Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

GALLERY: Aberdeen fans descend on Athens on eve of AEK Athens showdown

Check out our photographer's captures of the pre-match celebrations.

Dons fans out in Athens city centre partying ahead of the match. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Dons fans out in Athens city centre partying ahead of the match. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle, Heather Fowlie and Darrell Benns

Most Aberdeen fans in Athens for the AEK Athens Conference League clash had landed by Wednesday – and our photographer captured them partying on the eve of the match.

Staff photographer Darrell Benns headed out and about again, having already snapped the early Red Army arrivals on Tuesday, to capture some more of the 1,500-plus supporters who have made the trip to Greece.

While Dons boss Jimmy Thelin and his team went through a training session on the OPAP Arena pitch late on Wednesday, there were no such concerns for fans, who spent their time (and rightly so!) drinking and booting it up in Athens city centre.

