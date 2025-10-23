BIG MATCH BUILD-UP GALLERY: Aberdeen fans get set for Conference League clash in Athens bars ahead of buses to OPAP Arena

Aberdeen fans packed out bars on Thursday morning and early afternoon before their rendezvous with the buses taking them to AEK Athens’ OPAP Arena.

There are (at least) 1,500-or-so Dons supporters in the Greek capital for their side’s Uefa Conference League fixture with AEK.

The Red Army – many of whom have been spending their time in the watering holes near the iconic Acropolis – will be bussed to AEK’s impressive, recently-constructed ground in the Nea Filadelfia neighbourhood from a meeting point at Panathenaic Stadium, the old Olympic stadium which is about 25 minutes’ walk from Monastiraki Square.

Those coaches are set to leave for the match venue from 4.30pm (Greek time) – more than three hours before the 7.45pm kick-off.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was out and about in Athens again on Thursday, taking pictures of Dons fans in the hours before they boarded their shuttles to the big European game: