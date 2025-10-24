Aberdeen fan view: AEK hammering was a painful history lesson for Dons boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: AEK hammering was a painful history lesson for Dons boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss' brave approach led to a European battering reminiscent of his time with Elfsborg.

Dante Polvara after AEK scored their fourth goal in Athens. Image: Shutterstock
By Chris Crighton

A sharp and brutal lesson for Aberdeen.

It would be nice to imagine Aberdeen could approach fixtures such as this on an equal footing, going toe-to-toe with established, experienced European outfits.

But the time for that, evidently, is not yet following a 6-0 rout by AEK Athens.

Jimmy Thelin clearly wanted this to be an open game, his side’s shape designed to fit into the spaces left in AEK’s and forcing play to be stretched right to the four boundaries of the field’s perimeter.

Though reckless to think the side which that would favour might be Aberdeen, on the face of it there may be an argument that he be applauded for the bravery of the strategy.

It was one honed at Elfsborg, with a team always primed to spring the trap and overwhelm opponents with more breaking runners than they were ready to cover; an outlook which met with domestic success sufficiently frequently to catch Aberdeen’s eye.

But it was also at Elfsborg that Thelin received a harsh warning of the dangers of stepping outside the home comfort zone and picking on those bigger than your size.

Thelin has been here before

In his first European campaign, having piloted his squad to a Conference League playoff against Feyenoord, he picked a forward-heavy team and stuck out his chest, only to be savagely punched in it.

Conceding three goals in 12 first-half minutes – to a combination of inexcusable set-piece defending and injudicious over-commitment in attack – dug the hole of a 5-0 hammering.

A chillingly familiar script, sadly unheeded.

All efforts must now turn to ensuring this battering does not infect a league campaign beginning to turn in the right direction.

There will be bones to be picked out of these remains, but only at a safe remove: it will be healthier, for now, to ignore it, and dive into a huge game on Sunday.

