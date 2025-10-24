Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin: Performance against Hibs is best way to say sorry for European mauling

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes actions must speak louder than words as his side try to find a way to say sorry for Thursday’s demolition by AEK Athens in Greece.

Thelin presided over the worst European defeat in the club’s history in the 6-0 loss in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday.

The manner of the defeat is a major setback for Thelin’s Dons who had won their last two league games and kept two clean sheets.

But with third-placed Hibernian visiting Pittodrie on Sunday the Aberdeen boss knows his side must respond strongly to their Greek capitulation.

He said: “It’s a different kind of game on Sunday at home, and this is the best way we can show our fans and apologise, to give a really strong performance on Sunday at home.

“I think everybody wants to show our fans a different side of themselves, as a collective and as individuals, on Sunday.

“This is the way of football and sports in general, when you get these tough results and all these emotions, you have to move on and focus on the next game.

“You can’t stay in this moment right now, you can’t do anything about it right now.

“We have to move on and focus on the next game.

“We have to leave this game behind us, focus on the right things, and that’s the Hibs game. Then we’re going to try to improve for the next European game.”

Harsh lessons must be learned from Greece loss

Thelin wants his players to focus on Sunday’s Premiership encounter, but the Dons return to Europe in less than two weeks when they travel to Cyprus to face AEK Larnaca.

The Cypriot club showed their quality with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday and Thelin knows his side have much to learn from their Greek loss.

The Aberdeen manager said: “They exposed us so much in the transitions, and scored these early goals. We were under pressure directly, and we couldn’t find a way to come back to the game.

You can lose games and sometimes you have to put your hands up. They were really strong in their individual qualities and as a collective.

“But the way they exposed us and challenged us in the one-against-one situations, we need to find a way in these kind of games to learn how we can help each other much, much better.

“We need this kind of support between each other in these kind of games and we can also learn from them in how they use their first touch and carry the ball.

“We have a journey to do to grow and prepare ourselves for this level.

“The way we have been punished in these European games so far shows we have to learn where it’s important to control the ball, how to protect the ball, when to play the short one or go out and press.”