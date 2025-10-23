AEK Athens v Aberdeen: Jimmy Thelin knows unacceptable record Euro loss ‘could have been more’

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin knows his side’s club-record 6-0 European defeat at the hands of AEK Athens in Greece “could have been more”.

The Dons suffered a historic Conference League mauling at the OPAP Arena, conceding three goals in each half, to make it zero points from two matches in their Continental league phase.

Thelin’s Reds also go down in infamy – after a worse hiding than three previous four-goal Euro reverses, the most recent of which was 2009’s Pittodrie loss to Czechs Sigma Olomouc.

However, for the 1,500-plus away fans in the stadium, and those watching on TV, the first-half against the Greek Super League side made for terrifying viewing.

Frequent Reds errors, combined with razor-sharp AEK attacking play, saw the home team create clear-cut chance after clear-cut chance – and they also hit the post twice.

Thelin said what Aberdeen produced in Athens was “not acceptable”, adding: “It was 6-0, but it could have been more.”

The Dons boss took the blame for the defeat, and thinks Marko Nikolic’s AEK showed Aberdeen the levels they need to reach compete in Europe, saying: “I am the manager of this football team so, of course, I take responsibility.

“My job is to help the players cope in this context.

“Today showed the things we have to work on and keep working on because they exposed us with their quality.

“The way they played one-on-one, the first touch, the passes and the way we managed the ball – there’s so much to take.

“Now there is a lot of emotions, but when everything calms down, there is a lot to take from this game to improve on.

“We win and we lose together.”

I have to learn from Dons’ horror night in Athens – Thelin

Thelin admits Aberdeen’s players, and the coaching staff’s plan, were “exposed” at the OPAP Arena, and promised deep reflection – including personally – about what went wrong.

He said: “When the game started we tried to do good things, but every time we lost the ball they hurt us.

“They didn’t score first of all, but then they scored from more transitions and exposed us.

“It’s difficult sometimes to explain straight after the game because a lot of things didn’t work, so we have to learn from it as a collective – as a coaching team, as a manager and as individuals.

“Sometimes when you play against this quality they show you what you need to improve and what you have to do to grow.

“We’re going to learn a lot.”

Only way to apologise is by performing against Hibs

Aberdeen went into the AEK fixture on an upward trajectory, both in terms of their Premiership position and mood.

They will return to league action on Sunday at home to Hibernian (2.30pm kick-off), before a midweek trip to Kilmarnock.

The Dons also have just two weeks before their next Conference League outing – at Cyprus’ AEK Larnaca two Thursdays from now – and they will be at the foot of the tournament table going into the third round of matches.

Thelin says the only way to say sorry to supporters who travelled to Greece in typically impressive numbers is with a strong weekend showing against Hibs.

He said: “The players want to show our fans again, it’s tough to say… ‘how are you going to apologise?’

“They travelled here, so we need to show at Pittodrie we are back. We can’t hide.

“We have to show up after this result and change the focus.

“I am so convinced there won’t be any problem to show our fans and show ourselves we’re much better than we are today.

“Football and sport in general, it’s always the next game.

“We have a different kind of game on Sunday, we play at home at Pittodrie and I am one hundred percent convinced that everyone wants to show our fans we can do much, much better.

“It’s another team, it’s in our league and we have to focus on that.

“We have supporters here today and it tough with the way the game went.

“We played two games in the league and had two clean sheets but tonight AEK Athens exposed us.”