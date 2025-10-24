Aberdeen’s AEK Athens post-mortem: Stuart Armstrong says Dons must learn to stop bleeding during games after record Euro hiding

Aberdeen’s Stuart Armstrong was part of the Southampton side who were embarrassed 9-0 by Manchester United in 2021 – so the midfielder knows what the Dons must do after their club European-record hammering from AEK Athens.

Jimmy Thelin’s Reds were thumped 6-0 in the Greek capital, leaving them rock-bottom of the Conference League standings after two rounds of fixtures, with the result sending a serious tremor through the feeling the Swede’s team have turned a corner after their dismal start to domestic campaign.

Aberdeen were torn apart in the first half, in particular, at the OPAP Arena, with the porous and error-strewn Dons lucky to get in at half-time only three-down, with AEK hitting the woodwork several times across the piece in addition to the six goals they did net.

The Dons now make a quickfire return to Premiership action at home to Hibs on Sunday, a trip to Kilmarnock in midweek and then another tough-looking Conference League fixture in Cyprus against AEK Larnaca – who beat Premier League Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Aberdeen game management needs to improve

Armstrong thinks the priority for Thelin’s Reds must be becoming better at stopping the bleeding in-game, rather than coughing up chance after chance, and goal after goal to rivals.

With the Euro post-mortem beginning at Cormack Park on Friday, experienced summer signing Armstrong said: “Throughout my career, a number of times where we have been beaten heavily, during those times you need to think about what went wrong and how you can improve as a player and as a team to make sure the next time around you are more experienced to correct things in-game.

“I wouldn’t say there was panic (in the first half). I would say the feeling, particularly in the first half, was they scored quickly one after the other – when that happens you need to regroup and try to regain shape or control and be harder to play against.

“It’s not an ideal night or performance. Far from it, as the game was over after an hour.

“We will be looking at it tomorrow on the way we can avoid that kind of performance in the future.”

Armstrong: We let ourselves down and made a good AEK team look even better

Armstrong admitted Aberdeen “let ourselves down in Greece” – where they were backed by a 1,500-strong away support.

Hosts AEK spent nine million euros on signings over the summer, and among their second half scorers was former £52m Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

But Armstrong thinks the Dons made it easy for the Greek Super League title-contenders, and concurred with boss Thelin 6-0 was actually Aberdeen being “let off lightly”.

He said: I think they hit the post four or five times as well.

“It’s never nice to experience that – where you feel like you were never really in the game.

“We didn’t fight the way we wanted to fight.

“They have a lot of quality and they are a good team. But we made them look like an even better team with the way we played.

“It was transitional at the start, both teams were going back and forth and it was very open.

“Sometimes when the game is open like that against good players, they punish you.

“They are a team full of good players and they exploited the space that we gave them.”

Aberdeen ‘don’t just want to be part of Conference League’

After a decent showing in losing their opener at home to Shakhtar Donetsk, the four Conference League league phase matches Aberdeen still have to come are now an unnerving prospect.

Armstrong says Aberdeen must show they “don’t want to just be happy to be a part of the Conference League” this term, insisting: “We want to put in good performances and get some points.”

Hibs clash now comes with added pressure for Dons – Armstrong

However, before the Dons next Continental clash, there is Premiership business to attend to, with the second-bottom Reds on a two-game winning run ahead of Sunday’s 2.30pm visit from David Gray’s third-placed Hibees.

Armstrong said: “The most disappointing thing about tonight is that it was off the back of two really good performances.

“Sunday is important regardless, but probably a bit more after tonight.”

