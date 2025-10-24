Richard Gordon: No time to lick European wounds for Aberdeen

After Thursday night’s mauling in Athens, it is another quick turnaround for the Dons and the more important business of gathering vital league points with the visit to the north-east of Hibernian.

Because of the manner of the 6-0 defeat, and it might easily have been double figures in Greece, Jimmy Thelin has a massive task on his hands if he is to somehow restore the players’ shattered confidence.

If he doesn’t, the mini-revival of recent weeks could come to a shuddering halt.

Given how the fixture calendar is set up, with the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals on the horizon and yet another international break, Aberdeen will have two more inactive weekends in November before they can really get their teeth into the campaign.

Sunday’s meeting with Hibs is followed by the midweek trip to Rugby Park, a couple of fixtures that will now be absolutely pivotal.

The back-to-back wins and clean sheets against Dundee and St Mirren had a gone a long way towards lifting everyone’s spirits, and the manner of the victory in Paisley was particularly pleasing.

That was the kind of game which had been running away from Aberdeen all season, so to get a few breaks, and to have VAR decisions go their way, it felt as if the fates were finally in their favour.

Topping it off with a slice of outstanding individual brilliance from Marko Lazetic was the icing on the cake, and the scenes behind that goal were a joy to behold.

Aberdeen have time to turn their season around

In the main, the fans have stuck behind the team throughout what had been a depressing run, and that celebration spoke volumes.

There is nothing quite like your team scoring a winner deep into stoppage time, and that was a lovely bit of payback for the supporters who have continued to offer a level of backing which the players probably did not deserve.

The elation will quickly be forgotten if the Dons let them down again on Sunday afternoon.

By the time Aberdeen host current league leaders Hearts on November 23, they will have played just 11 Premiership matches in almost four months.

The remaining 27 will then have to be crammed into six months, which will mean a hectic second half of the campaign.

It does emphasise that despite the poor start, this remains a Premiership season which is eminently salvageable, with the Dons currently only four points off third place, albeit still a long way adrift of Derek McInnes’ side.

Jambos title challenge is welcome

Hearts have been hugely impressive and are also in action on Sunday, their shootout against Celtic a midday kick-off at Tynecastle.

Win that, extend their lead to eight, and the capital outfit will be giving themselves a real chance to carry their challenge deep into next year.

Their loss at Dens last weekend might have been the first of the league season for the reigning champions, but it had been coming after a string of unconvincing performances, and if that is repeated in Edinburgh, Hearts have the drive, the energy and the attitude required to turn them over.

I would rather it was Aberdeen up there, but to be honest, it would just be nice to see any other team in with a shout of securing the title.

New Rangers boss Rohl needs to hit ground running domestically

Rangers’ latest managerial appointment, their eighth permanent hiring in the past decade or so, seemed to have cooled the rancour which has consumed the club in recent months.

But like Aberdeen, they were well beaten in Europe on Danny Rohl’s debut, and unless he can quickly transform their fortunes, the Ibrox powerbrokers will soon face another revolt after taking what looks to be a big call in handing the job to the young German.

Rohl is just 36 and comes to the club with only 18 months experience in football management. On top of that, the crazy world of the Scottish game will be a mystery to him.

In many ways, it feels like a similar appointment to the Russell Martin experiment, and if it appears to be heading in the same direction, the Rangers support will not be in a forgiving mood.

It will be vital for Rohl to get off to a fast start domestically following that defeat in Bergen.