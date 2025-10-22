Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin relishing potential ferocious atmosphere against AEK Athens

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin has the experience of setting up a goal the last time the Dons were in Greece, and thinks the Reds’ tapestry of nationalities could be a strength at AEK Athens on Thursday night.

Devlin played 90 minutes at right-back in the 2023 Conference League 2-2 draw with PAOK at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki under Barry Robson – crossing for Duk to score the opener and silence the fearsome ground.

While Devlin is more likely to be at right-centre-back in Jimmy Thelin’s back-three on this trip to Greece, it should be another red-hot atmosphere in Athens’ impressive OPAP Arena, as the Dons and the home side both try to claim their first points of this Conference League campaign after opening losses.

Should the 32,500-capacity AEK ground, where there will be more than 1,500 travelling Dons fans in attendance, deliver the expected atmosphere, Devlin won’t be complaining – and he thinks the increasingly diverse Aberdeen squad, with players from some other intimidating footballing cultures, will help Thelin’s team cope.

He said: “It’s an environment or a kind of atmosphere that’s where you want to play in. You want to put yourself and test yourself in those situations.

“There’s a few of us that maybe played both the games against PAOK before, so you’re maybe prepared for that.

“But we’ve got a lot of players coming from different countries that are maybe used to playing in atmospheres like this as well.

“So yeah, we’ll be well prepared for it.

“Listen, we’re excited by it, and hopefully we can deal with it when the game comes.”

Shakhtar: ‘We were really good, but it highlighted just how clinical it is at this level’

Devlin put in a superb shift against Shakhtar Donestsk in the Conference League opener three weeks ago, scoring from close range as Aberdeen rallied to push seasoned European competitors all the way in a 3-2 defeat.

While it was fundamentally a loss, Devlin thinks the performance on the night boosted the Dons’ Continental confidence – while also underlining the fine margins at the top level – saying: “I thought for a lot of spells against Shakhtar, we were really good.

“I think it probably highlighted just how clinical it is at this level and how kind of ruthless teams are.

“And I expect that tomorrow night that, you know what I mean, if we do make small mistakes, then at this level, they get punished.

“But there was a lot of confidence. We scored, obviously, two goals against a really good side. (But) we conceded goals that we think we could have done better with.

“So we took parts of positives from it.

“Ultimately, we lost the game, though.

“So it’s about recovering here and trying to replicate the performance and at times make better decisions in terms of the mistakes that we made and hopefully pick up points.”

Dons feeling confident for AEK after back-to-back wins and finding groove

Devlin was sporting a nose wound in Aberdeen’s pre-match press conference, sustained when a galvanised Dons made it two consecutive Premiership victories and clean sheets against St Mirren on Saturday.

A war wound is perhaps fitting ahead of match AEK boss Marko Nikolic said he thinks will be a battle in Athens.

Devlin was not quite ready to promise a “war”, though, but said: “It’s a hard word to use probably nowadays, but yeah, you have to be ready for that. It doesn’t really matter who you play or where you play the game, and we’ll be more than ready when the game comes.”

However, after dismal start to the campaign which stretched to six league matches without a win (or goal), Devlin thinks Aberdeen’s confidence is growing with every game.

He thinks they have found their rhythm – and they are ready for AEK.

“It was probably a few weeks later than we wanted – but yeah, we’re starting to play well now and hopefully we can take that into tomorrow night,” Devlin said.

“Every time you win a game, the team feels more confident. You feel a bit better going into games.

“That’s just natural at any level.

“But (it helps if you’re) coming to somewhere that’s going to be as difficult as it is tomorrow night, the fact that we’re going to end off the back of two good performances as well.

“To be fair, even before that, the last three or four games, I thought we’ve not got the results in two of them, but the performance has been there in the first part of the season.

“But yeah, two wins at any level, back to back is good.

“And it just gives us that, yeah, a bit of confidence going into tomorrow night.”

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans.