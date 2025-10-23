AEK Athens v Aberdeen: Jimmy Thelin knows unacceptable record Euro loss ‘could have been more’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

AEK Athens v Aberdeen: Jimmy Thelin knows unacceptable record Euro loss ‘could have been more’

Thelin took responsibility for the 6-0 Conference League chasing in Greece, saying he and his players must learn... and make an apology to their fans against Hibs on Sunday.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin and manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time in Athens on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin knows his side’s club-record 6-0 European defeat at the hands of AEK Athens in Greece “could have been more”.

The Dons suffered a historic Conference League mauling at the OPAP Arena, conceding three goals in each half, to make it zero points from two matches in their Continental league phase.

Thelin’s Reds also go down in infamy – after a worse hiding than three previous four-goal Euro reverses, the most recent of which was 2009’s Pittodrie loss to Czechs Sigma Olomouc.

However, for the 1,500-plus away fans in the stadium, and those watching on TV, the first-half against the Greek Super League side made for terrifying viewing.

AEK’s Koita scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Frequent Reds errors, combined with razor-sharp AEK attacking play, saw the home team create clear-cut chance after clear-cut chance – and they also hit the post twice.

Thelin said what Aberdeen produced in Athens was “not acceptable”, adding: “It was 6-0, but it could have been more.”

The Dons boss took the blame for the defeat, and thinks Marko Nikolic’s AEK showed Aberdeen the levels they need to reach compete in Europe, saying: “I am the manager of this football team so, of course, I take responsibility.

“My job is to help the players cope in this context.

“Today showed the things we have to work on and keep working on because they exposed us with their quality.

“The way they played one-on-one, the first touch, the passes and the way we managed the ball – there’s so much to take.

“Now there is a lot of emotions, but when everything calms down, there is a lot to take from this game to improve on.

“We win and we lose together.”

I have to learn from Dons’ horror night in Athens – Thelin

Thelin admits Aberdeen’s players, and the coaching staff’s plan, were “exposed” at the OPAP Arena, and promised deep reflection – including personally – about what went wrong.

He said: “When the game started we tried to do good things, but every time we lost the ball they hurt us.

“They didn’t score first of all, but then they scored from more transitions and exposed us.

“It’s difficult sometimes to explain straight after the game because a lot of things didn’t work, so we have to learn from it as a collective – as a coaching team, as a manager and as individuals.

“Sometimes when you play against this quality they show you what you need to improve and what you have to do to grow.

“We’re going to learn a lot.”

Only way to apologise is by performing against Hibs

Jimmy Thelin at full-time in Athens. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen went into the AEK fixture on an upward trajectory, both in terms of their Premiership position and mood.

They will return to league action on Sunday at home to Hibernian (2.30pm kick-off), before a midweek trip to Kilmarnock.

The Dons also have just two weeks before their next Conference League outing – at Cyprus’ AEK Larnaca two Thursdays from now – and they will be at the foot of the tournament table going into the third round of matches.

Thelin says the only way to say sorry to supporters who travelled to Greece in typically impressive numbers is with a strong weekend showing against Hibs.

He said: “The players want to show our fans again, it’s tough to say… ‘how are you going to apologise?’

“They travelled here, so we need to show at Pittodrie we are back. We can’t hide.

“We have to show up after this result and change the focus.

“I am so convinced there won’t be any problem to show our fans and show ourselves we’re much better than we are today.

Aberdeen fans at full-time in AEK Athens’ OPAP Arena. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Football and sport in general, it’s always the next game.

“We have a different kind of game on Sunday, we play at home at Pittodrie and I am one hundred percent convinced that everyone wants to show our fans we can do much, much better.

“It’s another team, it’s in our league and we have to focus on that.

“We have supporters here today and it tough with the way the game went.

“We played two games in the league and had two clean sheets but tonight AEK Athens exposed us.”

