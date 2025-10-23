WATCH: Marko Lazetic or Kevin Nisbet? Aberdeen fans in Athens unanimous over which striker should start against AEK

Aberdeen fans in Greece for Thursday night’s Uefa Conference League fixture at AEK Athens have been having their say on which striker – Kevin Nisbet or Marko Lazetic – should start for the Dons. And it’s unanimous!
The Press and Journal have been speaking to the 1,500-plus members of the Red Army out in the Greek capital for the OPAP Arena clash.
Every person we’ve posed the “Lazetic or Nisbet?” question to is predicting/hoping Serbian frontman Lazetic will make it into Jimmy Thelin’s line-up.
The summer signing from Italian giants AC Milan opened his Aberdeen account in spectacular fashion on Saturday, with a superb turn and finish to score the winner at St Mirren.
