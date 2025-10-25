Mats Knoester sends ‘get on with it’ message to Europe-battered Aberdeen before facing Hibs

Centre-back Mats Knoester thinks Aberdeen have to “move forward” psychologically from their record European hosing at AEK Athens – before playing Hibs – or it will derail the recent upturn in domestic form.

The margin of defeat in Thursday’s 6-0 Conference League shellacking at the OPAP Arena was, by TWO goals, the worst Reds’ Euro result ever, with both boss Jimmy Thelin and midfielder Stuart Armstrong honest about how the defeat suffered by a Dons side in disarray on the night could have been even heavier.

There was optimism about Aberdeen’s chances of picking up their first Conference League points going into the game after they had recorded their first two victories of the Premiership campaign in back-to-back successes against Dundee and St Mirren.

However, after a bruising evening on the Continent which left them rock-bottom of the competition’s 36-team standings, the Dons host third-placed Hibernian at Pittodrie in the Premiership on Sunday afternoon (2.30pm).

Having only climbed off the bottom of the Scottish top-flight last weekend, Knoester thinks Aberdeen must quickly jettison the emotional hangover from Athens to “stay consistent and calm” for the match against Hibs, and hold on to the confidence gained from last weekend’s long-awaited league win over St Mirren in Paisley.

He said: “You can’t stay too long in this game, Sunday’s game comes around very fast and it’s about moving on.

“Of course, you have to talk about it and we have done that already, but you have to move forward.

“You can be disappointed, but it’s about picking each other up, focus on Hibs and get on with it.

“You have to be able to do that as a professional.

“Otherwise it’s very difficult to have this job if you can’t switch on and off in the right moments or move on and leave things in the right moment.

“If you take all your emotions on to the pitch, it’s very difficult to stay consistent and calm.

“Like always, it’s a cliche, but you have to learn from it, pick each other up and go again.

“When you get a defeat like this you have to think back to the positives from the other games and go from there.

“We just beat St Mirren, which we haven’t done for years – so what does that say?”

Knoester on being part of Aberdeen’s worst Euro result ever

The first half in Athens was 3-0 going on 8-0 in a painful watch for Aberdeen fans – including 1,500-plus inside the OPAP Arena.

Those who travelled to Greece in typically big numbers now have the unwanted status of being at their club’s biggest-ever European doing.

Knoester said: “This game, it was very bad and, of course, we don’t want to have this record against us.

“But that’s how football works sometimes.

“The supporters shouldn’t like what they saw. The support was massive, as always – we had a completely full stand all the way away in Greece.

“It was amazing and it’s a shame we couldn’t give anything back today.”

‘Some guys were thinking we should press and others wanted to become compact’

Knoester doesn’t think Aberdeen were naive in Athens – using a positive first 11 Dons minutes before Aboubakary Koita’s opener for AEK as evidence.

But he also knows there were “so many” issues as the Reds fell apart at the OPAP Arena.

The Dutchman reckons Aberdeen’s players, finding themselves under the cosh, failed to “come together” to stop the flow.

He said: “It sounds crazy, (but) in the beginning we had some moments where we came out and they left some space.

“But we gave away too many easy counter attacks.

“What we need to do in these situations is realise what’s happening, they have the momentum and come together.

“Instead, we have too many thoughts in different players’ minds. It felt, for me, like some guys were thinking we should press and others wanted to become compact and near each other.

“In my opinion, we had to become compact, don’t allow them to score easily after the second goal and try to find a way back into the game.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin got ‘angry’ with players at half-time in Athens

Knoester was taking little in the way of “relief” from the final scoreline ultimately being kept to 6-0 by Aberdeen, in a game where the Greek Super League contenders hit the post multiple times.

At half-time, after a terrifying opening period, the centre-half revealed normally-placid Swedish manager Thelin lost the rag with his players.

Thelin had already hooked a raging-seeming Topi Keskinen, who started at left wing-back, after just 30 minutes.

“The manager was angry at half-time and tried to change things,” Knoester said.

“After the game it was more a bit similar to what I have been saying – ‘There’s a game coming along very fast (against Hibs), so it doesn’t make any sense to start pointing out people or mistakes or whatever. It’s about learning from it and moving on to the next game.’

“The manager doesn’t get angry very often. He’s a very calm coach, but in the right moments, he points things out.

“He’s not going crazy, but he does mention the problems and things if they are wrong – what needs to be better.”