Aberdeen fan view: AEK hammering was a painful history lesson for Dons boss Jimmy Thelin

A sharp and brutal lesson for Aberdeen.

It would be nice to imagine Aberdeen could approach fixtures such as this on an equal footing, going toe-to-toe with established, experienced European outfits.

But the time for that, evidently, is not yet following a 6-0 rout by AEK Athens.

Jimmy Thelin clearly wanted this to be an open game, his side’s shape designed to fit into the spaces left in AEK’s and forcing play to be stretched right to the four boundaries of the field’s perimeter.

Though reckless to think the side which that would favour might be Aberdeen, on the face of it there may be an argument that he be applauded for the bravery of the strategy.

It was one honed at Elfsborg, with a team always primed to spring the trap and overwhelm opponents with more breaking runners than they were ready to cover; an outlook which met with domestic success sufficiently frequently to catch Aberdeen’s eye.

But it was also at Elfsborg that Thelin received a harsh warning of the dangers of stepping outside the home comfort zone and picking on those bigger than your size.

Thelin has been here before

In his first European campaign, having piloted his squad to a Conference League playoff against Feyenoord, he picked a forward-heavy team and stuck out his chest, only to be savagely punched in it.

Conceding three goals in 12 first-half minutes – to a combination of inexcusable set-piece defending and injudicious over-commitment in attack – dug the hole of a 5-0 hammering.

A chillingly familiar script, sadly unheeded.

All efforts must now turn to ensuring this battering does not infect a league campaign beginning to turn in the right direction.

There will be bones to be picked out of these remains, but only at a safe remove: it will be healthier, for now, to ignore it, and dive into a huge game on Sunday.