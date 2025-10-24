Richard Gordon: No time to lick European wounds for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: No time to lick European wounds for Aberdeen

Dons must bounce back from AEK Athens mauling when Hibernian visit Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: PA
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: PA
By Richard Gordon

After Thursday night’s mauling in Athens, it is another quick turnaround for the Dons and the more important business of gathering vital league points with the visit to the north-east of Hibernian.

Because of the manner of the 6-0 defeat, and it might easily have been double figures in Greece, Jimmy Thelin has a massive task on his hands if he is to somehow restore the players’ shattered confidence.

If he doesn’t, the mini-revival of recent weeks could come to a shuddering halt.

Given how the fixture calendar is set up, with the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals on the horizon and yet another international break, Aberdeen will have two more inactive weekends in November before they can really get their teeth into the campaign.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin must ensure there is no European hangover. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Sunday’s meeting with Hibs is followed by the midweek trip to Rugby Park, a couple of fixtures that will now be absolutely pivotal.

The back-to-back wins and clean sheets against Dundee and St Mirren had a gone a long way towards lifting everyone’s spirits, and the manner of the victory in Paisley was particularly pleasing.

That was the kind of game which had been running away from Aberdeen all season, so to get a few breaks, and to have VAR decisions go their way, it felt as if the fates were finally in their favour.

Topping it off with a slice of outstanding individual brilliance from Marko Lazetic was the icing on the cake, and the scenes behind that goal were a joy to behold.

Aberdeen have time to turn their season around

In the main, the fans have stuck behind the team throughout what had been a depressing run, and that celebration spoke volumes.

There is nothing quite like your team scoring a winner deep into stoppage time, and that was a lovely bit of payback for the supporters who have continued to offer a level of backing which the players probably did not deserve.

Aberdeen’s Marko Lazetic celebrates his late winner. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.

The elation will quickly be forgotten if the Dons let them down again on Sunday afternoon.

By the time Aberdeen host current league leaders Hearts on November 23, they will have played just 11 Premiership matches in almost four months.

The remaining 27 will then have to be crammed into six months, which will mean a hectic second half of the campaign.

It does emphasise that despite the poor start, this remains a Premiership season which is eminently salvageable, with the Dons currently only four points off third place, albeit still a long way adrift of Derek McInnes’ side.

Jambos title challenge is welcome

Hearts have been hugely impressive and are also in action on Sunday, their shootout against Celtic a midday kick-off at Tynecastle.

Win that, extend their lead to eight, and the capital outfit will be giving themselves a real chance to carry their challenge deep into next year.

Their loss at Dens last weekend might have been the first of the league season for the reigning champions, but it had been coming after a string of unconvincing performances, and if that is repeated in Edinburgh, Hearts have the drive, the energy and the attitude required to turn them over.

I would rather it was Aberdeen up there, but to be honest, it would just be nice to see any other team in with a shout of securing the title.

New Rangers boss Rohl needs to hit ground running domestically

Rangers’ latest managerial appointment, their eighth permanent hiring in the past decade or so, seemed to have cooled the rancour which has consumed the club in recent months.

But like Aberdeen, they were well beaten in Europe on Danny Rohl’s debut, and unless he can quickly transform their fortunes, the Ibrox powerbrokers will soon face another revolt after taking what looks to be a big call in handing the job to the young German.

Rangers head coach Danny Rohl. Image: SNS

Rohl is just 36 and comes to the club with only 18 months experience in football management. On top of that, the crazy world of the Scottish game will be a mystery to him.

In many ways, it feels like a similar appointment to the Russell Martin experiment, and if it appears to be heading in the same direction, the Rangers support will not be in a forgiving mood.

It will be vital for Rohl to get off to a fast start domestically following that defeat in Bergen.

Conversation