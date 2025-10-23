BIG MATCH BUILD-UP GALLERY: Aberdeen fans get set for Conference League clash in Athens bars ahead of buses to OPAP Arena

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

BIG MATCH BUILD-UP GALLERY: Aberdeen fans get set for Conference League clash in Athens bars ahead of buses to OPAP Arena

Aberdeen fans packed out bars on Thursday morning and early afternoon before their rendezvous with the buses taking them to AEK Athens' OPAP Arena.

From the Granite City to Athens. Aberdeen fans ahead of the big match.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle, Heather Fowlie and Darrell Benns

There are (at least) 1,500-or-so Dons supporters in the Greek capital for their side’s Uefa Conference League fixture with AEK.

The Red Army – many of whom have been spending their time in the watering holes near the iconic Acropolis – will be bussed to AEK’s impressive, recently-constructed ground in the Nea Filadelfia neighbourhood from a meeting point at Panathenaic Stadium, the old Olympic stadium which is about 25 minutes’ walk from Monastiraki Square.

Those coaches are set to leave for the match venue from 4.30pm (Greek time) – more than three hours before the 7.45pm kick-off.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was out and about in Athens again on Thursday, taking pictures of Dons fans in the hours before they boarded their shuttles to the big European game:

Aberdeen Fans pre match.
Aberdeen Fans pre match.
Aberdeen fans pre match, Xander, Mark and Rory.
Pre match excitement.
Aberdeen fans, Graeme and Aodhan Shinnie.
The Clubb family.
Aberdeen fans pre match.
Aberdeen fans pre match.
Aberdeen fans Michael and Chloe pre match.
Westhill Reds – Jake, Dale and Alex.
Aberdeen fans Aaron and Callum.
Deveron District Reds.
The Duthie Family.
Aberdeen fans pre match.
Aberdeen fans pre match.
Aberdeen fans pre match.
Aberdeen fans pre match.
Aberdeen fans pre match.
Aberdeen fans pre match.
Aberdeen fans, Lennon, Norman and Cooper Smart.
Aberdeen fans pre match.
Aberdeen fans pre match, Rebecca, Harris, Finlay and Craig Strachan.
Aberdeen fans pre match.
Fans gather at Panathenaic Stadium ahead of the match.
Aberdeen supporters assemble at Panathenaic Stadium before travelling to the ground.
Dons fans soak up the atmosphere at Panathenaic Stadium in Athens.
Supporters meet at the historic Panathenaic Stadium ahead of kick-off.
Fans make their way to Panathenaic Stadium, the meeting point for the buses.
Aberdeen fans at the Panathenaic Stadium before departing for AEK’s OPAP Arena.
Fan showing off Aberdeen FC inspired tattoo.
Aberdeen fans queuing for buses to take them to the stadium.