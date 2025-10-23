Meet the Aberdeen fan who’s travelled to Athens from TOKYO for AEK game – but will be at Urawa Red Diamonds match back in Japan on Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Meet the Aberdeen fan who’s travelled to Athens from TOKYO for AEK game – but will be at Urawa Red Diamonds match back in Japan on Saturday

David Stewart's travel from Tokyo, via Beijing, to Athens to see Aberdeen took him 23 hours. Some effort for a two-day trip!

By Ryan Cryle

One committed Aberdeen fan travelled for 23 hours from Tokyo, via Beijing, for a two-day trip to be at the Dons’ Thursday Uefa Conference League clash away at AEK Athens.

David Stewart – nicknamed “Razz” – is originally from Macduff, but his work in health and safety for the energy industry has taken him all over the world to the likes of Africa, Greenland, Indonesia and, at present, Japan.

Despite his job on the other side of the world, long-time Dons fan David felt “it was only natural” to find a way to get to at least one of Aberdeen’s European away trip adventures in the Conference League – and he picked this week in the Greek capital, arriving, after his long journey from Asia, on Wednesday.

He told The Press and Journal: “I thought: ‘This is going to be the closest I can get’.

“I could have gone for Cyprus (where Aberdeen take on AEK Larnaca in two weeks’ time), but there’s less tickets.”

David has joined up with his Scotland-based wife Nic in Athens and some pals.

However, he isn’t staying away from Japan for long.

On Friday, after Thursday’s match between AEK Athens and Aberdeen at the OPAP Arena – which David will watch among 1,500-plus Dons fans in the impressive stadium – he will go back to Tokyo… so he can get to adopted Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds’ J-League fixture at 4pm on Saturday.

David is hoping his remarkable effort to see Aberdeen in the Conference League will be rewarded with the team’s first points of the Euro campaign. 

He said: “We were at the PAOK game (in Thessaloniki) two years ago. I’m thinking it (the atmosphere on Thursday) would be pretty similar to that.

“You didn’t expect anything in PAOK (in terms of a Dons result). And I think it’s going to be similar here as well.

“When you look at Aberdeen’s form in Europe two seasons ago, they actually played the best football for a long time.

“Apart from the start of last season, it’s the best we’ve seen them play for a long, long time.

“I think we’ve got a good chance of winning (at AEK Athens).

“We’ve had two clean sheets in a row. There’s room for improvement with them, but we’re getting goals from other people, not just the strikers upfront.

“I think we’ve found a better balance in the team – I think we can get a result tonight.”

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans. 

