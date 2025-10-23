Meet the Aberdeen fan who’s travelled to Athens from TOKYO for AEK game – but will be at Urawa Red Diamonds match back in Japan on Saturday

One committed Aberdeen fan travelled for 23 hours from Tokyo, via Beijing, for a two-day trip to be at the Dons’ Thursday Uefa Conference League clash away at AEK Athens.

David Stewart – nicknamed “Razz” – is originally from Macduff, but his work in health and safety for the energy industry has taken him all over the world to the likes of Africa, Greenland, Indonesia and, at present, Japan.

Despite his job on the other side of the world, long-time Dons fan David felt “it was only natural” to find a way to get to at least one of Aberdeen’s European away trip adventures in the Conference League – and he picked this week in the Greek capital, arriving, after his long journey from Asia, on Wednesday.

He told The Press and Journal: “I thought: ‘This is going to be the closest I can get’.

“I could have gone for Cyprus (where Aberdeen take on AEK Larnaca in two weeks’ time), but there’s less tickets.”

David has joined up with his Scotland-based wife Nic in Athens and some pals.

However, he isn’t staying away from Japan for long.

On Friday, after Thursday’s match between AEK Athens and Aberdeen at the OPAP Arena – which David will watch among 1,500-plus Dons fans in the impressive stadium – he will go back to Tokyo… so he can get to adopted Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds’ J-League fixture at 4pm on Saturday.

David is hoping his remarkable effort to see Aberdeen in the Conference League will be rewarded with the team’s first points of the Euro campaign.

He said: “We were at the PAOK game (in Thessaloniki) two years ago. I’m thinking it (the atmosphere on Thursday) would be pretty similar to that.

“You didn’t expect anything in PAOK (in terms of a Dons result). And I think it’s going to be similar here as well.

“When you look at Aberdeen’s form in Europe two seasons ago, they actually played the best football for a long time.

“Apart from the start of last season, it’s the best we’ve seen them play for a long, long time.

“I think we’ve got a good chance of winning (at AEK Athens).

“We’ve had two clean sheets in a row. There’s room for improvement with them, but we’re getting goals from other people, not just the strikers upfront.

“I think we’ve found a better balance in the team – I think we can get a result tonight.”

The Press and Journal are in Athens this week with Aberdeen and the Red Army and will be keeping you up to date with everything on the Dons and their fans.