Dons dressing room complete with racing seats, sauna, steam room and ice plunge.

Press and Journal sports writer Ryan Cryle has been at AEK’s ground – which only opened in the club’s spiritual home of Athens’ Nea Filadelfia neighbourhood in September 2022 – for Wednesday’s pre-match press conferences building up to Thursday’s Conference League game.

Working around AEK’s 4pm presser and Aberdeen’s media conference at 7pm, we managed to get ourselves into a few areas of the OPAP Arena (also known as the Agia Sophia Stadium) which the public would normally not see – and which will be off-limits to the 1,500-or-so members of the Red Army attending the Euro clash.

Come with us on a look-around a new-build stadium which will give Dons chiefs and supporters a sense of what could be built should Aberdeen ever get their own new stadium built to replace Pittodrie off the ground.

The video above includes the OPAP Arena’s tunnel and various media areas.

It shows the very impressive dressing room which will be used by visiting Aberdeen – and where Jimmy Thelin’s men will have access to a sauna, steam room and ice plunge.

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans. 

Conversation