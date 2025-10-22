Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says Dons must ‘manage emotions’ in AEK Athens cauldron and with card and penalty-daft ref

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is backing his players to handle the Athens cauldron – and a card and penalty-happy referee – in Thursday’s Conference League collision with AEK.

The Dons will take on the Greeks at the 32,500-capacity OPAP Arena and, while Uefa sanctions mean some home fans will be locked out of the Euro clash, the 1,500-plus travelling Red Army will still be vastly-outnumbered by a support with a raucous reputation.

Belgian referee Jasper Vergoote’s reputation also proceeds him, with 42 yellow cards, five reds and eight penalties from nine matches awarded by the whistler this season.

Thelin laughed at the evening which could potentially unfold in Athens, but thinks his side can handle the heat.

He said: “It seems like it’s going to be an exciting game tomorrow!

“It’s difficult to control – football should be a game of passion and emotion from the fans, but also from the players.

“But as a professional player you always have to manage the emotions. That’s important tomorrow.

“I don’t know if it’s the referee, or the games he’s been refereeing. Let’s see tomorrow!

“It can happen sometimes but I have a strong confidence my players will concentrate on the right things.

“The officials will do their jobs and we will do our jobs.

“Tomorrow most of the fans won’t be ours, but the environment will be a really competitive one.

“That’s what you want it to be and we want to show we’re good under that pressure.”

‘To deserve to get points to go through we need to have a really strong performance’

The Dons began their Conference League campaign with a creditable 3-2 Pittodrie defeat to Ukrainian big-hitters Shakhtar Donetsk three Thursdays’ ago – a game where they could count themselves unlucky not to take something.

AEK, too, lost their league phase opener.

Thelin’s team, who, after a painful winless and goalless opening to the season, used the Shakhtar near-miss as a springboard to back-to-back Premiership wins against Dundee and St Mirren (1-0 away on Saturday), thinks points in Athens have to be the aim if Aberdeen have aspirations to progress in Europe this term.

He said: “We need the points and if you are in a competition trying to get through to the final games, it’s super important.

“First of all we need to keep building on the results we’re having in our league, but also challenge ourselves against a different kind of team.

“We know the thin margins, the mistakes get punished, so to deserve to get points to go through we need to have a really strong performance.

“We need to show it to our fans back home and the ones travelling over here of course.

“I have said before, for us, we want to be as good as possible and in Europe every year because it’s important for our club to grow.

“We want to create these habits of playing these games again and again on your travels.

“It’s important to be there and when you are you want to show you’re good.

“It’s different to the league, but both competitions are important – that’s why we want to do well here tomorrow.”

Thelin described Marko Nikolic’s AEK side – third in the Greek Super League after a 2-0 weekend loss at home to PAOK – as a “really good team”, adding: “I like the way they play.

“They have good ideas, a good attacking formation so it will be a challenge for us.

“But it’s also good to take this challenge and believe in what we want to do.

“You always have to respect the opponent, what they do and that they play at home.

“But you also have to have strong belief in your own skills. We want to grow as a team.

“We have learned from the FCSB game and the Shakhtar game, where we made mistakes which cost us a lot.

“It’s up to us to grow now and take the challenge of tomorrow.”

Emmanuel Gyamfi injury news

Thelin will still be without injured duo, left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi and midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen, for Thursday’s game.

Giving some more detail on German summer signing Gyamfi’s latest injury issue, Thelin said: “With Emmanuel, it’s day by day. It’s a minor injury in his hamstring so lets see.

“The last injury he had was his quad, so it’s a different kind of injury.”