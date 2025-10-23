WATCH: Marko Lazetic or Kevin Nisbet? Aberdeen fans in Athens unanimous over which striker should start against AEK

Aberdeen fans in Greece for Thursday night’s Uefa Conference League fixture at AEK Athens have been having their say on which striker – Kevin Nisbet or Marko Lazetic – should start for the Dons. And it’s unanimous!

The Press and Journal have been speaking to the 1,500-plus members of the Red Army out in the Greek capital for the OPAP Arena clash.

Every person we’ve posed the “Lazetic or Nisbet?” question to is predicting/hoping Serbian frontman Lazetic will make it into Jimmy Thelin’s line-up.

The summer signing from Italian giants AC Milan opened his Aberdeen account in spectacular fashion on Saturday, with a superb turn and finish to score the winner at St Mirren.

The goal sent the Dons into the AEK Athens European fixture with back-to-back domestic victories under their belt.

Now the Aberdeen fans we’ve spoken to have been explaining why they think Lazetic deserves the nod over Nisbet this evening.

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans.