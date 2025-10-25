Mats Knoester sends ‘get on with it’ message to Europe-battered Aberdeen before facing Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mats Knoester sends ‘get on with it’ message to Europe-battered Aberdeen before facing Hibs

Aberdeen suffered a record European defeat at AEK Athens, but Knoester says they must quickly forget it or it will hit their recent Premiership uptick.

Aberdeen's Mats Knoester being shown a yellow card against AEK Athens in the Conference League. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle

Centre-back Mats Knoester thinks Aberdeen have to “move forward” psychologically from their record European hosing at AEK Athens – before playing Hibs – or it will derail the recent upturn in domestic form.

The margin of defeat in Thursday’s 6-0 Conference League shellacking at the OPAP Arena was, by TWO goals, the worst Reds’ Euro result ever, with both boss Jimmy Thelin and midfielder Stuart Armstrong honest about how the defeat suffered by a Dons side in disarray on the night could have been even heavier.

There was optimism about Aberdeen’s chances of picking up their first Conference League points going into the game after they had recorded their first two victories of the Premiership campaign in back-to-back successes against Dundee and St Mirren.

However, after a bruising evening on the Continent which left them rock-bottom of the competition’s 36-team standings, the Dons host third-placed Hibernian at Pittodrie in the Premiership on Sunday afternoon (2.30pm).

Having only climbed off the bottom of the Scottish top-flight last weekend, Knoester thinks Aberdeen must quickly jettison the emotional hangover from Athens to “stay consistent and calm” for the match against Hibs, and hold on to the confidence gained from last weekend’s long-awaited league win over St Mirren in Paisley.

He said: “You can’t stay too long in this game, Sunday’s game comes around very fast and it’s about moving on.

“Of course, you have to talk about it and we have done that already, but you have to move forward.

Dante Polvara after AEK scored their fourth goal in Athens. Image: Shutterstock.

“You can be disappointed, but it’s about picking each other up, focus on Hibs and get on with it.

“You have to be able to do that as a professional.

“Otherwise it’s very difficult to have this job if you can’t switch on and off in the right moments or move on and leave things in the right moment.

“If you take all your emotions on to the pitch, it’s very difficult to stay consistent and calm.

“Like always, it’s a cliche, but you have to learn from it, pick each other up and go again.

“When you get a defeat like this you have to think back to the positives from the other games and go from there.

“We just beat St Mirren, which we haven’t done for years – so what does that say?”

Knoester on being part of Aberdeen’s worst Euro result ever

Aberdeen fans inside the OPAP Arena. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The first half in Athens was 3-0 going on 8-0 in a painful watch for Aberdeen fans – including 1,500-plus inside the OPAP Arena.

Those who travelled to Greece in typically big numbers now have the unwanted status of being at their club’s biggest-ever European doing.

Knoester said: “This game, it was very bad and, of course, we don’t want to have this record against us.

“But that’s how football works sometimes.

Aberdeen fans at full-time in AEK Athens’ OPAP Arena. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“The supporters shouldn’t like what they saw. The support was massive, as always – we had a completely full stand all the way away in Greece.

“It was amazing and it’s a shame we couldn’t give anything back today.”

‘Some guys were thinking we should press and others wanted to become compact’

Knoester doesn’t think Aberdeen were naive in Athens – using a positive first 11 Dons minutes before Aboubakary Koita’s opener for AEK as evidence.

AEK’s Koita scoring to make it 1-0. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

But he also knows there were “so many” issues as the Reds fell apart at the OPAP Arena.

The Dutchman reckons Aberdeen’s players, finding themselves under the cosh, failed to “come together” to stop the flow.

He said: “It sounds crazy, (but) in the beginning we had some moments where we came out and they left some space.

“But we gave away too many easy counter attacks.

“What we need to do in these situations is realise what’s happening, they have the momentum and come together.

“Instead, we have too many thoughts in different players’ minds. It felt, for me, like some guys were thinking we should press and others wanted to become compact and near each other.

“In my opinion, we had to become compact, don’t allow them to score easily after the second goal and try to find a way back into the game.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin got ‘angry’ with players at half-time in Athens

Knoester was taking little in the way of “relief” from the final scoreline ultimately being kept to 6-0 by Aberdeen, in a game where the Greek Super League contenders hit the post multiple times.

At half-time, after a terrifying opening period, the centre-half revealed normally-placid Swedish manager Thelin lost the rag with his players.

Thelin had already hooked a raging-seeming Topi Keskinen, who started at left wing-back, after just 30 minutes.

Topi Keskinen firing a dirty look Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after being substituted in the first half against AEK Athens. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“The manager was angry at half-time and tried to change things,” Knoester said.

“After the game it was more a bit similar to what I have been saying – ‘There’s a game coming along very fast (against Hibs), so it doesn’t make any sense to start pointing out people or mistakes or whatever. It’s about learning from it and moving on to the next game.’

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin and manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time in Athens on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
“The manager doesn’t get angry very often. He’s a very calm coach, but in the right moments, he points things out.

“He’s not going crazy, but he does mention the problems and things if they are wrong – what needs to be better.”

