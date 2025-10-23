WATCH: Marko Lazetic or Kevin Nisbet? Aberdeen fans in Athens unanimous over which striker should start against AEK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: Marko Lazetic or Kevin Nisbet? Aberdeen fans in Athens unanimous over which striker should start against AEK

Aberdeen fans in Greece for the Conference League clash with AEK Athens are all hoping one frontman plays from the start on Thursday.

By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen fans in Greece for Thursday night’s Uefa Conference League fixture at AEK Athens have been having their say on which striker – Kevin Nisbet or Marko Lazetic – should start for the Dons. And it’s unanimous!

The Press and Journal have been speaking to the 1,500-plus members of the Red Army out in the Greek capital for the OPAP Arena clash.

Every person we’ve posed the “Lazetic or Nisbet?” question to is predicting/hoping Serbian frontman Lazetic will make it into Jimmy Thelin’s line-up.

The summer signing from Italian giants AC Milan opened his Aberdeen account in spectacular fashion on Saturday, with a superb turn and finish to score the winner at St Mirren.

The goal sent the Dons into the AEK Athens European fixture with back-to-back domestic victories under their belt. 

Now the Aberdeen fans we’ve spoken to have been explaining why they think Lazetic deserves the nod over Nisbet this evening.

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans. 

